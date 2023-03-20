U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.25
    +2.25 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,087.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,645.75
    +1.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,746.10
    +7.70 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.75
    -0.99 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.40
    +12.90 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    22.59
    +0.13 (+0.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    +0.0021 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3950
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.37
    +3.38 (+14.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2220
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0840
    -0.7190 (-0.55%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,236.53
    +1,153.41 (+4.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.56
    +41.55 (+7.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.56
    +26.16 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

Emerita Intersects 22.5 Meters Grading 0.2 % Copper; 2.6 % Lead; 5.1 % Zinc; 3.17 g/t Gold and 91.0 g/t Silver, Including 5.0 Meters Grading 0.3 % Copper; 4.1 % Lead; 10.4 % Zinc; 3.38 g/t Gold and 147.6 g/t Silver from 141.9 m

Emerita Resources Corp.
·14 min read
Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita Resources Corp.

Photo 1

IGT borehole EM geophysical equipment operating at La Romanera deposit
IGT borehole EM geophysical equipment operating at La Romanera deposit

Figure 1

Plan map showing drill hole trace surface projections, La Romanera deposit
Plan map showing drill hole trace surface projections, La Romanera deposit

Figure 2

Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Lower Lens, La Romanera Deposit
Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Lower Lens, La Romanera Deposit

Figure 3

Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Upper Lens, La Romanera Deposit
Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Upper Lens, La Romanera Deposit

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the ongoing 2022 - 2023 delineation drilling program at La Romanera Deposit, part of Emerita’s wholly owned Iberian Belt West project (“IBW” or the “Project”). Assays from an additional 14 drill holes have been received. IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

Assays are reported for the following 14 drill holes (LR022, LR027, LR031, LR036, LR039, LR048, LR055, LR063, LR068, LR070, LR072, LR099, LR110 and LR120) at La Romanera deposit (Figures 1, 2 and 3 and Table 1).

The 14 drill holes are broadly distributed, in the upper and central parts of the deposit, and on the edges of the known mineralization between +50 and -300 m elevation. The distribution of the drill holes has been designed to maintain a drilling spacing of approximately 50 x 50 m to support a high-quality mineral resource estimate. Work has begun on the initial National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) mineral resource estimate (the “Resource Estimate”). The Qualified Person from Wardell Armstrong LLP has completed site visits and data has been transferred to complete the modeling required for the Resource Estimate

According to Ian Parkinson, EVP Corporate Development for Emerita, “Our team is excited to reach this milestone and start the process of putting together this interim mineral resource estimate. Drilling will continue to expand the resources, however we are confident that we have delineated sufficient mineralization with a tight enough drill spacing to support a robust and significant mineral resource estimate. Metallurgical sampling is expected to commence during the resource estimation phase.”

The Company recently surpassed 70,000 m of drilling on the IBW project, approximately 78% at La Romanera deposit and 22% at La Infanta deposit. Drilling continues with 15 rigs.

Drill hole results are summarized below. The following holes are expected to exceed the cut off grade and be included in the Resource Estimate:

Drill Hole LR036:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 297.5 m down the hole and comprises 2.8 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 2.2 % Pb; 5.8 % Zn; 2.0 g/t Au and 117.5 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 302.5 m down the hole and comprises 15.0 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 0.9 % Pb; 2.2 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 30.8 g/t Ag

Drill Hole LR048:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 200.4 m down the hole and comprises 13.1 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.2 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 6.4 % Zn; 1.2 g/t Au and 83.8 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 212.6 m down the hole and comprises 13.1 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.1 % Pb; 4.9 % Zn; 1.1 g/t Au and 89.4 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR055:

The lower Lens was intersected at 292.5 m down the hole and comprises 5.0 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 1.6 % Pb; 4.7 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 98.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR063:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 185.0 m down the hole and comprises 3.5 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.2 % Cu; 1.4 % Pb; 6.4 % Zn; 0.4 g/t Au and 81.4 g/t Ag. The Lower lens was intersected at 259.9 m down the hole and comprises 6.3 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.0 % Pb; 2.4 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 29.1 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR068:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 384.2 m down the hole and comprises 7.0 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 0.2 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.7 g/t Au and 7.4 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 404.0 m down the hole and comprises 8.2 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 6.6 % Pb; 16.4 % Zn; 1.1 g/t Au and 240.4 g/t Ag, including 3.1 m grading 0.4 % Cu; 15.7 % Pb; 38.6 % Zn; 2.3 g/t Au and 535.7 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR072:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 260.8 m down the hole and comprises 4.6 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.1 % Cu; 2.3 % Pb; 2.8 % Zn; 2.0 g/t Au and 72.7 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 320.4 m down the hole and comprises 15.5 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.8 % Cu; 0.4 % Pb; 0.3 % Zn; 2.0 g/t Au and 52.8 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR110:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 140.1 m down the hole and comprises 22.5 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.2 % Cu; 2.6 % Pb; 5.1 % Zn; 3.17 g/t Au and 91.0 g/t Ag, including 5.0 m grading 0.3 % Cu; 4.1 % Pb; 10.4 % Zn; 3.4 g/t Au and 147.6 g/t Ag, from 141.9 m down the hole.

