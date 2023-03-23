U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,948.72
    +11.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,105.25
    +75.14 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,787.40
    +117.44 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,720.29
    -7.07 (-0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.48
    -0.48 (-0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,994.70
    -1.20 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.19
    -0.07 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0838
    -0.0027 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4060
    -0.0940 (-2.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2286
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7300
    -0.6540 (-0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,408.91
    +1,099.22 (+4.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    616.80
    +19.34 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.60
    -67.24 (-0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,419.61
    -47.00 (-0.17%)
     

Emerging Revenue Streams for Automakers Strategic Analysis Report 2023: Lucrative Opportunities in MaaS, Commercial Charging Stations, NFTs, Purpose-built Vehicles, and Connected Car Features

PR Newswire
·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of Emerging Revenue Streams of Automakers" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report aims to identify various business models connected to emerging markets and how automotive OEMs can generate extra revenue. For automakers, there are several lucrative additional revenue-generating areas, including mobility as a service, commercial charging stations, non-fungible tokens, purpose-built vehicles, and connected car features.

The study summarizes new opportunities for automakers to expand their business models across the entire value chain and establishes the current methods used by automotive OEMs in each new area of revenue generation.

The growth of digital tools and technologies has created new business models for the automotive industry. Today's automotive OEMs are shifting from selling cars to providing mobility solutions by exploring opportunities in several markets, such as electric vehicles, connected and autonomous mobility, and others, to create revenue opportunities.

  • It categorizes the 4 primary areas of the automotive value chain with opportunities for additional revenue streams. These include connected cars, electric vehicle strategies, mobility as a service, and asset monetization.

  • It identifies the top automotive OEMs' initiatives in revenue growth sectors and groups them by growth prospects.

  • It offers individual case studies to discuss the standout activities of major automakers across the world and how they utilize the additional revenue stream areas to monetize, cut costs, and create high-level brand integration with customers and social media followers of the brand.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Emerging Revenue Streams of Automakers

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3 New Business Model Overview

  • New Business Model Opportunities: Overview

  • New Business Model Opportunities for Automotive OEMs

  • Presence of Automotive OEMs in Additional Revenue Streams

  • Challenges in Monetization Through New Business Models

4 New Business Model Strategies: Connected and Autonomous Vehicle

  • Connected Vehicle Data Monetization Segmentation

  • Connected Vehicle Data Monetization

  • Monetization Through App Stores

  • Connect Car Fleet Management Activities by OEMs

  • Value Potential Analysis for Connected App Monetization Techniques

  • Connected OS Monetization Capability Analysis

  • General Motors Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques

  • Ford Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques

  • Tesla Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques

  • Toyota Connected Car Data Monetization Techniques

5 New Business Model Strategies: Electric Vehicle

  • Electric Vehicle Monetization Segmentation

  • Monetization Through EV Charging Infrastructure

  • EV Charging Infrastructure Monetization Through Major OEMs

  • Second Life Applications: Battery Repurposing - Select OEM Activity

  • Opportunities in EV Robot Charging Business: Ziggy Case Study

  • EV Platform Development and Associated Business Opportunities

  • EV Strategies by Volkswagen

6 New Business Model Strategies: MaaS

  • Different Areas of Monetization Opportunities by MaaS OEMs

  • OEMs' Mobility Initiatives in MaaS Areas

  • Shared Mobility Capability Analysis for Top OEMs

  • Mercedes Benz and BMW: Partnership in MaaS Areas

  • SEAT: Mobility Service Business Opportunity Areas

  • Revenue Generation Through Purpose-built Vehicle Development

7 New Business Model Strategies: Asset Monetization

  • Asset Monetization Segments

  • Revenue Through Social Media

  • Business Opportunities Through Contract Manufacturing

  • Revenue Through Merchandising

  • Revenue from Carbon Credits

  • Non-fungible Token Sales in Automotive

  • Pre-owned Cars Business Model by OEMs

8 New Business Model Analysis

  • New Business Model Capability Analysis

  • Porter's 5 Forces on New Business Opportunities in Automotive

  • Future Business Area Prediction

9 Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Monetization Through Connected Vehicle Data

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Revenue from Electric Vehicle Business Areas

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Revenue Generation Through Omnichannel Sales

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • BMW

  • Ford

  • General Motors

  • Mercedes Benz

  • SEAT

  • Tesla

  • Toyota

  • Volkswagen

  • Ziggy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vfd0vk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-revenue-streams-for-automakers-strategic-analysis-report-2023-lucrative-opportunities-in-maas-commercial-charging-stations-nfts-purpose-built-vehicles-and-connected-car-features-301780065.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Leaked Documents Show Amazon Made an Enormous Mistake

    The last year has seen a large number of job layoffs in the technology sector. Major companies like Salesforce, ESPN, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms have all announced cuts to staffing -- a move that has been largely attributed to the rapid growth of online tech during the covid-19 lockdown. Amazon is one of the biggest companies announcing waves of job cuts -- in January, the company let go of more than 2,300 employees in the payments, health care, human resources, robotics, and web services departments.

  • Tesla Model 3 Could Lose EV Credit, Report Says. Confusion Around the Tax Break Continues.

    Car companies loved it when the U.S. government rolled out its $7,500 tax credit for people who buy electric vehicles. On Thursday, EV news outlet Electrek, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that Tesla (ticker: TSLA) expects its lowest-priced Model 3 sedan will lose eligibility for the full $7,500 tax credit, because the car uses LFP batteries sourced from China. Tesla and the Internal Revenue Service, the government agency responsible for implementing the tax credit, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Ford’s Model E Segment Means Something For Rivian. It Isn’t Good.

