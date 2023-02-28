U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,999.50
    +11.50 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,990.00
    +81.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,123.75
    +40.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.00
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.01
    +1.33 (+1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -9.90 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    -0.17 (-0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0613
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.86
    -0.81 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2099
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7590
    +0.5780 (+0.42%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,476.35
    +57.98 (+0.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.91
    -0.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,899.64
    -35.47 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,445.56
    +21.60 (+0.08%)
     

Emerging Markets Report: Supply and Demand

Allied Copper Corp. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
·3 min read
Allied Copper Corp. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
Allied Copper Corp. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the “Company” or “Allied Copper”) has announced its intent to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 Units of the Company at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of up to $4.0 million, a deal that was previously set at 10,000,000 Units of the Company and $2.0 million. Let me reiterate what we just said - The Company doubled the amount in a macro bear market!

The gross proceeds raised from the sale of Units will be used to advance its pilot programs and for general corporate matters. The Offering will be conducted in all provinces of Canada (except Quebec) pursuant to private placement exemptions. The closing of the Offering is subject to, among other things, the receipt of all necessary approvals from the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”).

If you’re wondering “Okay, but what does this mean?” keep reading.

Let’s start with the definition of private placement. According to Investopedia, “A private placement is a sale of stock shares or bonds to pre-selected investors and institutions rather than publicly on the open market. It is an alternative to an initial public offering (IPO) for a company seeking to raise capital for expansion. Private placements are regulated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission under Regulation D.”

There are advantages and long-term benefits to selling shares in private placements. For example, Allied Copper is creating stable investments and protecting the value of its shares while raising quite a significant amount of finance. Another major advantage of private placements is the flexibility in the amount and type of funding the company chooses.

For more on Allied Copper Corp. and Volt Lithium Corp., visit: https://www.alliedcoppercorp.com/projects-6

About Allied Copper Corp.:
Allied (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) is a growth-oriented, battery-metals focused exploration company. Allied's strategy is to acquire and develop low-cost, potentially high-growth battery metals assets that represent key inputs needed to support the global energy transition. Their commitment is to operate efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business staying sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable shareholder value.

About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by Allied Copper Corp. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 N Orange Ave. Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Time to buy these energy stocks with over 40% upside potential, analysts say

    Energy stocks outperformed last year, with the sector generally gaining 59% in a year when the S&P 500 dropped 19%. That’s serious performance, the kind that will always delight investors, and it has traders and analysts alike watching the energy sector closely in this first quarter of 2023. So far, the energy sector is holding back from the action. Inflation appears to be cooling and the Federal Reserve has indicated that it may take a slower pace for future interest rate hikes, both developmen

  • Norwegian Cruise stock drops after wider-than-expected loss, while revenue tops forecasts

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) dropped 6.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the cruise operator reported a wider-than-expected loss, while revenue rose above forecasts.

  • Down More Than 40%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The current economic situation is turbulent for investors, to say the least. From the threat of a looming recession to high inflation, current market conditions mean that it is becoming increasingly difficult for investors to predict what’s happening next. Wall Street’s analysts, however, are up to the task, and from BMO, chief investment strategist Brian Belski has noted some important factors that investors will need to consider. First, in Belski’s view, is the fact that bear markets typically

  • Buying stocks is just not worth the risk today, these analysts say. They have a better way for you to get returns as high as 5%.

    An esoteric concept known as the “equity risk premium” is once again being cited by analysts as a reason that U.S. stocks are no longer “worth it.”

  • Target Q4 earnings beat estimates, CEO strikes a cautious tone as consumer spending shifts

    Target posted its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results before market open on Tuesday that beat estimates as consumers spending habits shift away from discretionary categories.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Why Warren Buffett’s Letter Was Such a Big Disappointment

    Every year, investors await Warren Buffett’s annual shareholder letter with excitement, hoping for the insights and flair that make it a must-read. The eagerly anticipated missive released Saturday didn’t address some key issues, including the slowdown in stock buybacks at Berkshire Hathaway the troubles at Geico, and succession. The stake is now worth $24 billion, well above Berkshire’s cost of $1.3 billion.

  • AMC Stock Soars as Hearing Risks Delaying APE Conversion

    (Bloomberg) -- AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. common stock surged 23% after a Delaware court said it will hold a preliminary injunction hearing on April 27, signaling a highly anticipated conversion between the shares and preferred units may take longer than expected.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti

  • ‘We are going to be living with inflation,’ warns BlackRock, offering this advice to investors

    Here's how BlackRock Inc., the world's largest asset manager, is bracing for the economic damage it expects to result from high interest rates.

  • Luminar (LAZR) Q4 Earnings Preview: High Costs to Mar Margins

    The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar's (LAZR) Q4 loss per share and revenues is pegged at 22 cents and $12.9 million, respectively.

  • Exxon and 6 Other Energy Picks With Earnings Upside

    Barron’s screened for energy companies in the S&P 1500 where analysts have increased their full-year earnings estimates over the past month.

  • US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

    The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare. The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25% investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.

  • Fed might raise policy rates to 6% - BofA

    BofA's hawkish stance comes after it recently added expectation for another quarter basis-point hike in June following similar moves in March and May, for a peak rate expectation of 5.25%-5.5%. The brokerage expects the U.S. economy to tip into recession by the third quarter of 2023.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Pivots on Nvidia and Buys Shares

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has stumbled 45% during the past year but has rebounded 24% so far this year.

  • Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

    My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Norwegian Cruise 2023 profit forecast falls short; shares slide

    Norwegian Cruise and rival cruise operators such as Carnival Corp are struggling with rising interest rates, a stronger dollar and soaring food as well as fuel prices due to the conflict in Ukraine. The cruise operator forecast an adjusted profit of 70 cents per share for 2023, compared with estimates of $1.06, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. However, affluent passengers unaffected by high inflation have boosted booking volumes and occupancy rates, helping the company beat fourth-quarter revenue estimates.

  • Citi Strategists Say Traders Are Piling Up Short Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Investor sentiment toward stocks is becoming more pessimistic as they build short bets in both US and European equity futures, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing

  • How much has India's largest insurer suffered in the Adani fiasco?

    Hindenburg Research’s allegations of fraud against the Adani group have scorched the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

  • Twilio (TWLO) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?

    Twilio (TWLO) appears to have found support after losing some value lately, as indicated by the formation of a hammer chart. In addition to this technical chart pattern, strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher enhances the stock's potential for a turnaround in the near term.

  • Fisker Shares Jump 30% as Ocean EV Deliveries Are Set for Spring Launch

    The electric-vehicle startup maintained its 2023 production target of 42,400 vehicles and is averaging 100 new cars a week.