Emerging Markets Report: Metal for the Pedal

Grid Metals Corp. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
·3 min read
In this article:
Grid Metals Provides Essential Metals for Rapidly Expanding EV Market

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The impact and progression of Electric Vehicles (EV’s) is undeniable. What was once a radical idea is now certainly the way and the wave of the future. One need look no further than the proliferation of Tesla’s on the road as testament. Other major automakers are in hot pursuit of this highly desirable market share.

President Biden wants 50% of vehicles ON THE ROAD, not just in production, to be electric by 2030. This report believes that EV’s will double their market share this year.

But what is often missed, ignored even, is what it takes to create the critical components of these EV vehicles… most importantly, the battery. Inside each battery are imperative metals that make the batteries and their EV rides run.

Enter Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF), a mineral exploration and development Company focused on the “battery metals” used in electric vehicles and other green technologies.

Already, the Company has a NI 43-101 compliant resource of nickel copper cobalt and platinum group metals and a high grade historical resource of lithium at its Makwa Mayville project in Manitoba. Drilling results are pending from its Bannockburn Nickel Project south of Timmins, Ontario where the Company is targeting bulk tonnage nickel mineralization and the Company has an active field program at its the East Bull Lake Palladium Property near Sudbury Ontario.

It’s a portfolio of resources for a market that looks to be rapidly expanding as society embraces climate change and Electric Vehicles. As it does, it will be ever so important to have the metals necessary to power the electric gas pedal and Grid Metals is positioned to provide its share of these commodities.

For more information, visit www.gridmetalscorp.com

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any claims for any of its client companies.

EMC is under contract to receive $60,000 by Grid Metals Corp. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial.

http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com


