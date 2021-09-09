U.S. markets close in 4 hours 53 minutes

Emerging Peer-Reviewed Study Shows Reversal in Biological Hallmarks Responsible for Development of Alzheimer's Disease

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) Holds Promise for New Approach to Alzheimer's by Targeting the Core Pathology/Biology Responsible for the Development of the Disease

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study, published today in peer-review medical journal Aging, marks the first time non-pharmaceutical clinical exploration proves efficacy in reversing the main activators of Alzheimer's disease.

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment.
Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment.

Using a specific protocol of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), cerebral blood flow (CBF) improved/increased in elderly patients by 16-23%, alleviating vascular dysfunction and amyloid burden. The study, part of a comprehensive research program directed toward aging and accompanying ailments as a reversible disease, holds promise for a new strategic approach to the prevention of Alzheimer's by addressing not only the symptoms or targeting biomarkers, but rather the core pathology and biology responsible for the advancement of the disease.

Vascular dysfunction is a crucial element in the development of Alzheimer's and cognitive decline:

  • Amyloid beta deposits in the brain blood vessel walls are the most common vascular pathology in Alzheimer's.

  • Reduced blood flow to the brain and its related decrease in oxygen supply (hypoxia) can precede the clinical onset of dementia and correlates with the degree of cognitive impairment in Alzheimer's.

The comprehensive research, conducted at the Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University and the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center, was led by study co-authors, Professor Shai Efrati, M.D.; Professor Uri Ashery, Ph.D.; Ronit Shapira, Ph.D.; Pablo Blinder, Ph.D.; Amir Hadanny, M.D. Using combined data from an animal model of Alzheimer's, where effects were evaluated directly on brain tissue (Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University); humans, assessed with the use of high-resolution MRI and computerized cognitive test (Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center); correlating results displayed beneficial effects of HBOT on patients suffering from mild cognitive impairment (MCI), the stage before dementia. Each patient received 60 HBOT sessions over a 90-day period, showcasing substantial improvement in cognitive functions – with memory, attention and information processing speed exhibiting the strongest results.

"After dedicating our HBOT research to exploring its impact on the areas of brain functionality and age-related cognitive decline, we have discovered for the first time HBOT induces degradation and clearance of pre-existing amyloid plaques – treatment, and the appearance of newly formed plaques- prevention," explains Professor Uri Ashery. "Elderly patients suffering from significant memory loss at baseline revealed an increase in brain blood flow and improvement in cognitive performance, demonstrating HBOT potency to reverse core elements responsible for the development of Alzheimer's disease."

"By treating vascular dysfunction, we're mapping out the path toward Alzheimer's prevention. More research is underway to further demonstrate how HBOT can improve cognitive function and become an influential tool in the imperative fight against the disease," affirms Professor Efrati, research group leader and medical advisor to Aviv Scientific.

Aviv has developed a unique medical treatment protocol that includes HBOT, cognitive and physical training, and nutritional coaching, to enhance brain and body performance of aging adults at Aviv Clinics, currently available in Central Florida and Dubai.

HBOT is already used in patients with other pathologies and is known to be a relatively safe treatment modality, illustrating its potential to be easily implanted in clinical practice. In recent years, there is growing scientific evidence that certain protocols of HBOT can improve brain oxygen supply, induce proliferation of neuronal stem cells and induce generation of new blood vessels and neurons in the brain.

Aviv Clinics
Aviv Clinics is the leader in the research and treatment of age-related cognitive and functional decline and novel applications of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) to maximize human performance. Based on an exclusive partnership with the world's largest hyperbaric medicine and research facility, the Sagol Center at Shamir Medical Center in Israel, Aviv is introducing a global network of clinics delivering the most effective evidence-based treatment of the aging process – the Aviv Medical Program. The three-month regimen designed to improve the aging process in healthy adults was developed on over a decade of research and more than 1,000 patients treated worldwide under the scientific leadership of Shai Efrati, M.D., Chair of Aviv Scientific's Medical Advisory Board and Director of the Sagol Center.

HBOT reduces amyloid plaques in the hippocampal area of mice genetically engineered to develop Alzheimer&#x002019;s.
HBOT reduces amyloid plaques in the hippocampal area of mice genetically engineered to develop Alzheimer's.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-peer-reviewed-study-shows-reversal-in-biological-hallmarks-responsible-for-development-of-alzheimers-disease-301372617.html

SOURCE Aviv Clinics

