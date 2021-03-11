Emerging Markets Report: The New Kid in Town

Florida Based FinTech Lender Hits the OTCQX

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary



ORLANDO, Fla., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seminal moment for Legion Capital Corp (OTCQX: LGCP), a FinTech enabled private equity firm, as it has now qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. For the uninitiated this is a huge step, a graduation if you will.

Before we dive into the fantastic business model at Legion Capital, let’s discuss what the ascendency to the OTCQX really means. The OTCQX is among the most prestigious exchanges in public markets and companies must meet a heightened level of transparency and valuation to be eligible. This sets Legion Capital apart from a large and lesser pack.

But most importantly, inclusion on the QX provides the Company with access to a much broader class of potential investors. It goes without saying that there are many individual investors who won’t purchase a company that isn’t at the QX level. And there are certainly a significant group of influential Broker Dealers who are prohibited by their firm’s charter from trading a less than OTCQX issue.



That’s all gone once you arrive on the OTCQX.

So as the world of opportunity gets ever bigger for Legion Capital, it’s important to understand the business model. Legion Capital is a FinTech enabled private equity firm focused on specialized lending to real estate developers, business owners, and entrepreneurs. The Company provides bridge funding, acquisition, development and growth capital to companies and projects in targeted industries. Legion also takes equity ownership in select companies and projects.

In that sense, Legion looks to secure its principal with mortgages on prime development real estate, but looks to get equity upside when a project comes to market. A very astute lending model that has allowed Legion to rapidly expand its loan portfolio over the last several years, and with a strong pipeline of new transactions on tap, Legion looks to continue its impressive growth trajectory in 2021 and beyond.

It is important to note, since much of the Company’s success will be tied to its portfolio, that Legion’s primary market is in Orlando and Central Florida area. And to say that the Orlando real estate scene is hot would be a wholesale understatement.

Take a look at this: “Orlando homes fly off the market at fastest rate since 2006.”

And: https://learn.roofstock.com/blog/florida-real-estate-market

This trend is likely to continue as new residents flock to Florida, and Orlando specifically each week with over 1,700 new residents moving into central Florida every week ! The seemingly never ending “Florida Migration” is only likely to accelerate in a post pandemic world.

So, to say that Legion Capital is in the “right place at the right time” could be a significant understatement as the Company continues to take a leadership role as a specialty lender to real estate developers throughout the state of Florida.

As time goes on, we intend to bring you more information on Legion Capital, it’s business model and achievements. But given the OTCQB news it is our primary intention to simply let you know where the Company is trading and a little about its efforts in a white-hot market.

Because now the New Kid in Town on the OTCQX is also helping its clients own and develop one of the hottest markets in the country where it also gets an equity piece of the action.

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

Legion Capital has committed to pay the sum of $150,000 to EMC under a 2 month agreement to provide various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

