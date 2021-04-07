U.S. markets open in 36 minutes

Emerging From The Pandemic, Flo Designs Innovative Financing Solutions for Restaurant and Bar Owners

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flo is a new financing solution for emerging companies, offering fast, flexible, and cost-effective financing solutions for growing businesses.

While the economic disruptions of Covid-19 have adversely impacted many sectors, none have suffered more than restaurant and bar owners. Always a precarious business to start, emerging hospitality companies in the last year have been subject to some of the most unpredictable and difficult conditions in memory.

Flo wants to help these beleaguered entrepreneurs reclaim their seats at the small business table and thrive, helping them take advantage of the pent-up demand for social interactions by a population anxious to get out of the house and enjoy themselves.

Young companies need money to take advantage of circumstances when they arise. Perhaps the moment offers an irresistible new hire or a chance at a better location—if you can't say "yes," you may lose that opportunity. Your solution could be a flexible business credit line, a business term loan, equipment financing, or one of our other innovative methods of providing growing companies with the liquidity they need to be nimble.

Flo is different—we know entrepreneurs need to focus on the things that matter for the company to achieve success, not spend time finding capital for the next phase of growth. But they don't want to dilute the equity they have worked so hard to build in exchange for reaching the next level. Flo offers your business a way to obtain the financing you need with or without collateral, and often at single digit rates. In addition to finding our customers the best rates for the financing vehicle they choose, Flo leverages our relationships with lenders so that we can move quickly, providing our entrepreneurial clients with the ability to stay focused on their business. We can often generate a decision or term sheet within just 1-2 business days and close on your funds within a week.

Co-Founder Ryan Ridgway, who created Flo with the stated goal of combining agility with ethics, says: "We only prosper when our customers do. We want to partner with the companies we serve, not take advantage of them. Luckily, it turns out that ethics is profitable."

Flo is committed to inclusivity, providing capital and credit to all businesses, including those owned by women, minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community. We believe that for anyone to thrive, everyone must thrive.

Contact:
Flo Financing Consultants LLC
1355 Market Street
San Francisco CA 94103
306574@email4pr.com
www.flo.capital
844-222-9950

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-from-the-pandemic-flo-designs-innovative-financing-solutions-for-restaurant-and-bar-owners-301263830.html

SOURCE Flo

  • Carousell Bets on Second-Hand Car Marketplace to Boost Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Carousell, a Southeast Asian online marketplace that lets people buy and sell second-hand goods, said it plans to invest aggressively to grow its classified cars business in the region.The Singapore-based startup, last valued at $850 million, will bolster its classified auto business across Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Hong Kong and Singapore with OneShift -- a portal that connects sellers with buyers and dealers -- and Reno Financial, which offers loans and other financial services, the company said in a statement.Carousell’s ambition underscores intensifying competition in the online second-hand car market in Southeast Asia, where middle class consumers are expected to swell in number to 334 million by 2030. Rivals Carsome, backed by investors including Asia Partners, and Carro, whose backers include Insignia Ventures Partners, both claim to be the region’s largest automotive marketplace and are trying to expand rapidly.“Covid has accelerated the trend of users buying and selling online, including for cars,” said Gaurav Bhasin, chief strategy officer of Carousell, who leads the firm’s automotive strategy. “We want to go one step further to power our autos brands with transactional models.”Carousell said it’s the most-visited auto classifieds platform in the region, with one of the biggest inventories of auto-related listings. Its cars business is now Carousell’s largest vertical, contributing a third of the company’s revenue.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

    LG Electronics' move to exit its loss-making mobile business is expected to create more opportunities for Samsung than its other rivals in the lucrative North American smartphone market, analysts said. LG's U.S. market share currently stands at about 10%, research firms Gartner and Counterpoint estimated, adding it was stronger in markets where it partnered with telecom companies to include its devices as part of a mobile plan. "Apple tends to cater to the higher end of the (U.S.) market; so it might grab a small portion of LG's sales," Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said.

  • UPDATE 1-IMF favors global minimum corporate tax - chief economist

    The International Monetary Fund has long favored adoption of a global minimum tax on corporate profits, the Fund's chief economist, Gita Gopinath, told reporters on Tuesday, calling tax avoidance a troubling issue for the global economy. Gopinath said current disparities in national corporate tax rates had triggered "a large amount" of tax shifting and tax avoidance, reducing the tax base on which governments could collect revenues to fund needed economic and social spending. "It is a big concern," Gopinath told reporters during an online briefing.

