U.S. markets close in 6 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,208.88
    +24.92 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,395.63
    +93.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,561.38
    +72.45 (+0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.68
    +18.64 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.96
    -0.06 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,888.80
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.11
    -0.39 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0513
    -0.0046 (-0.43%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8380
    +0.0200 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2439
    -0.0103 (-0.82%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6730
    +2.2290 (+1.74%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,210.27
    -108.32 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    908.92
    -2.92 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,499.20
    +73.59 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,847.90
    +461.27 (+1.75%)
     

The emerging types of language models and why they matter

Kyle Wiggers
·10 min read

AI systems that understand and generate text, known as language models, are the hot new thing in the enterprise. A recent survey found that 60% of tech leaders said that their budgets for AI language technologies increased by at least 10% in 2020 while 33% reported a 30% increase.

But not all language models are created equal. Several types are emerging as dominant, including large, general-purpose models like OpenAI's GPT-3 and models fine-tuned for particular tasks (think answering IT desk questions). At the edge exists a third category of model -- one that tends to be highly compressed in size and limited to few capabilities, designed specifically to run on internet of things devices and workstations.

These different approaches have major differences in strengths, shortcomings and requirements — here's how they compare and where you can expect to see them deployed over the next year or two.

Large language models

Large language models are, generally speaking, tens of gigabytes in size and trained on enormous amounts of text data, sometimes at the petabyte scale. They're also among the biggest models in terms of parameter count, where a "parameter" refers to a value the model can change independently as it learns. Parameters are the parts of the model learned from historical training data and essentially define the skill of the model on a problem, such as generating text.

"Large models are used for zero-shot scenarios or few-shot scenarios where little domain-[tailored] training data is available and usually work okay generating something based on a few prompts," Fangzheng Xu, a Ph.D. student at Carnegie Mellon specializing in natural language processing, told TechCrunch via email. In machine learning, "few-shot" refers to the practice of training a model with minimal data, while "zero-shot" implies that a model can learn to recognize things it hasn't explicitly seen during training.

"A single large model could potentially enable many downstream tasks with little training data," Xu continued.

The usage of large language models models has grown dramatically over the past several years as researchers develop newer -- and bigger -- architectures. In June 2020, AI startup OpenAI released GPT-3, a 175 billion-parameter model that can generate text and even code given a short prompt containing instructions. Open research group EleutherAI subsequently made available GPT-J, a smaller (6 billion parameters) but nonetheless capable language model that can translate between languages, write blog posts, complete code and more. More recently, Microsoft and Nvidia open sourced a model dubbed Megatron-Turing Natural Language Generation (MT-NLG), which is among the largest models for reading comprehension and natural language inference developed to date at 530 billion parameters.

"One reason these large language models remain so remarkable is that a single model can be used for tasks" including question answering, document summarization, text generation, sentence completion, translation and more, Bernard Koch, a computational social scientist at UCLA, told TechCrunch via email. "A second reason is because their performance continues to scale as you add more parameters to the model and add more data ... The third reason that very large pretrained language models are remarkable is that they appear to be able to make decent predictions when given just a handful of labeled examples."

Startups including Cohere and AI21 Labs also offer models akin to GPT-3 through APIs. Other companies, particularly tech giants like Google, have chosen to keep the large language models they've developed in house and under wraps. For example, Google recently detailed -- but declined to release -- a 540 billion-parameter model called PaLM that the company claims achieves state-of-the-art performance across language tasks.

Large language models, open source or no, all have steep development costs in common. A 2020 study from AI21 Labs pegged the expenses for developing a text-generating model with only 1.5 billion parameters at as much as $1.6 million. Inference -- actually running the trained model -- is another drain. One source estimates the cost of running GPT-3 on a single AWS instance (p3dn.24xlarge) at a minimum of $87,000 per year.

"Large models will get larger, more powerful, versatile, more multimodal, and cheaper to train. Only big tech and extremely well-funded startups can play this game," Vu Ha, a technical director at the AI2 Incubator, told TechCrunch via email. "Large models are great for prototyping, building novel proof-of-concepts, and assessing technical feasibility. They are rarely the right choice for real-world deployment due to cost. An application that processes tweets, Slack messages, emails, and such on a regular basis would become cost prohibitive if using GPT-3."

