Emerging Singlecell Technology Startups Report 2022: Company Profiles, Technology Description, and Target Market Application
DUBLIN, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emerging Singlecell Technology Startups 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global single-cell technology (SCT) market has emerged since the mid-2010s. The SCT is defined as any cell biology research tool that provides single cell resolution handling and data sets, for example, single cell (SC) picking up/dispensing, SC-sequencing, and SC-protein analysis technologies.
There are +58 commercial SCT products from 52 companies and over 30 pre-commerce-stage startups to enter the market in the next few years. Primarily, the SCT market is young and complex: over 75% of the products were launched within the last 7 years by startups and characterized by its wide range of technology mixtures and various types of users. The key topics in the emerging biotech research tool market are the integration of phenotypic-genotype in one device/assay, AI-powered data analysis, spatial omics analysis, and enhanced attention to cell therapy and precision medicine markets.
The report identified and analyzed the 38 early- pre-commercial stage SCT startups, and segmented them by their functional applications: new cell sorter, SC-isolation, SC-sequencing, screening/cell to cell interaction, data analysis (software), and spatial omics analysis. Each market segment was analyzed by its technical advantages. For each startup, we present the company profile, technology description, and target market applications.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Objectives
Key features of the report
Methodology-How the report was written
Part 1. Global Single-Cell Technology (SCT) market overview
What is SCT and why single cell
History of SCT
Market segmentation by the single-cell handling technical principle
Market segmentation by application/main functions
List of pre-commerce stage 38 startups
Analysis of the new startups
Part 2. Emerging startups by functional category
Novel cell sorter - 5 companies
Single-cell isolation - 3 companies
+ complete SC isolation market players
Single cell-sequencing - 4 companies
+ complete SC sequencing market players
Screening & cell to cell interaction - 5 companies
Data analysis - 2 companies
Others - 6 companies
Spatial omics - 13 companies + 7 commercial companies
SCE company presentation
Companies Mentioned
ACD Bio
Acuity Spatial Genomics
Aenitis Technologies
Akoya biosciences
Canopy Biosciences
Celsee (Bio-Rad)
Cytiva
Evorion biotechnologies GmbH
honeycomb biotechnologies
Immunai
Innovative Biochips
Levitasbio
Myllia Biotechonlogy
NanoString Technologies
Nanosurf picobalance
nodexus
RareCyte
ReadCoor
rebus biosystems
S2 Genomics
scipio bioscience
Scribe Biosciences
Shilps Sciences
SIEVEWELL
Spatial Transcriptomics/10x genomics
Thinkcyte
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lmqb2r
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerging-singlecell-technology-startups-report-2022-company-profiles-technology-description-and-target-market-application-301592265.html
SOURCE Research and Markets