U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,012.00
    +137.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,468.75
    +45.25 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.60
    +8.20 (+0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.66
    +0.96 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.10
    -1.30 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.51
    -0.10 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0231
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    +0.76 (+3.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0058 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6780
    +0.6280 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,966.23
    -670.99 (-2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    501.36
    -17.89 (-3.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,292.22
    +15.85 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

Emerging Singlecell Technology Startups Report 2022: Company Profiles, Technology Description, and Target Market Application

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Singlecell Technology Startups 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global single-cell technology (SCT) market has emerged since the mid-2010s. The SCT is defined as any cell biology research tool that provides single cell resolution handling and data sets, for example, single cell (SC) picking up/dispensing, SC-sequencing, and SC-protein analysis technologies.

There are +58 commercial SCT products from 52 companies and over 30 pre-commerce-stage startups to enter the market in the next few years. Primarily, the SCT market is young and complex: over 75% of the products were launched within the last 7 years by startups and characterized by its wide range of technology mixtures and various types of users. The key topics in the emerging biotech research tool market are the integration of phenotypic-genotype in one device/assay, AI-powered data analysis, spatial omics analysis, and enhanced attention to cell therapy and precision medicine markets.

The report identified and analyzed the 38 early- pre-commercial stage SCT startups, and segmented them by their functional applications: new cell sorter, SC-isolation, SC-sequencing, screening/cell to cell interaction, data analysis (software), and spatial omics analysis. Each market segment was analyzed by its technical advantages. For each startup, we present the company profile, technology description, and target market applications.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

  • Objectives

  • Key features of the report

  • Methodology-How the report was written

Part 1. Global Single-Cell Technology (SCT) market overview

  • What is SCT and why single cell

  • History of SCT

  • Market segmentation by the single-cell handling technical principle

  • Market segmentation by application/main functions

  • List of pre-commerce stage 38 startups

  • Analysis of the new startups

Part 2. Emerging startups by functional category

  • Novel cell sorter - 5 companies

  • Single-cell isolation - 3 companies

  • + complete SC isolation market players

  • Single cell-sequencing - 4 companies

  • + complete SC sequencing market players

  • Screening & cell to cell interaction - 5 companies

  • Data analysis - 2 companies

  • Others - 6 companies

  • Spatial omics - 13 companies + 7 commercial companies

SCE company presentation

 Companies Mentioned

  • ACD Bio

  • Acuity Spatial Genomics

  • Aenitis Technologies

  • Akoya biosciences

  • Canopy Biosciences

  • Celsee (Bio-Rad)

  • Cytiva

  • Evorion biotechnologies GmbH

  • honeycomb biotechnologies

  • Immunai

  • Innovative Biochips

  • Levitasbio

  • Myllia Biotechonlogy

  • NanoString Technologies

  • Nanosurf picobalance

  • nodexus

  • RareCyte

  • ReadCoor

  • rebus biosystems

  • S2 Genomics

  • scipio bioscience

  • Scribe Biosciences

  • Shilps Sciences

  • SIEVEWELL

  • Spatial Transcriptomics/10x genomics

  • Thinkcyte

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmqb2r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg  

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-singlecell-technology-startups-report-2022-company-profiles-technology-description-and-target-market-application-301592265.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Tilray Brands Stock Could Go Parabolic Soon

    Ever since the legalization of recreational cannabis for adults in Canada nearly four years ago, I've maintained my stance that the marijuana stock market would ultimately be characterized by a select handful of big winners and scores of losers. What's important to understand is that the global cannabis market is slowly marching toward a couple of key inflection points within the next two years. My view is that Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) arguably has the best shot within its immediate peer group of benefiting from the market's rapidly changing dynamics.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These passive-income powerhouses, with yields ranging from 7.2% to 13.6%, have been popular buys among billionaire money managers.

  • The Fed has no choice but to punish the stock market: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, July 25, 2022.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Newmont stock drops after profit miss, as costs jump 33% while sales slip

    Shares of Newmont Corp. dropped 2.5% toward a more than two-year low in premarket trading Monday, after the gold miner reported second-quarter profit that fell well short of expectations, as cost of sales jumped 33% while sales slipped. Net income declined to $387 million, or 49 cents a share, from $650 million, or 81 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 46 cents missed the FactSet consensus of 66 cents. Sales slipped 0.2% to $3.06 b

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 40%, Says Goldman Sachs

    Markets turned down in the first six months of this year, but they’ve trended up in July. Despite Friday’s pullback, the monthly gains are solid, almost 5% on the S&P 500 and 7.5% on the NASDAQ, marking a turnaround from the long drop we saw earlier. The question investors have is, is this turnaround real, or just a temporary gain in a larger bearish trend. That remains to be seen, but either way, even if the market reverts to its bearish trend, there will be opportunities for investors - findin

  • 3 Colossal Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These remarkable businesses have the tools and intangibles necessary to quadruple your money by the turn of the decade.

  • Bank of America's (NYSE:BAC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 4.8% on...

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning, and Pfizer.

  • 1 Energy, 1 Gold, and 1 Copper Stock for the Second Half of 2022

    Economic slowdowns usually mean less demand for energy and industrial inputs like copper, steel, and iron ore. Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEMKT: IAU), and Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) are three different ways to invest in energy, gold, and copper. Scott Levine (Chevron): While the markets have shown some signs of bouncing back this week, plenty of high-quality tickers haven't recovered.

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • 15 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Held for at Least 10 Years

    Among successful money managers, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is, arguably, in a class of his own. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has led his company's shares to an average annual return of 20.1%, through Dec. 31, 2021. Buffett's success is a reflection of a long list of factors, including his portfolio concentration, narrow investment focus, and love of dividend stocks.

  • Got $7,500? 2 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

    A bull market has followed every bear market in history, and the data shows that the market's run higher lasts longer than its fall. No one knows whether the bounce we're seeing now in the stock market is the start of another push higher or simply a breather before taking another plunge. Currently, three-quarters of all loans scrutinized by Upstart have been automated, which results in time savings for borrowers and financial savings for lenders.

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Recent gains in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) help add back some value on insider purchases worth US$2.1m, still down US$517k

    Insiders who bought US$2.1m worth of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. ( NYSE:CLF ) stock in the last year have seen some of their...

  • Don't Let This Recent Stock Split Fool You

    Investors will notice that GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock is now trading below $50 per share, courtesy of a four-for-one stock split the company just completed. The gaming retailer is still a favorite target of short-sellers; more than 17% of outstanding shares are sold short. Could this stock split be the catalyst for another short squeeze?