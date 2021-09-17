U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

Emerging Semiconductor Fabrication Technologies

ReportLinker
·1 min read

Semiconductors are fundamental electronic components present in any electronic device and have evolved over time in size and performance. At the core of semiconductors lies semiconductor fabrication, which facilitated the miniaturization of electronic components.

New York, Sept. 17, 2021


Advancements in lithography technologies in terms of light sources, photomasks, and photoresists drive developments in the electronics sector.Major fabricators globally deploy advanced lithography equipment in their manufacturing sites to meet the rising demand for memory, sensors, and integrated circuits.

This technology and innovation report offers insights into ongoing developments in the semiconductor fabrication industry. The research scope focuses mainly on emerging lithography technologies, such as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography and chemical vapor deposition, which are opening up new avenues in the semiconductor industry as promising alternatives to conventional photolithography.

This research service also highlights end market applications that might evolve in the next five to six years. Key questions addressed:
• What is the present outlook of the global semiconductor industry?
• What are the emerging semiconductor fabrication technologies?
• What are the influencing factors driving opportunities for semiconductor fabrication?
• What are the technology capabilities of deep ultraviolet (DUV) lithography?- Assessment of industry best practices- Intellectual property and funding scenario- Growth opportunities and critical success factors
• What strategies do governments, original equipment manufacturers, and other critical organizations need to embrace to compete in the marketplace?