Drill Hole LR120:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 184.0 m down the hole and comprises 13.6 m of polymetallic mineralization grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.5 % Pb; 3.4 % Zn; 2.3 g/t Au and 41.2 g/t Ag, including 4.7 m grading 0.1 % Cu; 1.6 % Pb; 3.9 % Zn; 3.4 g/t Au and 57.4 g/t Ag, from 192.4 m down the hole.

The following drill holes intersected predominantly massive pyrite mineralization with lower grades of base and/or precious metals:

Drill Hole LR022:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 204.0 m down the hole and comprises 9.0 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 0.1 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.32 g/t Au and 7.6 g/t Ag

Drill Hole LR027:

The Lower Lens was intersected at 498.3 m down the hole and comprises 7.1 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.4 % Cu; 0.1 % Pb; 0.2 % Zn; 0.21 g/t Au and 8.3 g/t Ag

Drill Hole LR031:

The drill hole did not intersect any significant base metal mineralization.

Drill Hole LR039:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 439.4 m down the hole and comprises 26.8 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.5 % Cu; 0.2 % Pb; 0.1 % Zn; 0.5 g/t Au and 12.0 g/t Ag. The Lower Lens was intersected at 469.6 m down the hole and comprises 9.6 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.9 % Cu; 0.1 % Pb; 0.5 % Zn; 0.4 g/t Au and 28.7 g/t Ag.

Drill Hole LR070:

The drill hole did not intersect any significant base metal mineralization.

Drill Hole LR099:

The Upper Lens was intersected at 401.1 m down the hole and comprises 9.0 m of pyritic mineralization grading 0.3 % Cu; 0.6 % Pb; 0.5 % Zn; 1.0 g/t Au and 43.4 g/t Ag, including 3.8 m grading 0.6 % Cu; 1.1 % Pb; 0.6 % Zn; 1.5 g/t Au and 79.2 g/t Ag, from 405.6 m down the hole.

Geophysical Survey

High grade polymetallic sulphide mineralization over considerable widths have been intersected in several of the deepest drillholes (below 500 meters) at La Romanera deposit (see news release dated March 2, 2023), and the deposit remains open at depth. To explore more effectively at depth, the Company has engaged the services of International Geophysical Technology (IGT), a specialized, independent geophysical contractor based in Madrid, Spain, which is carrying out a survey of the 4 deepest holes using Downhole TEM and Mise-à-la-Masse geophysical methods (Photo 1). This technology is designed to assist in targeting the deeper drilling to maximize the success of the program. It also has potential to identify additional sulphide lenses at depth that has been known to occur at other deposits in the Iberian Pyrite Belt which comprise several mineralized zones.

EMO_230320_photo1
EMO_230320_photo1


Photo 1: IGT borehole EM geophysical equipment operating at La Romanera deposit

EMO_230320_Fig1
EMO_230320_Fig1


Figure 1: Plan map showing drill hole trace surface projections, La Romanera deposit

EMO_230320_Fig2
EMO_230320_Fig2


Figure 2: Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Lower Lens, La Romanera Deposit


EMO_230320_Fig3
EMO_230320_Fig3


Figure 3: Longitudinal section showing intercepts in the Upper Lens, La Romanera Deposit


Table 1: Diamond drill hole data, La Romanera deposit

DDH

Easting

Northing

Elevation

azimuth

dip

depth
(m)

FROM

TO

Width
(m)

Cu_%

Pb_%

Zn_%

Au_g/t

Ag_g/t

LENS

LR022

646414

4172539

142

175

-66

271.2

204.0

213.0

9.0

0.4

0.1

0.1

0.32

7.6

LL

LR027

646802

4172735

150

197

-50

538.2

498.3

505.3

7.1

0.4

0.1

0.2

0.21

8.3

LL

LR031

646811

4172660

152

173

-62

524.6

NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS

 