Large language models will continue to be the standard for cloud services and APIs, where versatility and enterprise access are of more importance than latency. But despite recent architectural innovations, these types of language models will remain impractical for the majority of organizations, whether academia, the public or the private sector.

Fine-tuned language models

Fine-tuned models are generally smaller than their large language model counterparts. Examples include OpenAI's Codex, a direct descendant of GPT-3 fine-tuned for programming tasks. While still containing billions of parameters, Codex is both smaller than OpenAI and better at generating -- and completing -- strings of computer code.

Fine-tuning can improve a models' ability to perform a task, for example answering questions or generating protein sequences (as in the case of Salesforce's ProGen). But it can also bolster a model's understanding of certain subject matter, like clinical research.

"Fine-tuned ... models are good for mature tasks with lots of training data," Xu said. "Examples include machine translation, question-answering, named entity recognition, entity linking [and] information retrieval."

The advantages don't stop there. Because fine-tuned models are derived from existing language models, fine-tuned models don't take nearly as much time -- or compute -- to train or run. (Larger models like those mentioned above may take weeks, or require far more computational power to train in days.) They also don't require as much data as large language models. GPT-3 was trained on 45 terabytes of text versus the 159 gigabytes on which Codex was trained.

Fine-tuning has been applied to many domains, but one especially strong, recent example is OpenAI's InstructGPT. Using a technique called "reinforcement learning from human feedback," OpenAI collected a data set of human-written demonstrations on prompts submitted to the OpenAI API and prompts written by a team of human data labelers. They leveraged these data sets to create fine-tuned offshoots of GPT-3 that -- in addition to being a hundredth the size of GPT-3 -- are demonstrably less likely to generate problematic text while closely aligning with a user's intent.

In another demonstration of the power of fine-tuning, Google researchers in February published a study claiming that a model far smaller than GPT-3 -- fine-tuned language net (FLAN) -- bests GPT-3 "by a large margin" on a number of challenging benchmarks. FLAN, which has 137 billion parameters, outperformed GPT-3 on 19 out of the 25 tasks the researchers tested it on and even surpassed GPT-3’s performance on 10 tasks.

"I think fine-tuning is probably the most widely used approach in industry right now, and I don’t see that changing in the short term. For now, fine-tuning on smaller language models allows users more control to solve their specialized problems using their own domain-specific data," Koch said. "Instead of distributing [very large language] models that users can fine tune on their own, companies are commercializing few-shot learning through API prompts where you can give the model short prompts and examples."

Edge language models

Edge models, which are purposefully small in size, can take the form of fine-tuned models -- but not always. Sometimes, they're trained from scratch on small data sets to meet specific hardware constraints (e.g., phone or local web server hardware). In any case, edge models -- while limited in some respects -- offer a host of benefits that large language models can't match.

Cost is a major one. With an edge model that runs offline and on-device, there aren't any cloud usage fees to pay. (Even fine-tuned models are often too large to run on local machines; MT-NLG can take over a minute to generate text on a desktop processor.) Tasks like analyzing millions of tweets may rack up thousands of dollars in fees on popular cloud-based models.

Edge models also offer greater privacy than their internet-bound counterparts, in theory, because they don't need to transmit or analyze data in the cloud. They're also faster -- a key advantage for applications like translation. Apps such as Google Translate rely on edge models to deliver offline translations.

"Edge computing is likely to be deployed in settings where immediate feedback is needed ... In general, I would think these are scenarios where humans are interacting conversationally with AI or robots or something like self-driving cars reading road signs," Koch said. "As a hypothetical example, Nvidia has a demo where an edge chatbot has a conversation with clients at a fast food restaurant. A final use case might be automated note taking in electronic medical records. Processing conversation quickly in these situations is essential."

Of course, small models can't accomplish everything that large models can. They're bound by the hardware found in edge devices, which ranges from single-core processors to GPU-equipped systems-on-chips. Moreover, some research suggests that the techniques used to develop them can amplify unwanted characteristics, like algorithmic bias.

"[There's usually a] trade off between power usage and predictive power. Also, mobile device computation is not really increasing at the same pace as distributed high-performance computing clusters, so the performance may lag behind more and more," Xu said.

Looking to the future

As large, fine-tuned, and edge language models continue to evolve with new research, they're likely to encounter roadblocks on the path to wider adoption. For example, while fine-tuning models requires less data compared to training a model from scratch, fine-tuning still requires a data set. Depending on the domain -- e.g., translating from a little-spoken language -- the data might not exist.

