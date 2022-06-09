U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

Emerging Staffing Franchise Leader NEXTAFF Opens San Diego Office

NEXTAFF
·1 min read

Human Resources and Talent Acquisition Professional Brings Over 20 Years of Experience to the San Diego Staffing Market.

NEXTAFF Quality Talent . . . Simplified

NEXTAFF Quality Talent . . . Simplified
NEXTAFF Quality Talent . . . Simplified

SAN DIEGO, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new staffing agency location in Chula Vista, California.

The San Diego staffing office is owned by Lizzette Weber and will serve San Diego and the surrounding area. The office will focus on staffing and recruiting for manufacturing and commercial companies.

"Our talent acquisition solutions include, but are not limited to, staffing, direct hire, executive search and human resources consulting services. The primary focus will be roles in operations, supply chain and quality assurance, as well as highly skilled positions," said Lizzette Weber, President and Owner of Nextaff of San Diego.

"We are excited to expand the Nextaff footprint to southern California," said Cary Daniel, Co-founder and CEO of NEXTAFF. "Lizzette has a proven track record of success in both human resources and talent acquisition. Her enthusiasm and passion combined with the NEXTAFF staffing franchise infrastructure will serve the community of southern California and San Diego very well."

The office is located at 581 Telegraph Canyon Rd, Chula Vista, CA, 91910. More information can be found at NEXTAFF of San Diego.

"As the economy undergoes massive changes, there is a big mismatch at the moment between the jobs available and what workers want. At Nextaff of San Diego, our mission is to provide a personalized recruiting experience to our candidates so they can reach their professional and life plan objectives, as well as helping our clients meet their goals by assisting in finding specialized talent with qualities and competencies that are unique to their organization. We love what we do!" said Weber.

About NEXTAFF
NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare industries and information technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jennifer Walker

Jen.walker@nextaff.com

###

