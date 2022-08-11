U.S. markets open in 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,242.00
    +32.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,535.00
    +275.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,493.50
    +101.50 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.30
    +16.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.22
    +1.29 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.30
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0349
    +0.0047 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7550
    -0.0310 (-1.11%)
     

  • Vix

    19.76
    -2.01 (-9.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.0120
    -0.8610 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,799.90
    +803.38 (+3.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    584.88
    +53.66 (+10.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.42
    -37.69 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Emerging Markets Report: Small Talk

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SPYR, Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SPYR
SPYR, Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
SPYR, Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.

SPYR Embraces a State-of-the-Art Communication System to Make its Tiny IoT Transmitters Even More Efficient

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breaking news from SPYR Technologies (OTCQB: SPYR). SPYR's goal is to develop, market, and position its to be future marketed GeoTraq small transmitter tracking devices to be at the leading edge of IoT asset tracking technology. GeoTraq's tracking devices will be used to monitor and track everything from Porta-Potties at major music festivals, to locating construction assets at a job site, and providing mission critical information about valuable supply chain assets monitoring temperature, flow, pressure, humidity, motion, acceleration and more.

See where we’re going?

And when we say really small we mean it. It’s roughly the size of a postage stamp which opens so very many doors of opportunity.

But SPYR’s ambitions are not limited to its goals to market and sell the GeoTraq tracker with plans to roll this out in Q1 or Q2 2023. SPYR'S plans include the development and deployment of its Micro-Tracker™, the next generations of GeoTraq’s tracking tech.

SPYR is upgrading its’ communication technology to a state-of-the-art cell location technology that will provide Micro-Tracker™ customers with two advantages:

First, the new technology will provide a significant improvement in position accuracy of the device and the asset it tracks.

This means that customers can answer enormously important operational questions such as:

Is the equipment in our yard or on a job site/which job site? 
Is my package on a truck or in the warehouse? 
Have my bricks been delivered to the construction site or have they been stolen? 
Is the truck in the shop or out on the lot?

Just as important as location accuracy. The Micro-Tracker™ technology has a much faster position acquisition time.  When the device comes out of the Company’s proprietary ‘Blackout X’ mode, which is similar to "sleep mode," where the device intuitively saves its own battery life, the Micro-Tracker™ will more quickly send and update customers’ backend software. This sequence is described in Patent No. 10,182,402 assigned to SPYR in its asset acquisition and is intended to consume the minimum amount of battery power to report the modem's location.  To put this in plain terms of time, the new technology gathers the information in under five seconds, while the former system could take over a minute.

It's a remarkable enhancement to an already outstanding product offering, blending the very, very small with the very best communication system available.

In two simple words Micro-Tracker™ could be the finest form of ‘small talk.’

About GeoTraq/Micro-Tracker
GeoTraq is a Mobile IoT module manufacturer and connectivity provider. GeoTraq offers asset tracking and remote monitoring through Mobile IoT modules with global connectivity. GeoTraq Mobile IoT modules report location data with the ability to measure variables from external sensors, such as temperature, flow, pressure, humidity, motion, acceleration and more. The modules transmit data for scheduled reports or trigger-based event alerts. GeoTraq technology is designed to streamline business processes and increase operational efficiency to drive ROI and solve real business challenges. Visit GeoTraq online at www.GeoTraq.com.

About SPYR Technologies
SPYR Technologies (SPYR) is a technology company focused on IoT, or the Internet of Things. Through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., SPYR develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products, with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. Through its GeoTraq business, SPYR develops and manufactures fully entirely self-contained, ultra-small Mobile mobile IoT (Internet of Things) modules: Trackertracker-M modules for asset tracking and location-based services, and Sensorsensor-M modules used  for remote monitoring. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $600,000 by SPYR, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. Integrity Media Inc, contributed to this report and is contracted to provide Investor Relations services for a period of six months with a monthly retainer of $5,000 per month and was issued 1,250,000 restricted shares for its services. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 N Orange Ave. Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com 
Web: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/


Recommended Stories

  • These Analysts Just Made An Downgrade To Their Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EPS Forecasts

    The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Novavax, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NVAX ), with the analysts making...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • 3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir

    The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings results and how it's moving shares to the upside.

  • Sanofi and GSK Sink as Zantac Worries Wipe Out $40 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanofi, GSK Plc and Haleon Plc extended their declines and have lost a combined $40 billion in market value since Tuesday’s close amid mounting concerns about litigations around recalled heartburn drug Zantac.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Counts Differ With 11 Million Votes Collated: Kenya UpdateUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on

  • Investors bid Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) up US$448m despite increasing losses YoY, taking five-year CAGR to 57%

    Long term investing can be life changing when you buy and hold the truly great businesses. And we've seen some truly...

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Pan American Silver (PAAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Pan American Silver (PAAS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -121.43% and 16.21%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Rivian set to report second-quarter earnings after hours on Thursday

    Yahoo Finance Live co-host Rachelle Akuffo looks at Rivian's stock ahead of its earnings report due out tomorrow.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    Choosing stocks that can weather the storm and do well afterward, too, are the kinds of companies we should seek out, and the following trio of top tech stocks should outperform no matter what the market throws at it. Having shed its Warner Media division into the newly reconstituted Warner Bros Discovery in April, AT&T (NYSE: T) is now able to focus solely on its telecom operations and the rollout of its 5G network that will provide the industry with its next wave of growth. Although AT&T says it's not immune from the recessionary impacts affecting the broader economy, it's capable of managing through them and investing for the long-term benefit of customers and investors.

  • 2 Tech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Technology stocks have been among the best-performing sectors over the past month, second only to consumer discretionary stocks. Admittedly, the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 index is still down 19% in 2022, compared to a 13% decline in the S&P 500 and a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, but the rally indicates the sector is not dead. Tech stocks carried the market on its nearly decade-and-a-half bull run before they were frozen out at the end of last year as traders switched to seemingly more recession-resistant names.

  • Tesla's Stock Split Was Approved. What Does That Mean for Investors?

    Smart investors shouldn't be concerned about stock splits. Instead, they should concentrate on a company's fundamentals.

  • Mocked by Everyone, Stock Rally Sits at Cusp of a Chart Landmark

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s doomed, it’s a bear-market rally, a rebound that won’t last. All the mud thrown at equities over the last month may well turn out to be true. But it’s getting harder to brush aside the recovery in the S&P 500 as it hovers at a widely watched landmark in charts.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedMedi

  • What Awaits ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM) in Q2 Earnings?

    High fuel costs might have hurt the Q2 bottom-line performance of ZIM Integrated Shipping (ZIM).

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Down 88% to 93% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Not even a bear market decline can faze billionaire money managers who are intent on owning innovative companies and future industry leaders.

  • Social Security Benefits Are Projected to Increase. Here’s How Much.

    The Senior Citizens League projects the annual cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 to come in at 9.6%, down slightly from the prior month's estimate as inflation cooled a bit.

  • Earnings Release: Here's Why Analysts Cut Their 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) Price Target To US$5.00

    The investors in 23andMe Holding Co. 's ( NASDAQ:ME ) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the...

  • Buy Target and Walmart Stock Before Earnings?

    Rough reports and downbeat guidance from Target and Walmart highlight the toll inflation is starting to take on margins, earnings, and consumer spending.

  • Fed to raise interest rates to 4% next year, Evans says

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.