"The disadvantage of fine-tuning is that it still requires a fair amount of data. The disadvantage of few-shot learning is that it doesn’t work as well as fine-tuning, and that data scientists and machine learning engineers have less control over the model because they are only interacting with it through an API," Koch continued. "And the disadvantages of edge AI are that complex models cannot fit on small devices, so performance is strictly worse than models that can fit on a single desktop GPU -- much less cloud-based large language models distributed across tens of thousands of GPUs."

Xu notes that all language models, regardless of size, remain understudied in certain important aspects. She hopes that areas like explainability and interpretability -- which aim to understand how and why a model works and expose this information to users -- receive greater attention and investment in the future, particularly in "high-stake" domains like medicine.

"Provenance is really an important next step that these models should have," Xu said. "In the future, there will be more and more efficient fine-tuning techniques ... to accommodate the increasing cost of fine-tuning a larger model in whole. Edge models will continue to be important, as the larger the model, the more research and development is needed to distill or compress the model to fit on edge devices."

Recommended Stories

  • YouTube's Super Thanks tipping is now available to partners worldwide

    YouTube has expanded its Super Thanks tipping to all eligible creators around the world.

  • Amazon permanently allows workers to carry phones following warehouse collapse

    Amazon will permanently allow warehouse employees to keep their cell phones with them at work after temporarily allowing them during the pandemic.

  • Synthesis AI raises $17M to generate synthetic data for computer vision

    Synthesis AI, a startup developing a platform that generates synthetic data to train AI systems, today announced that it raised $17 million in a Series A funding round led by 468 Capital with participation from Sorenson Ventures and Strawberry Creek Ventures, Bee Partners, PJC, iRobot Ventures, Boom Capital and Kubera Venture Capital. CEO and cofounder Yashar Behzadi says that the proceeds will be put toward product R&D, growing the company's team, and expanding research -- particularly in the area of mixed real and synthetic data. Synthetic data, or data that's created artificially rather than captured from the real world, is coming into wider use in data science as the demand for AI systems grows.

  • Google Play launches its own privacy 'nutrition labels,' following similar effort by Apple

    Google Play is today officially launching its own version of privacy-related "nutrition labels" for apps. The company says it will begin to roll out the new Google Play Data safety section to users on a gradual basis, ahead of the July 20th deadline that requires developers to properly disclose the data their app collects, if and how it's shared with third parties, the app's security practices and more. The company's plan to introduce app privacy labels on Google Play was first announced last spring, months after Apple's App Store introduced privacy labels on its own app marketplace.

  • Why This Strategist Thinks Emerging Markets Are the Place to Be

    Roughly a decade ago, when investors were still enamored with emerging markets and down on the U.S., Ruchir Sharma hailed the U.S. as the comeback nation, rightly forecasting the subsequent bull market. Today, Sharma, chairman of Rockefeller International, the international arm of Rockefeller Capital Management, sees the best opportunities outside the U.S. and China, the world’s two largest economies. After working for 25 years in Morgan Stanley’s investment management business, most recently as chief global strategist, Sharma joined Rockefeller in February.

  • Unilever warns of more price hikes as cost pressures build

    (Reuters) -Unilever raised prices by over 8% in the first quarter and warned more hikes were on the way as the maker of Dove soap and Ben & Jerry's ice cream lifted its cost inflation forecast for the second half of the year due to the Ukraine conflict. Consumer goods makers around the world are lifting prices to make up for soaring energy, commodities, labour and transport costs, with the Ukraine conflict exacerbating inflationary pressures already building in the recovery from the pandemic. Unilever reported a 1% dip in first quarter sales volumes, and some analysts are worried this is an early sign that cash-strapped consumers are switching to cheaper own brands.

  • 3 simple ways to invest in real estate without the headaches of buying a house

    Being a landlord isn’t as passive as you think. Look at these low-stress options instead.

  • Should Bitcoin Be in Your 401(k)? Fidelity Is Making It Possible—for Better or Worse.

    The fund giant aims to make the cryptocurrency an option in 401(k) retirement-savings plans it administers. It could be a tough sell to federal regulators and companies that sponsor the plans.