LR036

646435

4172638

154

204

-69

378.7

297.5

300.3

2.8

0.4

2.2

5.8

2.03

117.5

UL

LR036

 

 

 

 

 

 

302.5

317.5

15.0

0.3

0.9

2.2

0.95

30.8

LL

LR039

646597

4172725

144

198

-60

495.0

439.4

466.2

26.8

0.5

0.2

0.1

0.49

12.0

UL

LR039

 

 

 

 

 

 

469.6

479.1

9.6

0.9

0.1

0.5

0.39

28.7

LL

LR048

646817

4172418

150

225

-66

306.5

200.4

211.8

11.4

0.2

1.5

6.4

1.21

83.8

UL

LR048

 

 

 

 

 

 

212.6

225.7

13.1

0.3

1.1

4.9

1.06

89.4

LL

LR055

646967

4172385

170

210

-75

308.6

292.5

297.5

4.9

0.3

1.6

4.7

1.01

98.8

LL

LR063

646967

4172385

170

237

-64

375.1

185.0

188.5

3.5

0.2

1.4

6.4

0.37

81.4

UL

LR063

 

 

 

 

 

 

259.9

266.2

6.3

0.1

1.0

2.4

1.04

29.1

LL

LR068

646780

4172582

154

190

-61

428.0

384.2

391.2

7.0

0.4

0.2

0.1

0.69

7.4

UL

LR068

 

 

 

 

 

 

404.0

412.2

8.2

0.4

6.6

16.4

1.06

240.4

LL

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

409.1

412.2

3.1

0.4

15.7

38.6

2.33

535.7

LL

LR070

646335

4172525

138

217

-51

168.1

NO SIGNIFICANT INTERSECTS

 

LR072

646748

4172458

152

209

-73

345.8

260.8

265.4

4.6

0.1

2.3

2.8

1.96

72.7

UL

LR072

 

 

 

 

 

 

320.4

335.9

15.5

0.8

0.4

0.3

1.98

52.8

LL

LR099

646435

4172638

154

184

-77

479.3

401.1

410.1

9.0

0.3

0.6

0.5

1.03

43.4

UL

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

405.6

409.4

3.8

0.6

1.1

0.6

1.54

79.2

UL

LR110

646618

4172447

146

189

-51

207.4

140.1

162.6

22.5

0.2

2.6

5.1

3.17

91.0

LL

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

141.9

146.9

5.0

0.3

4.1

10.4

3.38

147.6

LL

LR120

646712

4172405

150

192

70

225.7

184.0

197.6

13.6

0.1

1.5

3.4

2.34

41.2

LL

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

192.4

197.1

4.7

0.1

1.6

3.9

3.37

57.4

LL



Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Drilling at La Romanera is HQ size and core is placed into core trays at the drill site and transported directly from the site to Emerita’s coreshack (15Km) from Romanera and (8Km) from Infanta. Once the cores are received at Emerita's coreshack they are photographed and geotechnical logging is performed. Geological, mineralogical and structural logging follows and mineralized zones are identified. The samples are marked every 1m or less, and respecting lithological contacts, with most of the samples 1.0m long. The zone immediately above and below the mineralized zones are also sampled. Core samples are sawed in half and half of the core is returned to the core tray for future reference. Once the core samples are cut, bagged and tagged, they are shipped to the ALS laboratory in Seville by Emerita personnel where sample preparation is done. In Seville, ALS performs the mechanical preparation of the samples and then the pulps are sent to ALS Ireland (ICP) and ALS Romania (fire assay). The analysis at ALS Lab corresponds to the ME-ICPore (19 elements) package, together with the Au-AA23 fire assay (Gold).

10% of the analyzed samples correspond to control samples (fine blanks, coarse blanks, high, medium and low grade standards). In addition, 10% of pulps are reanalyzed at a second independent certified laboratory (AGQ Lab Sevilla). When the analysis is completed, the certificates are received from the laboratory and the QA/QC protocol identifies any deviation or anomaly in the results and the entire batch is reassayed in such case. Once the data is approved by the QA/QC protocol assays are entered digitally directly into the database.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Vincent Chen
+1 778 990 9433 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization of the IBW Project; the timing of assay results; the prospectivity of the Project; the timing and ability of the Company to produce Resource Estimate; the Company’s ongoing exploration activities and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Images accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fcf547ea-1350-4a2b-b327-b3d19f314175

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd23b6e5-6513-45df-bfde-4f7c1a6d9461

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d8acbc0a-6241-44bc-9456-7304f2369f88

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a9c6a932-424d-4fdb-b0c6-3b884a70569f


