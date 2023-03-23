Emerging Revenue Streams for Automakers Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Lucrative Opportunities in MaaS, Commercial Charging Stations, NFTs, Purpose-built Vehicles, and Connected Car Features

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Emerging Revenue Streams of Automakers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report aims to identify various business models connected to emerging markets and how automotive OEMs can generate extra revenue. For automakers, there are several lucrative additional revenue-generating areas, including mobility as a service, commercial charging stations, non-fungible tokens, purpose-built vehicles, and connected car features.

The study summarizes new opportunities for automakers to expand their business models across the entire value chain and establishes the current methods used by automotive OEMs in each new area of revenue generation.

The growth of digital tools and technologies has created new business models for the automotive industry. Today's automotive OEMs are shifting from selling cars to providing mobility solutions by exploring opportunities in several markets, such as electric vehicles, connected and autonomous mobility, and others, to create revenue opportunities.

It categorizes the 4 primary areas of the automotive value chain with opportunities for additional revenue streams. These include connected cars, electric vehicle strategies, mobility as a service, and asset monetization.

It identifies the top automotive OEMs' initiatives in revenue growth sectors and groups them by growth prospects.

It offers individual case studies to discuss the standout activities of major automakers across the world and how they utilize the additional revenue stream areas to monetize, cut costs, and create high-level brand integration with customers and social media followers of the brand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Revenue Streams of Automakers

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3 New Business Model Overview

New Business Model Opportunities: Overview

New Business Model Opportunities for Automotive OEMs

Presence of Automotive OEMs in Additional Revenue Streams

Challenges in Monetization Through New Business Models

4 New Business Model Strategies: Connected and Autonomous Vehicle

Connected Vehicle Data Monetization Segmentation

Connected Vehicle Data Monetization

Monetization Through App Stores

Connect Car Fleet Management Activities by OEMs

Value Potential Analysis for Connected App Monetization Techniques

Connected OS Monetization Capability Analysis

General Motors Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques

Ford Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques

Tesla Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques

Toyota Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques

5 New Business Model Strategies: Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicle Monetization Segmentation

Monetization Through EV Charging Infrastructure

EV Charging Infrastructure Monetization Through Major OEMs

Second Life Applications: Battery Repurposing - Select OEM Activity

Opportunities in EV Robot Charging Business: Ziggy Case Study

EV Platform Development and Associated Business Opportunities

EV Strategies by Volkswagen

6 New Business Model Strategies: MaaS

Different Areas of Monetization Opportunities by MaaS OEMs

OEMs' Mobility Initiatives in MaaS Areas

Shared Mobility Capability Analysis for Top OEMs

Mercedes Benz and BMW: Partnership in MaaS Areas

SEAT: Mobility Service Business Opportunity Areas

Revenue Generation Through Purpose-built Vehicle Development

7 New Business Model Strategies: Asset Monetization

Asset Monetization Segments

Revenue Through Social Media

Business Opportunities Through Contract Manufacturing

Revenue Through Merchandising

Revenue from Carbon Credits

Non-fungible Token Sales in Automotive

Pre-owned Cars Business Model by OEMs

8 New Business Model Analysis

New Business Model Capability Analysis

Porter's 5 Forces on New Business Opportunities in Automotive

Future Business Area Prediction

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Monetization Through Connected Vehicle Data

Growth Opportunity 2: Revenue from Electric Vehicle Business Areas

Growth Opportunity 3: Revenue Generation Through Omnichannel Sales

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

BMW

Ford

General Motors

Mercedes Benz

SEAT

Tesla

Toyota

Volkswagen

Ziggy