  • Easy Muni Money Vanishes and Issuers Are Paying Up

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. cities and states are paying up to get muni deals off the ground as buyers gain more bargaining power -- a marked departure from the anything-goes market for sellers in the easy-money era.Most Read from BloombergRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energy a WeaponRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionTesla Stock Drop Wipes Out $126 Billion in One DayUkraine Latest: Russia to Cut Gas Flows

  • Deutsche Bank shares tumble on cost concerns, despite profit rise

    The German lender's costs were about 7% higher than expected, analysts at Barclays and Morgan Stanley flagged in research notes.

  • Authentic Brands Sues Bolt Over $150M-plus in Lost E-sales

    The Forever 21 parent blames the payment start-up’s “botched” tech rollout for more than $150 million in missed online sales.

  • Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein Full Interview

    Credit Suisse CEO Thomas Gottstein told Bloomberg TV that the group is focusing on de-risking and strategy implementation as it seeks to turn the business around after a disappointing quarter. The company reported a bigger-than-expected loss, parted ways with three senior executives and warned that the full damage from one of the most turbulent periods in its history is yet to be accounted for.

  • Sub-2% Stock Returns in the Next Decade? Advisors Aren’t Buying It.

    While Morningstar and others predict paltry annual returns for the next decade, these pros have lots of reasons for seeing things differently.

  • Clariant wraps up whistleblower probe, swaps out CFO

    Restated and preliminary 2020 financial statements implied a continuing operations EBITDA margin of 15.5 % versus the 15.0% previously reported, while its preliminary 2021 EBITDA margin of 16.2% was in line with previous guidance, it said. The Swiss speciality chemicals group in February delayed the release of its 2021 results as investigators looked into the allegations. "With the investigation completed, Clariant's Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lynen has decided to step down by 1 July 2022 to allow for a fresh start," it said.

  • TotalEnergies Boosts Share Buyback as Profit Jumps Threefold

    (Bloomberg) -- TotalEnergies SE posted a threefold increase in first-quarter adjusted profit and expanded its share buybacks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring. Most Read from BloombergFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaA Powerful Dynasty Bankrupted Sri Lanka in Just 30 MonthsAmazon’s Twitch Seeks to Revamp Creator Pay With Focus on ProfitRussia to Cut Gas to Poland, Bulgaria Until Pay Demands MetRussia to Cut Gas to Poland and Bulgaria, Making Energ

  • Japan Tobacco considers sale of Russian operations

    Japan Tobacco (JT) said on Thursday it was considering selling its Russian operations after suspending investment and marketing activities in the country last month following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The announcement by JT, market leader in Russia, came after it said in March it would continue manufacturing in the country, where it has four factories and 4,000 employees. That announcement drew criticism after many global brands pulled out over the invasion of Ukraine and governments, including Japan, levied heavy sanctions against Moscow.

  • Sono Stock to Double From Here? This Analyst Says Yes

    To say investors were pleased with Sono Group’s (SEV) latest business update would be something of an understatement; Shares of the German electric and solar-powered vehicle maker soared by 65% in a single session last week after the company announced financial results for 2021. The company has just begun to generate revenues, having delivered a number of products to B2B clients over the past few months. That said, Berenberg analyst Michael Filatov thinks it is the “qualitative updates rather th

  • Wagestream plans to hit 1 million U.S.-based users — and will need more area office space to do it

    London fintech Wagestream has had plenty of success in the U.K.; now its founders want to replicate that in the U.S. By the end of the year the company plans to triple its square footage in its U.S. headquarters — currently based in Arlington — and quadruple the number of workers with access to the Wagestream app in the country from around 250,000 to 1 million. Co-founders Portman Wills and Peter Briffett started Wagestream in 2018 as an alternative to high-interest payday lenders for “frontline” workers in the restaurant, hospitality and health care industries. Employers who pay for the software-as-a-service, or SaaS, gain access to the app for their workers, who can then receive wages they’ve already earned ahead of payday.

  • Microsoft’s Landmark Quarter Proves the Cloud Story Is Still on the Rise

    Microsoft's commercial-cloud business showed record results in the just-ended quarter. That bodes well for Amazon.

  • SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci on the Future of Bitcoin

    Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital and the SALT Conference, joins "All About Bitcoin" live from Crypto Bahamas to discuss the future of bitcoin, his firm's investments, Twitter accepting Musk's $44 billion deal and more.