U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,163.75
    +7.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,807.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,313.75
    +42.25 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,915.60
    +4.90 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.09
    +0.43 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.90
    +23.50 (+1.32%)
     

  • Silver

    20.27
    +0.38 (+1.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.88
    -2.05 (-8.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2081
    -0.0065 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9550
    +0.1240 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,912.05
    -478.90 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.81
    +1.08 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.38
    +27.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results From IBW and Extends Mineralization 100 Metres to East at Romanera

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Emerita Resources Corp.
·12 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMOTF
Emerita Resources Corp.
Emerita Resources Corp.

Figure 1

Location map, Romanera Deposit drill holes LR005 and LR007.
Location map, Romanera Deposit drill holes LR005 and LR007.

Figure 2

Romanera Deposit cross section 6500E showing drill Hole LR005 Upper and Lower Lens intercepts.
Romanera Deposit cross section 6500E showing drill Hole LR005 Upper and Lower Lens intercepts.

Figure 3

Location map showing La Infanta drill hole locations.
Location map showing La Infanta drill hole locations.

Figure 4

Longitudinal section of the La Infanta North Block.
Longitudinal section of the La Infanta North Block.

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX – V: EMO; OTC: EMOTF) (the “Company” or “Emerita”) is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 exploration drilling at its Iberian Belt West (IBW) project (“IBW” or the “Project”). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth.

The drill program to date has been focused on the Romanera and La Infanta deposits. The following table presents the latest results obtained from the La Infanta and Romanera deposits and their extensions. Drilling continues at both sites with one drill continuing at La Infanta and the remaining rigs at Romanera. Since obtaining drill permits for Romanera, the IBW program focus has shifted to delineating the Romanera deposit, which is the largest deposit on the Project

At present, drilling is hampered by the high temperatures being experienced in southern Spain. Due to the high fire index rating and to protect the health and welfare of the drillers with daytime temperatures in the plus forty-degree Celsius range, no drilling is permitted between 2:00-8:00 PM. Drilling continues at night and earlier in the day before temperatures get too high.

La Romanera:

Assays have been received for two drill holes at La Romanera (Figure 1).

Drill Hole LR005:

Drill hole LR005 intercepted mineralization approximately halfway between Holes LR002 and LR003, along section 6500E (Figure 2). The Upper Lens occurs from 117.7m with 7.0m grading 0.2% copper, 3.9% lead, 4.4% zinc, 2.44 g/t gold, 143.1 g/t silver. The Lower Lens was intercepted 43.8m below the Upper Lens and encountered 16.9m grading 0.4% copper, 1.0% lead, 2.2% zinc, 2.90 g/t gold, 145.2 g/t silver (including 4.0m grading 0.3% copper, 1.5% lead, 1.4% zinc, 4.45 g/t gold, 178.8 g/t silver).

Drill Hole LR007:

LR007 intercepted mineralization on section 6800E (Figure 1), which is a 100 meter step out to the east of any previous drilling at Romanera and demonstrates continuation of the mineralization eastward beyond historical drilling. Massive sulphide mineralization was intercepted approximately 400 meters vertically below surface. The hole intercepted the Lower Lens from 547.0m with 7.0m grading 0.8% copper, 0.7% lead, 2.9% zinc, 0.15 g/t gold, 14.7 g/t silver (including 2.5m grading 0.6% copper, 1.5% lead, 6.9% zinc, 0.24 g/t gold, 30.5 g/t silver).

According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, “Drilling in the core of the La Romanera deposit confirms the presence of two lenses, running parallel and dipping 70-75º to the North. Correlation with historical drilling is very good, however current drilling is showing higher gold and silver grades as was seen in the initial drillholes. There appears to be a zonation in the lower lens based on the initial drilling with higher gold – silver values near the upper contact and higher base metal values toward the lower contact of the lens. Results from additional holes will be required to verify whether this is a deposit-wide feature.   Hole LR007 is an important, result representing at least a 100 meter expansion of the mineralization to the east. In this drill hole, only the lower lens is present and is characterized by higher copper content near the upper contact and richer in zinc at the base of the massive sulphide unit.”

