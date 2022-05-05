U.S. markets open in 1 hour 49 minutes

Emerging Markets Report: The Tipping Point

Siyata Mobile, Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SYTA
Siyata Mobile, Inc. and Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC.
An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In his massively popular book, “The Tipping Point” author Malcolm Gladwell defines a tipping point as “the moment of critical mass, the threshold, the boiling point.”

At Emerging Markets we strive to assess a potential tipping point in a Company’s development.

Along these lines, hot-off-the-press news from Siyata Mobile Inc. (NasdaqCM: SYTA, SYTAW), a developer and provider of cellular communications solutions for enterprise workers and first responders has our attention.

The Company just announced that its “SD7 ruggedized device is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet® (a communications network for first responders). The SD7 is now FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their needs on FirstNet®.”

This is important for Siyata, as it simultaneously ends an important development period while unlocking new opportunities.

As noted in the release, the FirstNet® network is built with one of the nation’s leading telecoms and FirstNet® has been an early collaborator with Siyata.

The takeaway here is that major players in this industry are working hand in hand with Siyata. It speaks loudly to credibility and standing among Siyata’s corporate peer group. The SD7 device has the potential to be a massive market disruptive communication tool as it allows users to initiate and receive talk-group push-to-talk calls, receive private push-to-talk calls, notify others of emergencies, and report locations …all actions ideally tailored for mission critical purposes. As we wrote previously, Siyata’s technology is quite literally a lifeline, enabling essential communication to any enterprise that requires critical communications, extending the range of communication in the most critical applications.

But this quote from the release is the one that we think really warrants mentioning:

“The SD7 is a next generation cellular technology aimed to disrupt the legacy $12.6 billion LMR [land mobile radio] industry (Source: ResearchandMarkets.com) and getting certified and approved for use on FirstNet® puts us firmly on the path to do just that."

Siyata CEO, Marc Seelenfreund

Siyata just rolled-out a next generation device that already has partners and its CEO is talking about disrupting the LMR industry.

About The Emerging Markets Report:
The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

EMC has been paid $150,000 by Siyata Mobile, Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/disclaimer/

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Ave STE 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: https://emergingmarketsconsulting.com/