Recommended Stories

  • Europe Moves to Revive Mining to Cut Reliance on China

    Competition for supplies of minerals and metals—and anticipated battery demand—is pushing the European Union to jump-start an industrial sector that has declined this century.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bear Market End

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said the stress in the banking system marks what’s likely to be the beginning of a painful and “vicious” end to the bear market in US stocks.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Credit Suisse says $17 billion of its debt now worthless, angering bondholders

    Credit Suisse said 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.24 billion) of its Additional Tier 1 debt will be written down to zero on the orders of the Swiss regulator as part of its rescue merger with UBS, angering bondholders on Sunday. FINMA, the Swiss regulator, said the decision would bolster the bank's capital. The move reflects authorities' desire to see private investors share the pain from Credit Suisse's troubles.

  • After UBS buys Credit Suisse, here's where investors may focus next

    The crisis rolls right along, explains this strategist.

  • What Wall Street is saying about UBS buying Credit Suisse

    Wall Street largely sees positive signs while digesting the historic deal.

  • Is it safe to buy now or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Morgan Stanley's stock chief says you should sell any rallies — but here are 3 stocks the big bank still likes

    Tough times aren’t over, but opportunities abound.

  • This Bank Is Buying Signature Bank Assets. Its Stock Is Soaring.

    Much of what was once Signature Bank of New York is being acquired by a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday, one week after the bank was shut down by regulators. New York Community Bancorp stock is soaring. Starting Monday, Signature Bank’s 40 branches will operate under Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp (ticker: NYCB), the FDIC said Sunday. The FDIC added that all deposits assumed by Flagstar will be insured by the FDIC up to its insurance limit of $250,000.

  • Top China Stocks To Buy: Online Giant Tumbles On Earnings Miss

    Chinese stocks have rebounded with Covid curbs over, but U.S.-China tensions are a concern. Several stocks are showing promising action.

  • Switzerland wakes to new era after historic bank merger; employees 'shocked'

    Switzerland awoke to a new era on Monday after UBS swept up Credit Suisse in a government-brokered rescue that dented the country's long-held pride in its banking expertise. A bank employee association said it was deeply shocked by the potential consequences from the deal to save the 167-year-old Credit Suisse after customer and market confidence in the lender evaporated. In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for Credit Suisse and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

  • Credit Suisse Turmoil Puts Gulf Investors Among Biggest Losers

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferCredit Suisse Group AG’s Middle Eastern shareholders, which together own about a fifth of the Swiss bank, are among some of the biggest losers in the turmoil

  • HSBC Slumps in Hong Kong as AT1 Debt Selloff Weighs on Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of European banks traded in Asia tumbled Monday, as investors weighed a collapse in the value of additional tier 1 bonds issued by lenders following the terms of the Credit Suisse Group AG’s rescue.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse

  • Credit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now Worthless

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed and Global Central Banks Move to Boost Dollar FundingHolders of Credit Suisse Group AG bonds suffered a historic loss when a takeover by UBS Group AG wiped out about 16 billion Swiss francs ($17.3 billion) worth of ri

  • New York Community Bank agrees to purchase failed Signature Bank

    The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation announced a new deal for the failed Signature Bank to be purchased. The bank collapsed just days after the Silicon Valley Bank.

  • S&P Stunts First Republic Bank with More Bad News

    The pressure continues to mount around First Republic Bank. The San Francisco-based bank is at the center of the crisis of confidence, currently rocking the banking sector, since the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, after bad bets on interest rates. For investors worried about what they don't know, First Republic Bank, which has a portfolio of municipal bonds, presents a similar profile to SVB.

  • The banking crisis creates two new questions for investors: Morning Brief

    A fork in the road for investors during all this banking turmoil.

  • The One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse Rescue

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is emerging as a rare winner in Credit Suisse Group AG’s crisis after a historic, government-brokered deal that contains a raft of financial shock absorbers. Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Estee Lauder Companies Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 10 most lucrative places where older Americans can sell their homes, maximize profit and retire elsewhere

    About 60% of migrating retirees are moving to less pricey places — and typically extracting $100,000 of home equity in the process. Retirees moving out of their primary residence on the West Coast (Washington, Oregon and California) are most likely to be able to maximize the home equity they built up, and then retire and relocate. Similarly, retirees in the Northeast (New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Maryland and Washington DC) are also well positioned to come out of a home sale with cash in hand, the Vanguard report reveals.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Fragile After Credit Suisse Deal; First Republic Dives

    UBS will buy Credit Suisse, but the split market rally is fragile. First Republic kept diving while the Fed is on tap.