Figure 1: Location map, Romanera Deposit drill holes LR005 and LR007.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d87fab0f-33fd-4c6f-8655-08deb67db826

Figure 2 :    Romanera Deposit cross section 6500E showing drill Hole LR005 Upper and Lower Lens intercepts.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/84d23b35-a6a6-4d70-826a-c3683dbfe0c8

La Infanta:

Drilling continues to expand the La Infanta Deposit (Figures 3 and 4). Mineralization has now been shown to extend for at least 1,200 meters along strike and to a depth of approximately 400 meters and remains open in all directions. The mineralization occurs in an extensive, tabular sheet in the North Block which is interpreted to be a faulted continuation of the South Block. The South Block is truncated at approximately 130 meters depth by a thrust fault. Drill hole IN054 has intersected high grades in the North Block similar to those seen in the South Block (details below) and it is possible this is the displaced continuation of the high grade South Block mineralization. Drilling is continuing to evaluate this area on the east side of the deposit.   The significant intercepts highlighted below are located in the eastern, central and western sides of the La Infanta deposit, respectively. The strike length between these holes is 1,200m and depths range between 170 and 350 m below surface. A complete list of recent drill hole results from Infanta are included in Table 1 below.

Drill Hole IN054:

IN054 intercepted mineralization 170m below surface, in the eastern side of the deposit, in the North Block. The intercept occurs from 220.2m with 3.2m grading 1.9% copper, 9.2% lead, 17.1% zinc, 0.55 g/t gold, 226.3 g/t silver (including 1.3m grading 3.9% Copper, 20.0% lead, 36.8% zinc, 0.53 g/t gold, 401.4 g/t silver). Drilling around this intercept is planned to test the continuity of the mineralization.

Drill Hole IN039:

IN039 intercepted mineralization 350m below surface, in the center part of the deposit, in the North Block. The intercept occurs from 375.0m with 3.5m grading 0.9% copper, 5.2% lead, 3.0% zinc, 0.46 g/t gold, 184.3 g/t silver (including 1.2m grading 2.6% copper, 14.5% lead, 8.7% zinc, 1.31 g/t gold, 526.0 g/t silver). Drillhole IN039 is the deepest hole in this area in La Infanta demonstrating the deposit continues at depth in this area.

Drill Hole IN045:

IN045 intercepted mineralization 220m below surface, in the western part of the deposit, in the North Block. The intercept occurs from 262.2m with 9.1m grading 0.5% copper, 1.6% lead, 2.8% zinc, 0.42 g/t gold, 62.4 g/t silver (including 0.9m grading 2.7% copper, 5.6% lead, 10.7% zinc, 1.31 g/t gold, 400.0 g/t silver). Drillhole IN045 is the westernmost extent of the La Infanta deposit to date, indicating the mineralization continues towards the west.
Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita comments, “The Infanta drilling is outlining a very extensive mineralized zone that continues for at least 1,200 meters along strike and from surface to 350-400 meters deep. The Company plans to tighten the drill spacing, particularly in the areas showing higher grades to provide for completing a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate. Given the wide extent of the mineralization relative to the historical drilling, we expect a significant increase in the deposit size relative to historical estimates. The likelihood of extending the deposit at depth and along strike remains considerable.”

Figure 3: Location map showing La Infanta drill hole locations.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/534025c9-b3f7-4f50-946f-a1db0c910b26

Figure 4: Longitudinal section of the La Infanta North Block.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23c19a25-e031-406a-a2a9-bcaba82bb775

Table 1. Diamond drillhole data: La Infanta and La Romanera.

