Emerging Markets Report: The Tipping Point

ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his massively popular book, “The Tipping Point” author Malcolm Gladwell defines a tipping point as “the moment of critical mass, the threshold, the boiling point.”



At Emerging Markets we strive to assess a potential tipping point in a Company’s development.

Along these lines, hot-off-the-press news from Siyata Mobile Inc. (NasdaqCM: SYTA, SYTAW), a developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise workers and first responders has our attention.

The Company just announced that its “SD7 ruggedized device is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet® (a communications network for first responders). The SD7 is now FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet®.”

This is important for Siyata, as it simultaneously ends an important development period while unlocking new opportunities.

As noted in the release, the FirstNet® network is built with one of the nation’s leading telecoms and FirstNet® has been an early collaborator with Siyata.

The takeaway here is that major players in this industry are working hand in hand with Siyata. It speaks loudly to credibility and standing among Siyata’s corporate peer group. The SD7 device has the potential to be a massive market disruptive communication tool as it allows users to initiate and receive talk-group push-to-talk calls, receive private push-to-talk calls, notify others of emergencies, and report locations …all actions ideally tailored for mission critical purposes. As we wrote previously, Siyata’s technology is quite literally a lifeline, enabling essential communication to any enterprise that requires critical communications, extending the range of communication in the most critical applications.

But this quote from the release is the one that we think really warrants mentioning:

“The SD7 is a next generation cellular technology aimed to disrupt the legacy $12.6 billion LMR [land mobile radio] industry (Source: ResearchandMarkets.com) and getting certified and approved for use on FirstNet® puts us firmly on the path to do just that."

Siyata CEO, Marc Seelenfreund

Siyata just rolled-out a next generation device that already has partners and its CEO is talking about disrupting the LMR industry.