  • EU backs U.S. call for global minimum corporate tax, but rate to be decided

    The European Commission backed on Tuesday a call from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a global minimum corporate tax, but said its rate should be decided in talks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Yellen said on Monday she was working with G20 countries to agree on a global corporate minimum tax rate to end a "thirty-year race to the bottom on corporate tax rates".

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 slips but closes near record level

    The S&P 500 slipped on Tuesday but stayed near closing record highs posted in consecutive sessions, as investors weighed more strong U.S. economic data against nervousness about upcoming quarterly earnings reports. U.S. job openings rose in February to a two-year high while hiring picked up. The International Monetary Fund raised its global growth forecast to 6% this year from 5.5%, a rate not seen since the 1970s.

  • India’s Monetary Policy Seen Easy on Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s monetary policy makers are poised to hold interest rates this week as the economy faces a renewed threat to growth from the pandemic, with new cases hitting a record.All 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect the six-member Monetary Policy Committee to keep the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 4% on April 7. Traders will watch for an explicit forward guidance from the Reserve Bank of India on how long the policy stance will stay accommodative and liquidity abundant despite stubborn inflation.Sticky underlying price pressures had earlier stoked expectations of policy normalization amid signs of a recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy. But those gains could come undone quickly if consumer demand is hit due to curbs on movement, such as those imposed in the capital New Delhi and by the state of Maharashtra, which houses the financial hub of Mumbai and contributes about 15% of the national output.“The current state of affairs will ensure that RBI will not pull back accommodative measures in a hurry,” said Teresa John, economist at Nirmal Bang Equities Pvt. in Mumbai, who expects a status quo.Here’s what to watch for in the MPC decision to be announced by Governor Shaktikanta Das in Mumbai on Wednesday morning:Growth ProspectsIn February, the central bank said it expects the economy to expand 10.5% in the year that began April 1 after an estimated 7.7% contraction in the previous 12 months. While Das has indicated there is no immediate threat to that forecast, he could still flag downside risks, given the current surge in virus cases that’s hurting mobility and consumption.Inflation ForecastWith Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government renewing the central bank’s mandate of keeping inflation between 2%-6% for another five years, policy makers are likely to reiterate that fighting price pressures will be a top priority. Fuel and food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, represent the biggest problem for rate setters, given their ripple effect on inflationary expectations and underlying price pressures.India is among the few emerging markets in Asia where inflation is above the midpoint of its target band, due largely to food prices that are rising after a brief drop. Economists in a recent Bloomberg survey saw CPI at 5% in the April-June period before easing to 4.7% in the next three months. That compares with the central bank’s forecast of 5%-5.2% for the April to September period.“The risks of increasing input costs, higher commodity prices, seasonal upside in food prices and better pricing power could prod the MPC to relook at its inflation forecasts,” said Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. in Mumbai. “However, local lockdowns, if they persist, could impact services demand negatively and put downward pressure on first-quarter core inflation and may act as a balancing factor.”Yield ControlBond investors will be watching on how active the RBI is with its version of yield curve control and how long the accommodative monetary stance lasts.“The market is expecting extended forward guidance in policy stance, from ‘going into next fiscal year’ to say ‘end of calendar year,’” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed income at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. in Mumbai.The bond market is facing another year of near record supply amid weak appetite for debt. Benchmark yields rose 30 basis points last quarter, the most since 2018 amid a sharp spike in U.S. yields and crude prices. Governor Das has assured investors that RBI will help ease the supply burden by purchasing at least 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) of bonds through open market purchases, or OMOs, and more durable cash injection to compensate for the withdrawal of a relaxation in a cash reserve ratio.“We expect the RBI to reiterate that surplus liquidity will remain ample to support growth and that the space created by CRR reversal will be offset by OMO purchases of bonds to help bridge the gap between demand-supply of bonds and prevent longer-end bond yields from shooting up excessively in a short period of time,” said Kaushik Das, chief India economist at Deutsche Bank AG.(updates survey details in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • LG's smartphone exit: who stands to gain?

    LG Electronics' move to exit its loss-making mobile business is expected to create more opportunities for Samsung than its other rivals in the lucrative North American smartphone market, analysts said. LG's U.S. market share currently stands at about 10%, research firms Gartner and Counterpoint estimated, adding it was stronger in markets where it partnered with telecom companies to include its devices as part of a mobile plan. "Apple tends to cater to the higher end of the (U.S.) market; so it might grab a small portion of LG's sales," Gartner analyst Tuong Nguyen said.