Deposit

DDH

Easting

Northing

Elevation

azimuth

dip

depth (m)

FROM

TO

Width (m)

Cu_%

Pb_%

Zn_%

Au_g/t

Ag_g/t

BLOCK

LA INFANTA

IN039

653908

4171800

201

176

-62

378.50

375.0

378.5

3.5

0.9

5.2

3.0

0.46

184.3

NB

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

376.0

377.2

1.2

2.6

14.5

8.7

1.31

526.0

NB

IN042

654717

4171750

201

171

-50

141.50

117.5

119.5

2.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

1.54

67.0

NB

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

117.5

118.5

1.0

0.0

0.1

0.0

2.33

112.0

NB

IN045

653325

4171739

184

177

-51

351.90

262.2

271.3

9.1

0.5

1.6

2.8

0.42

62.4

NB

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

266.2

267.2

0.9

2.7

5.6

10.7

1.31

400.0

NB

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

270.5

271.3

0.8

0.6

6.5

11.1

0.10

13.0

NB

IN046

654144

4171667

204

181

-48

373.50

136.4

137.7

1.3

0.1

0.9

1.7

0.09

16.5

NB

IN046

 

 

 

 

 

 

206.7

213.2

6.5

0.1

1.7

2.1

0.14

17.2

NB

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

208.7

209.7

1.0

0.2

4.1

3.3

0.24

39.0

NB

IN047

654009

4171816

211

180

-61

423.60

397.0

398.9

1.9

0.1

0.7

0.5

1.60

67.9

NB

IN047

 

 

 

 

 

 

406.9

408.8

1.9

0.1

1.5

3.3

0.18

3.5

NB

IN048

654222

4171687

199

174

-49

279.50

154.2

156.2

2.0

0.0

0.2

0.3

0.0

2.5

NB

IN049

653117

4171716

176

177

-56

351.40

296.9

297.4

0.5

0.0

0.0

0.0

3.2

10.0

SB

IN050

654341

4171678

205

173

-50

188.30

81.2

84.0

2.8

0.2

1.1

2.4

0.3

19.1

NB

IN051

653097

4171874

201

179

-47

500.90

455.4

456.9

1.5

0.2

1.0

2.8

0.2

11.7

NB

IN052

654165

4171551

204

173

-49

142.40

62.8

69.0

6.2

2.1

8.3

14.3

0.63

198.3

SB

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

66.2

68.2

2.0

2.9

12.5

22.2

0.60

300.5

SB

IN053

653846

4171639

202

176

-46

204.80

104.3

110.6

6.3

0.7

2.2

4.5

0.18

84.6

NB

IN054

654529

4171822

204

172

-49

248.50

220.2

223.4

3.2

1.9

9.2

17.1

0.55

226.3

NB

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

222.0

223.4

1.3

3.9

20.0

36.8

0.53

401.4

NB

IN056

653993

4171654

207

168

-50

249.50

152.4

154.0

1.6

0.1

6.5

8.9

0.11

20.6

NB

IN057

654080

4171743

204

175

-62

316.00

289.9

302.7

12.8

0.2

0.8

1.4

0.23

23.2

NB

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

291.9

294.0

2.1

0.6

1.6

2.9

0.56

73.8

NB

IN059

654488

4171677

212

171

-64

213.70

81.4

82.1

0.7

0.1

1.4

2.9

0.09

8.9

NB

LA ROMANERA

LR005

646567

4172435

146

224

-66

224.40

117.7

124.7

7.0

0.2

3.9

4.4

2.44

143.1

UL

LR005

 

 

 

 

 

 

168.5

185.4

16.9

0.4

1.0

2.2

2.90

145.2

LL

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

173.0

177.0

4.0

0.3

1.5

1.4

4.45

178.8

LL

LR007

646888

4172759

154

188

-57

673.40

547.0

554.0

7.0

0.8

0.7

2.9

0.15

14.7

LL

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

547.0

548.0

1.0

3.7

0.2

1.3

0.30

15.5

LL

incl.

