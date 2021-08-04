U.S. markets open in 2 hours 7 minutes

Emerging Markets Report: The KWESST Continues

Kwesst Micro Systems Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
·4 min read

New Cartridge Roll-Out Drives News Cycle with Less-Lethal Innovation and Potential Market Disruption

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We’re establishing a pattern with featured company KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) which as we’ve mentioned, KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries.

Simply put, the Company makes news faster than we can cover it. As such, please allow us a moment to give you a pithy update on the Company’s most recent achievements wrapped around their innovative new less-lethal cartridge.

It’s all worth noting.

KWESST Releases Commercialization Roadmap for Low Energy Cartridge Product Line

The Company announced key details of the commercialization road map of its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product line, which will culminate with an official commercial launch at the 2022 SHOT Show® in Las Vegas, January 18 - 21. That’s a fair ways away but the Company expects to take orders as early as before the end of the year which isn’t so far away. We’re so impressed by KWESST’s innovation and technological prowess that we frankly get excited by any new sales offering. We’d strongly encourage monitoring news, Q’s and K’s for sales figures and traction…

KWESST Releases Video Clip of Low Energy Cartridge Product in Action

In mid-July the Company released its first public video demonstrating the Company's non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) product in action. The video is available on KWESST's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a22sm6OE5c4

That video is just 60 seconds and in that brief time you are going to see and hear why this could be an incredibly disruptive product in a massive market opportunity. Spend the minute to see the cartridge do its thing.

Brandon Tatum Becomes Advisor and Advocate for KWESST's Non-Lethal Low Energy Cartridge System in the U.S.

Following up on the cartridge demo, KWESST announced that Brandon Tatum, who runs the highly successful YouTube channel called "The Officer Tatum" with over 1.6 million subscribers, has agreed to act as advisor and be an advocate for KWESST's non-lethal Low Energy System ("LEC") system for law enforcement and personal defense in the U.S. Brandon Tatum also currently has a regular following of more than three million people across various social media platforms and is a frequent guest on TV shows such as The Ingraham Angle and Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox News Channel.

It’s a ton of potential exposure to an ideal audience from a thought leader in the space. Factor in Tatum’s advisory on the product and it could be a very large catalyst for KWESST’s new non-lethal cartridge system.

KWESST Expands LEC Team with New Hire

Following the successful live demo of its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge ("LEC") system in British Columbia on July 9th, 2021, KWESST announced the hiring of Blaine Groves to lead the ongoing productization effort of the LEC system starting in early September. Blaine brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the manufacturing of firing platforms. Over the last 17 years he has held senior positions at Colt Canada including most recently R&D Manager and Product Support Engineering. Colt Canada is the Canadian division of the American firearms manufacturer.

We think Blaine’s background is important, critical even. First, this is someone who has worked with true American legend in the firearm space. He’s hardly new to the game. And his choice to come on board with a nifty stock package (see the release) speaks volumes.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $325,000 by KWESST Micro Systems, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave STE 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com