  • Goldman Axes Short Dollar Call as U.S. Yields Spoil Bet

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost six months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recommended shorting the dollar, it’s calling it quits on the trade.In a note titled “tactical retreat,” Goldman’s currency team closed its recommended short greenback position against a basket of Group-of-10 commodity currencies, including the Australian and New Zealand dollars. The firm joins hedge funds and other investors capitulating on bearish dollar bets after surging Treasury yields triggered a rebound in the U.S. currency, capsizing one of the world’s most crowded macro trades.“Although we still expect these currencies to appreciate versus the dollar over the coming quarters, firm U.S. growth and rising bond yields may keep the greenback supported over the short-term,” strategists including Zach Pandl wrote in a note Friday. “After a choppy few months we are closing our recommended dollar short trade.”What was a near-consensus call at the end of last year has come undone as improving economic data and an 80 basis point surge in 10-year Treasury yields boosted the dollar’s appeal relative to peers. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has risen by more than 2% this year.Yet Goldman’s call wasn’t a money-loser: The trade would have netted a 5% gain since its inception even though it has been “roughly flat” since the start of the year, the strategists wrote.Read More: Macro Traders Couldn’t Care Less About Dollar Debasement FearsGoldman is “still quite bearish on the broad dollar outlook both from a cyclical standpoint and from a structural standpoint,” Pandl said Monday in an interview on Bloomberg TV. He added that the greenback is still expensive relative to peers and the recovering global economy and a widening U.S. current account deficit could weigh on the currency over the longer term.Opportunities to short the dollar may re-emerge as Europe’s pandemic situation improves, the Goldman team wrote. It sees the euro gaining in the next three months to the $1.21 level before testing $1.28 in a year. The common currency rose 0.5% to trade around $1.1814 at 12:37pm Monday in New York.“Clear evidence that Europe’s Covid situation is getting under control would likely warrant fresh dollar short recommendations,” the strategists wrote.Yet for now, the U.S. economy is showing signs of gaining strength, which could bolster the dollar by driving up bond yields. The U.S. Labor Department on Friday reported that employers in March added the most jobs in seven months, with improvement across most industries.For Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co., the better-than-expected jobs report added to evidence the economy “is gathering momentum” and bolsters the case for a stronger dollar this quarter.“With vaccinations and reopening picking up, the labor market should continue to improve in April and beyond,” Thin said. “The dollar should continue to power ahead.”(Adds comments from Pandl in 6th paragraph; updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? Why you might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • Too many making new stimulus mistakes on their 2020 tax returns

    The IRS is mailing letters to some taxpayers who claimed the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit and may be getting less stimulus than expected. Here's why.

  • Gold Steadies Amid Recovery Optimism After U.S. Jobs Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied as investors weighed a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report against a weakening dollar.Employers in the U.S. added the most jobs in seven months in March, as more coronavirus vaccinations and fewer business restrictions bolstered the labor market recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 916,000 from February, according to a Labor Department report released on Good Friday holiday, when stocks and commodities markets were closed and the bond market closed early.“The outstanding jump in employment is fueling optimism that growth this year will be extraordinary, boosting both stocks and interest rates, which pulls gold in opposite directions,” Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets, said in an email.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3% and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. dropped its short call on the currency.Commodity traders are also watching the progress of U.S. President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure-spending proposal. Republicans, wary of the tax increases needed to fund it, have said they may support a smaller plan.Still, bullion trading volume remains muted as markets in much of Europe, Australia, China and Hong Kong are shut for the Easter Monday holiday.Gold prices this year had their first quarterly drop since 2018 as U.S. bond yields rose amid more optimism over the post-pandemic economic recovery. That has caused investors to turn more bearish on the precious metal -- holdings in bullion-backed exchange-traded funds have dropped to the lowest since May, while hedge funds cut net bullish gold bets to a three-week low last week.“Gold is likely to face an uphill climb -- the global economy is recovering fast,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,726.75 an ounce at 2:45 p.m. in New York. Futures for June delivery on the Comex settled little changed at $1,728.80 an ounce. Spot silver, platinum and palladium all fell.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 130M Americans so far. Delayed payments for some Social Security beneficiaries to roll out.

    The Treasury has issued more than 130 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Deliveroo shares up 2% on first full trading day as some riders go on strike

    Wednesday is the first day of trading for 70,000 retail investors, as 400 UK riders are expected to stage a strike.