 

 

 

 

 

 

551.5

554.0

2.5

0.6

1.5

6.9

0.24

30.5

LL

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


NB= North Block Infanta, SB=South Block Infanta, LL= Lower Lens Romanera, UL= Upper Lens Romanera

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Joaquin Merino, P.Geo, President of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

For further information, contact:

Joaquin Merino
+34 (628) 1754 66 (Spain)

Vincent Chen
+1 778 990 9433 (Toronto)
info@emeritaresources.com


Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, the mineralization of the IBW Project; the timing of assay results; the prospectivity of the Project; the timing and ability of the Company to produce an NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate and the Company’s future plans. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward- looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Emerita, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; risks associated with operation in foreign jurisdictions; ability to successfully integrate the purchased properties; foreign operations risks; and other risks inherent in the mining industry. Although Emerita has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Emerita does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.


Recommended Stories

  • Paramount stock gains after earnings exceed expectations

    Shares of Paramount Global Inc. were headed about 2% higher in premarket trading after the media company once known as ViacomCBS topped expectations with its latest financial results. The company logged operating income of $819 million, down from $1.23 billion a year before. On a per-share basis, Paramount earned 53 cents, compared with $1.50 in the year-earlier quarter. After adjustments, the company posted earnings per share of 64 cents, down from 97 cents a year prior but ahead of the FactSet

  • Alibaba Shares Jump Premarket

    [Alibaba Group](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/BABA)'s shares gained about 6% premarket after the Chinese e-commerce giant said revenue in Chinese commerce fell 1% on the year, but revenue from its cloud business rose 16%. Founder Jack Ma plans to [relinquish control](https://www.wsj.com/articles/jack-ma-plans-to-cede-control-of-ant-group-11659002402) of affiliated Ant Group, The Wall Street Journal reported in July.

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • A Recession Is Coming. These Are the Stocks to Hunker Down in.

    Neuberger Berman’s Eli Salzmann discusses where he is finding value today and how investors should position their portfolios defensively for the economic challenges ahead.

  • Alibaba stock shoots higher after company beats on earnings, says business improved in June

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. were rising more that 5% in premarket trading Thursday after the Chinese e-commerce company topped expectations with its latest financials and indicated that business trends improved as the June quarter wore on.

  • DraftKings (DKNG) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

    DraftKings' (DKNG) second-quarter 2022 performance is likely to have benefited from the robust demand for mobile sports betting and expansion efforts in new states.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • FTSE 100: Rolls Royce shares tumble as inflation and Ukraine war hit profits

    The FTSE 100-listed engine maker said it remained on track to meet full-year targets.

  • Tesla Shareholders Expected to Clear Path to 3-for-1 Stock Split

    [Tesla](https://www.wsj.com/market-data/quotes/TSLA) investors are expected Thursday to clear the way for the electric-vehicle maker to complete [its second stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-shareholders-expected-to-clear-path-to-3-for-1-stock-split-11659605400) in about two years. [Elon Musk](https://www.wsj.com/topics/person/elon-musk)’s company, whose stock price has roughly tripled in the past two years, is [planning a 3-for-1 stock split](https://www.wsj.com/articles/tesla-pla

  • Analyst: Tesla stock is far overvalued and could plunge more than 50%

    Tesla stock is inflated and could lose more than half of its value, according to Citi analyst Itay Michaeli.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Goldman, Bernstein Strategists Say Stocks Rally Set to Fade

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent brisk rebound in equity markets won’t last as macroeconomic data continue to deteriorate and earnings forecasts are being slashed, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sanford C. Bernstein warn.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around Taiwan“Without clear signs of a positive shift in macro momentum, temporary re-

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Is This Rare Berkshire Hathaway Miscue Finally a Buy?

    Berkshire Hathaway cut bait with the struggling drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in late 2021.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.