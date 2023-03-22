Emerging venture fund managers had few banking options to begin with. After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, where do they turn now?

Pilar Johnson, Elizabeth Yin, and Jenny Fielding are among the hundreds of emerging fund managers who are shifting their banking strategy in the aftermath of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse. Pilar Johnson; Elizabeth Yin; Jenny Fielding; Insider

Silicon Valley Bank had long banked a class of startup investors known as emerging managers.

After the bank's collapse, many of them are scrambling to move their money across multiple accounts.

But the big banks, they say, don't want their micro-fund business.

Pilar Johnson, a startup investor who operates a small fund, was supposed to have a meeting with Silicon Valley Bank on March 10. But that meeting never happened.

That was the day the bank collapsed, leaving thousands of investors and startup founders panicked about what would happen to their money. But for Johnson, she had planned to discuss having Silicon Valley Bank become the banking partner for her firm, Debut Capital, and its second fund. Johnson previously told Insider that she and the firm's cofounder Bobak Emamian, are in the process of raising a $50 million sophomore fund.

Johnson said a bank representative reached out on that Friday and asked to reschedule, with no explanation.

"We all knew the reason why," she said.

For hundreds of other emerging fund managers — typically defined as those managing assets below $200 million across fewer than three funds — Silicon Valley Bank was one of the few that took their business. Big banks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo have long shunned these fledgling investors — "solo capitalists" and micro-fund managers with less than $50 million in assets — since their funds fall below the account minimums.

Insider spoke with nine investors who have been scrambling to move their funds to multiple banks after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, but they're still being shut out of these mega-institutions.

"The big banks don't want our fund business," the early-stage investor Jenny Fielding said in a viral tweet. "They require crazy minimums making it out of reach for most of us. Literally hundreds of fund managers are scrambling to figure out where to diversify their banking right now."

One week ago, about a third of emerging fund managers surveyed by Revere, a company that produces rankings of emerging funds to help investors decide where to put their money, banked with the now-defunct institution. The second-most popular bank among the 150 survey respondents was First Republic, a midsize bank in San Francisco, which has seen roughly $70 billion in deposits fly out the door in recent weeks, according to reports.

Avlok Kohli, CEO of AngelList. Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images

Silicon Valley Bank had a direct line to many of emerging managers through AngelList, a company that works as a matchmaker for startups and investors. Through the fundraising boom of the past decade, AngelList had expanded its services for fund managers, allowing them to raise money and deploy it all from a single website. But AngelList is not a bank so, according to the company, it spread its cash around multiple banks including Silicon Valley Bank, PNC Bank, Capital One, and Grasshopper Bank, a digital bank dedicated to startups and private equity funds.

The bank run sent AngelList racing to move some funds out of Silicon Valley Bank and into other banks, at the request of some fund managers. Turner Novak of Banana Capital uses AngelList to manage his two funds totalling $30 million. He was able to quickly switch from Silicon Valley Bank with an email to his contact at AngelList. He also has a separate account at the digital bank Mercury.

Insider spoke to two other solo capitalists who had a similar experience. They use AngelList to operate their funds and, in the first 24 hours of the bank run, were able to withdraw their funds with AngelList's assistance.

Novak is part of a contingent of investors who are shifting their banking strategy in the fallout of Silicon Valley Bank's failure. They're being more careful to spread their funds across multiple accounts so that in the event one bank or neobank fails, they can quickly access money they need to make payroll or fund startups. It's a playbook they're sharing with founders to reduce their risk of going under.

Two weeks ago, Elizabeth Yin of Hustle Fund held all of her firm's assets at First Republic. She's since been having conversations with traditional banks like JPMorgan and Bank of America, as well as digital banks like Mercury and Series Financial, in the hopes of splitting up the capital into tranches of $250,000 — the maximum deposit amount that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation will insure per bank account. Yin noted that First Republic moved her money from a regular checking account into "sweep accounts" that tranfer funds into a network of banks.

"In this environment, I don't know which bank is safe. They're all kind of not safe," Yin said.

But as emerging fund managers shuffle their money, they're finding that not everyone is open to their business.

People queue up outside the headquarters of Silicon Valley Bank to withdraw their funds on March 13, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Liu Guanguan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Too big to bank them

Getting set up at a traditional bank as an emerging fund manager isn't as easy as walking into a local branch and waving a wad of bills. They require a type of business account that gives them more flexibility. Historically, said three investors, the major banks have opened few of these accounts for emerging fund managers because their funds were too small to be seen as lucrative. The banks make money charging fees on the assets they hold.

But most emerging fund managers have less than $5 million on hand at any given time. That's because when they raise a fund, they don't collect all the money at once. They call their investors to pony up funds at a regular cadence of every three to six months, or as needed.

After Silicon Valley Bank's demise, the big banks have gotten more selective, the three investors said.

Hustle Fund's Yin worked her network to get a meeting at JPMorgan, where she planned to open a business account. The bank told her if she opened a personal wealth account with more than $20 million, it could give her a business account. But she's not in a position to even consider it.

JPMorgan Chase declined to comment.

"People will say they want to spin up an account with a big bank," Yin told Insider. "That sounds good in theory but in practice it wasn't even possible to do it quickly."

In the last week, the solo capitalist Nichole Wischoff said she reached out to a friend at JPMorgan about opening an account for her firm, Wischoff Ventures. The friend replied that the fund team was overwhelmed with demand and she should bank wherever she could open an account fastest.

"I think that was a nice way of saying we're not going to help out," she said. She understood why. The big banks are like the university endowments that front capital to investors, she said. They need to slug away millions of dollars in funds to get the size return they're after.

And Johnson of Debut Capital detailed similar experiences with trying to open a bank account at one of the big banks. She's now in the process of trying to work with Bank of America, which invested in her fund. But that's happening because of her prior relationship with them, she said.

The big banks like JPMorgan set account minimums for its private banking group, locking out emerging fund managers. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

For rookie fund managers, this shutout creates challenges. "This is where I believe we'll see a gap in the market that may be challenging for emerging managers who don't have connections to a big bank on their own, through their LPs or otherwise," said Beezer Clarkson, a partner at Sapphire Ventures, leading investments in venture funds. She expects neobanks and local banks to vie for their business.

Mercury is stepping in with new banking products for venture funds. It recently expanded the jurisdictions it serves to include the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, and United Arab Emirates, where lots of investors raise money from family offices and the ultrawealthy.

Fielding, the early-stage investor, has also been trying to court the big banks. For five years, her venture outfit, The Fund, has used AngelList to administer funds and has held the fees for managing investor money at Silicon Valley Bank.

The bank ticked all the boxes. It gave lines of credit to fund managers who needed to wire startups money when their accounts ran low, as a stopgap before the investor could call more capital from their own investors.

And while a traditional bank might freeze an account with lots of wire transfers in and out over concerns about fraudulent activity, Silicon Valley Bank allowed transfers to fly through, with near-zero fees. "All these things that Silicon Valley Bank was set up to do," Fielding said, "I can't just do that in a regular retail commercial bank."

Though, she's not giving up on the big banks. Banking is a business based on relationships, she said. She would know since before she started her first tech company, she spent time in private banking at JPMorgan.

The key to unlocking a private banking account at a big bank, Fielding believes, is finding someone there who understands the value she brings. Today, The Fund has $50 million in assets under management, but she's intent on growing it into a legacy firm over years.

"Just because you're small today," she said, "doesn't mean you'll be small forever."



Correction: March 22, 2023 — An earlier version of this story misstated the total amount of Turner Novak's two funds. It is $30 million, not $20 million.

