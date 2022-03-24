Emerging Markets Report: Love Letters

Mindset Pharma Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.

ORLANDO, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the world of emergent small cap companies there are a few things we love to see. Chief among them are positive shareholder letters from senior management.

And that’s exactly what shareholders of Mindset Pharma Inc. (Mindset) (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) (OTCQB: MSSTF), a drug discovery and development company focused on creating next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders, just got.

Shareholder letters can have a unique effect. Positive shareholder letters are usually a window into a Company’s self-belief that there are positive developments and/or things are otherwise going well and to share such developments with its investors.

In the case of Mindset’s recent offering we believe it’s very clear that CEO James Lanthier wants to hammer home two points as indicated by its introductory titles.

MSRD Partnership Validates Mindset’s Psychedelic Drug Development Approach and Provides Ongoing Funding

Lanthier is explicitly clear that this agreement is transformative not just for Mindset, but also perhaps for the psychedelic industry and eventually helping patients achieve happier lives and better therapeutic outcomes using psychedelics. MSRD is a member of the global Otsuka family of pharmaceutical companies, a giant pharmaceutical company with massive capability and influence. The fact that Mindset is inside their big tent should not be overlooked. As Lanthier eloquently calls it, “a bridge from traditional Big Pharma to the new emerging world of psychedelic medicine.”

Mindset is helping to build that bridge.

Development Platform Enables Multiple Clinical Opportunities for a Variety of Modalities

Here’s the line that is paramount for us:

“…we continue to evaluate and collect a strong critical data package for our psilocybin-inspired Families 1 and 3 drug candidates.”

This may be the beginnings of what could be a drug pipeline for Mindset. This is drug development so there are many, many rungs in the ladder toward commercialization but what should be noted here is that the there is a stated intention to create a portfolio of therapeutics. More products can equal more commercialization and more potential revenue.

Mindset’s letter suggests that the Company is in a very good place and that it wants to make sure that its shareholders know it.

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $250,000 by Mindset Pharma, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

