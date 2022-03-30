U.S. markets open in 1 hour 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,614.50
    -11.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,111.00
    -79.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,186.50
    -51.25 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,125.80
    -5.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.97
    +2.73 (+2.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.90
    +10.90 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.31 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1145
    +0.0052 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.59
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3152
    +0.0054 (+0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.7340
    -1.1320 (-0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,404.28
    -253.40 (-0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,099.54
    +6.16 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,536.50
    -0.75 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

Emerita Refutes Short Report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emerita Resources Corp.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMOTF
  • EMO
Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita Resources Corp.

TORONTO, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is aware that a report has been published by a short seller of Emerita shares which contains numerous falsehoods, inaccuracies and misrepresentations about the Company’s assets, management and directors, designed to financially benefit the author of the report by causing the price of Emerita shares to drop. The Company categorically rejects the misinformation published in this report and stands by the information it has disclosed publicly on its website, on SEDAR and official regulatory filings. Investors are encouraged to be wary of short sellers with ulterior motives.

Emerita remains financially and operationally committed to advancing the development of its mineral resource assets in Spain for the benefit of all stakeholders and looks forward to a final resolution of the Aznalcollar tender in its favour.

About Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Helia Bento
+1 416 566 8179 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the legal processes in Spain, the price and trading of Emerita’s common shares; the likelihood of the Company obtaining the rights to the Aznalcollar project and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Gains As Putin Agrees To This; Robinhood Stock Explodes; 3 Stocks Test Buy Points

    The Dow Jones moved higher amid positive Russia-Ukraine cease-fire talks. Visa and Nike stock impressed. Robinhood stock exploded.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • Is Novavax Stock a Buy Now?

    Early in the coronavirus vaccine race, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares soared. When Novavax's program fell behind, though, so did the stock. Today, Novavax shares are trading for less than even the very lowest Wall Street 12-month price estimate.

  • Intel, AMD and Stocks of Other Chip Makers Slip Despite Micron’s Upbeat Forecast

    An optimistic fiscal third-quarter outlook from Micron Technology fails to lift shares of fellow U.S. chip makers.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • Robinhood extends trading hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. — 3 rookie mistakes when trading stocks after hours

    Investing and trading is never easy at any time of the day, but off-hours trading bring their own set of challenges.

  • Is Upstart Sending a Mixed Message With Stock Buybacks?

    Shareholders of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) are paying closer attention these days. While the CEO and other executives have been unloading shares, the company could be about to start buying them. Many investors were confused and a little dismayed when Upstart announced a share buyback program in February.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • These 2 Penny Stocks Are on Track for Massive Gains, Says Oppenheimer

    What kind of stocks stir up controversy like no other? Penny stocks. These tickers trading for less than $5 per share have earned a reputation as some of the most divisive names on Wall Street, with these plays either met with open arms or given the cold shoulder. On the positive side, the pennies offer the best cost of entry in the stock market. Anyone who truly believes the adage ‘buy low and sell high’ simply can’t ignore the pennies, because this is where you can buy low. And because the sha

  • Tesla Announces Plans for a Stock Split. Does That Make the Stock a Buy?

    When it comes to the ongoing, widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), no company deserves more credit for kick-starting the current trend than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company's robust financial performance has paved the way for a surging stock price. Tesla shares have climbed roughly 74% over the past year.

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Exploded Today

    Shares of the EV battery start-up are surging on reports of a big partnership and fresh analyst stock coverage.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sankaran Sees Ukraine-Russia Rally as a ‘Blip’

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran said a rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBi

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

    The bears got it wrong, says Jim Cramer. When good companies get slammed on earnings, it pays to be a bull.

  • Rouble extends recovery gains, stocks up on 5th trading day

    Stocks inched higher on the fifth trading day after a month-long hiatus. At 0720 GMT, the rouble was 1% higher at 84.30 against the dollar and had touched 82.56 on the Moscow Exchange, a level last seen on Feb. 25, the day after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The Russian currency is extending gains made last week after President Vladimir Putin demanded that natural gas exported to Europe or the United States be paid for in his country's currency.

  • QuantumScape May Bring Drivers an All-Electric Porsche 911, Report Says

    The electric 911 could be powered by solid-state batteries QuantumScape is seeking to commercialize, according to a report.

  • 'Mystifying' U.S. stock rally defies economic unease

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -As a stunning rebound in U.S. stocks charges on, investors are questioning how long the surge can continue in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve, warnings of recession from the bond market and geopolitical uncertainty. The S&P 500 is up 11% since March 8, its biggest 15-day percentage gain since June 2020, led by many of the high-growth stocks that have been pummeled for much of the year. The move has come despite a broad range of concerns that rocked equities earlier this quarter, among them the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and a sharp rise in Treasury yields fueled by tightening monetary policy from the Fed.