    Ford Motor is letting investors peek under the hood of the electric-vehicle startup the 119-year-old company is building. Ford (ticker: F) said it “refounded” on Thursday. Ford also released recast financial results for the three business units.

  • Ford Shares Could Start to Go Downhill

    Ford Motor Co has been around since 1903, and it's a household name when it comes to Americans who are thinking about cars and trucks. I am not sure Henry Ford would recognize the company today. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Charles Schwab Says It Could Ride Out a Deposit Flight

    Charles Schwab , one of a host of financial firms that have taken a drubbing since the collapse of several regional banks this month, is pushing back against fears that it could face some of the same problems as paper losses on its bondholdings mount. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Schwab’s chief executive said the brokerage giant could continue to operate even if it lost most of its deposits over the next year. “There would be a sufficient amount of liquidity right there to cover if 100% of our bank’s deposits ran off,” said Walt Bettinger, Schwab’s co-chairman and CEO, referring to the company’s banking unit.

  • The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark?

    It can be hard to know if your retirement savings are on track, but comparing your balance to where others similar in age are can help. In particular, taking a look at the average 401(k) balance by age is a good place … Continue reading → The post The Average 401(k) Balance by Age: Are You Off the Mark? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Employees are checked out at work more than at any time in history — and it makes no difference if they work from home or not. Here's why

    Work at home? Work at the office? It makes no difference, according to a Gallup poll.

  • Coinbase Announces Very Bad News

    The cryptocurrency exchange says it received a warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), suggesting a possible enforcement action.

  • The Big Quit: Almost 70% of US workers plan to leave their jobs in 2023 — and Gen Z, millennials are leading the charge. 3 tips to successfully carve a new career path this year

    Leave your job but don't resign yourself to a frugal future.

  • 'Most vulnerable' U.S. banks lost $1 trillion in deposits in a year -JPMorgan

    JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts estimate that the "most vulnerable" U.S. banks are likely to have lost a total of about $1 trillion in deposits since last year, with half of the outflows occurring in March following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. The team of JPMorgan analysts led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou did not name any of the banks they categorized as "most vulnerable" or say how many they included in this group. "This risk is heightened by the fact that mid- and small-size banks play a disproportionably large role in U.S. bank lending," they added in a note dated March 22.

  • California may punish oil companies for high gas prices

    A first-in-the-nation bill to punish oil companies for profiting from price spikes at the pump breezed through the California Senate on Thursday at the urging of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, the first major vote in an effort to pass the law by month's end. The proposal is in response to sales last summer, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline in California soared to a record high $6.44. Newsom, a Democrat seen as a possible presidential candidate beyond 2024, reacted by attacking the oil industry, specifically the five companies that provide 97% of gasoline in the state.

  • Lindsay Lohan Accused by SEC of Illegally Touting Tokens

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Securities and Exchange Commission sued crypto mogul Justin Sun for allegedly violating securities rules, and said eight celebrities including Lindsay Lohan and the artist known as Soulja Boy illegally touted tokens.Most Read from BloombergFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsAckman Warns of Accelerated Deposit Outflows After Fed DecisionShort Seller Hindenburg Says ‘Another Big One’ Coming SoonUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embrace China’s Ukraine Peace

  • Exclusive-Walmart laying off hundreds of US workers at five e-commerce fulfillment centers

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Hundreds of workers at five U.S. Walmart facilities that fulfill e-commerce orders are being asked to find jobs within 90 days at other company locations, a spokesperson confirmed to Reuters. About 200 workers at Pedricktown, New Jersey, and hundreds of others at Fort Worth, Texas; Chino, California; Davenport, Florida; and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania were let go due to a reduction or elimination in evening and weekend shifts, the spokesperson said. The layoffs at Walmart, a retail bellwether because of its size, could be a harbinger of further turmoil in the U.S. economy, which many economists predict could enter recession this year.

  • Let's Pump the Brakes On GameStop's Profitable Quarter

    At the risk of angering the meme stocks/Reddit crowd, the company's trajectory still looks a lot more like Sears than it does like Best Buy's.

  • Roth IRA Income Limits For 2023

    A Roth individual retirement account (IRA) can be a helpful tool for retirement planning. These tax-advantaged accounts offer a way to save money in addition to what you might be contributing to a 401(k) or similar workplace plan. And if … Continue reading → The post Roth IRA Income Limits for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 4 Integrated US Stocks to Gain as Crude Price Remains Favorable

    From upstream activities to midstream, prospects for companies are rosy now, enhancing the outlook for the Zacks Oil & Gas US Integrated industry. COP, OXY, HES and WHD will make the most of the favorable business scenario.

  • ‘Ghost jobs’ are the latest thing workers need to worry about: That role you’re applying for might actually be fake

    If you’ve ever applied to a job only to hear back that the company isn’t actually hiring for the listing, you're the victim of a ghost job.

  • Chinese lithium price dives in heated auto price war

    China's lithium prices are plunging faster than expected this year, down 34% in the last four weeks alone, hit by a slump in demand for electric vehicles in the world's biggest market that has left stocks of the metal piling up. Spot lithium carbonate prices assessed by Fastmarkets fell to 260,000 yuan ($38,079.06) per tonne this week, less than half the price quoted last November. "The scope of such a price fall has exceeded our expectations," consultancy Rystad Energy said in a March 17 note.

  • Tesla EV Tax Credit May Go Away For Its Cheapest Model; TSLA Stock Rebounds

    The Tesla EV tax credit, worth $7,500, may be going away for its cheapest vehicle, whose batteries are built in China.

  • A Looming Court Decision Has Huge Ramifications for Coinbase

    As soon as this spring, a judge could decide whether “XRP,” a token created by Ripple Labs, is a security.