  • Activists Get Their Moment With a $20 Billion Toshiba Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The surprise takeover bid for Toshiba Corp. is a palpable demonstration of the growing influence in corporate Japan of activist investors, who have gone from largely impotent onlookers to kingmakers in the space of just a few years.The offer from CVC Capital Partners, while still in the early stages, comes just weeks after Toshiba Chief Executive Officer Nobuaki Kurumatani lost a landmark shareholder vote, forcing an independent investigation into alleged issues with voting at its annual general meeting last year.That loss has piled pressure on Kurumatani, who barely won re-election at last year’s meeting and is seen as unlikely to survive another. The vote was triggered by Toshiba’s largest shareholder, the secretive Singapore-based hedge fund Effissimo Capital Management.Any deal for Toshiba faces legal hurdles, and analysts say that investors such as Effissimo would likely insist on a substantial premium from Tuesday’s closing price. But the episode shows that the influence of activism in Japan is becoming hard to deny.“There have been false dawns before,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “But activism is taking hold now.”Flexing MusclesThe Japanese conglomerate said Wednesday it would seek more information about the bid as it weighs the proposal. The Nikkei, which first reported the deal, said CVC plans to propose to take Toshiba private through a tender offer that could be worth more than $20 billion. That would make it the largest private-equity led buyout since 2013, and CVC’s biggest acquisition on record.While there are many hurdles to a deal taking place, Toshiba shares rose by their daily limit of 18% to 4,530 yen per share at the close in Tokyo.“Considerable value would be created simply by simplifying ownership and clarifying governance by taking the company private,” said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “Precisely because of that, one would very much hope that this is a case where Toshiba will be open to other bids, by both other PE firms as well as strategic acquirers.”Activist investors have increasingly been flexing their muscle in Japan in recent years, as corporate governance reforms promoting shareholder value have meant management can no longer dismiss such pressure. Tokyo Dome Corp. will be delisted this month after acquisition by a white knight last year to fend off pressure from activist investor Oasis Management Co.Once a storied name in Japan, Toshiba has faded dramatically since its glory days after years of management missteps and scandal. The conglomerate invented flash memory three decades ago, but it was forced to sell most of its prized chip business in 2018 because of losses in its nuclear-power operation. That deal led to an infusion of cash -- but also a large contingent of more vocal shareholders. Last week, Singapore fund 3D Investment Partners became the latest investor to say it may make make proposals to management, boosting its stake to more than 7%.“Any successes of this nature will probably snowball and lead to more activity,” said Damian Thong, an analyst at Macquarie Group Ltd. “There is a sense that a large part of Japan’s industrial base is being run inefficiently, resulting in apparent undervaluation of Japanese conglomerates.”Kioxia OptionsOne open question for Toshiba is the future of Kioxia Holdings Corp., its former memory-chip division in which its still holds the biggest stake. Kioxia is focused on going public as soon as this summer in an IPO that could value the business at more than $36 billion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Alternatively, Micron Technology Inc. and Western Digital Corp. are each to be interested in acquiring the firm, the Wall Street Journal reported.If Toshiba secures a reasonable market valuation for Kioxia, and its core businesses attract multiples similar to those of its Japan peers, Thong said he sees scope for over 1 trillion yen of shareholder value creation. That would imply a Toshiba share price of over 6,500 yen per share, while the deal reported by the Nikkei sets the price at about 5,000 yen apiece.Mio Kato of LightStream Research sees a low possibility of the deal going through under current terms, and expects volatile trading for Toshiba’s shares in the near term depending on how things develop. Toshiba’s shareholders, especially activists, will want a rather “steep price,” he wrote in a note published on SmartKarma.Given the sensitivity around several of Toshiba’s bushinesses, including its deep involvement in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant, government approval would be required for the deal, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Wednesday.It’s unclear if a foreign firm such as CVC would be allowed to take control of Toshiba. The relationship between CVC and Toshiba executives -- with Kurumatani a former Japan president and external director Yoshiaki Fujimori still employed by the firm -- has also raised eyebrows.“This could simply be an attempt to buy time for Kurumatani,” Kato said.(Updates with comment in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • This major investor invested $100 million of his winnings from the GameStop trading frenzy into baseball trading cards

    Mudrick Capital's Jason Mudrick is making power moves after cashing in during the GameStop trading frenzy earlier this year. Here's why he is now putting money to work on trading cards.

  • These stocks seem expensive now, but in two years you may wish you’d bought them at these prices

    Amazon and Netflix are perfect examples of companies that have rewarded shareholders who have stuck by them.

  • Former Disney CEO Michael Eisner to take trading card company Topps public in $1.3 billion SPAC deal

    Topps will become a public company again with the help of former Disney CEO Michael Eisner and top Wall Streeter Jason Mudrick.