Emerging Markets Soothed by Limited Israel Fallout and Fed

(Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market assets moved higher on Tuesday as investors weighed the implications of rising frictions in the Middle East against an easing of pressure on the US Treasury market.

Suggestions from Federal Reserve officials Philip Jefferson and Lorie Logan that there may not be a need for fresh interest-rate hikes following the surge in Treasury yields added to the reversal of Monday’s risk-off tone among investors. A rally in those securities overnight on haven demand has also supported sentiment.

The gauge for emerging market stocks rose 0.7% to the highest level in a week. The currency counterpart climbed 0.2% and was led higher by South Africa’s rand. The latest geopolitical risks have sparked concern about an investor exodus from developing-nation assets, already battered by rising bond yields and higher oil prices.

Against that backdrop, emerging markets have so far been relatively resilient to the latest developments, said Carlos Von Hardenberg, co-founder of Mobius Capital Partners, in a note to clients.

“While the conflict in the Middle East adds to global uncertainty, we do not believe that this situation would trigger a deterioration of world trade or EM economies,” he said. “At this point, we have little data which indicates a direct involvement of other countries into the conflict” between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, news out of China indicated that world’s second largest economy is considering new stimulus. That propelled gains in resource-heavy bourses.

South Africa’s benchmark was among the top ten performers in the world, rising over 2% and posting its strongest gains since July 12. Global mining giant Anglo American led the advance.

In Israel, the shekel was trading little changed as of 12:45 p.m. in London even after the central bank vowed to support the currency with unprecedented measures, an effort to contain the fallout from Hamas’s attack on Saturday.

In meetings being held in Morocco, the International Monetary Fund warned developing-nation currencies may be at risk as their central banks begin to ease monetary policy while those in advanced economies state a commitment to keep interest rates higher for longer.

