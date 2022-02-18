Emeritus Receives Great Place to Work Certification(TM)

92% of team members say Emeritus is a Great Place to Work®

MUMBAI, India and BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emeritus , the global leader in making the highest-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world, is proud to announce that it has earned a Great Place to Work Certification™. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Emeritus.

Emeritus logo

Emeritus joins an esteemed list of companies as a Great Place to Work®, measured on qualities including trust, pride, and culture. The certification recognizes Emeritus' commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and people-first culture. Team members contributed to an independently conducted survey to help inform the Great Place to Work Certification™, and 92% of employees say Emeritus is a great place to work. Survey highlights included positive feelings around the company's contribution to the community, a great sense of pride in Emeritus, and the ability to be oneself at work. Highlights from the survey results can be found here .

Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized as a Great Place to Work® by our team members at Emeritus," said Ashwin Damera, co-founder and CEO of Emeritus. "This certification validates what we've built and what we've known to be true: Emeritus is truly a special company comprised of incredible talent."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Emeritus is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Story continues

For more information and to learn more about Emeritus visit: https://emeritus.org .

About Emeritus

Emeritus is committed to teaching the skills of the future by making high-quality education accessible and affordable to individuals, companies, and governments around the world. It does this by collaborating with more than 60 top-tier universities across the United States, Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, India and China. Emeritus' short courses, degree programs, professional certificates, and senior executive programs help individuals learn new skills and transform their lives, companies and organizations. Its unique model of state-of-the-art technology, curriculum innovation, and hands-on instruction from senior faculty, mentors and coaches has educated more than 250,000 individuals across 80+ countries. Founded in 2015, Emeritus, part of Eruditus Group, has more than 2,200 team members globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round with Accel, Softbank Vision Fund 2, GSV Ventures and CPP Investments in August 2021, the Company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is also backed by Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees' report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Jill Creelman

Inkhouse on behalf of Emeritus

emeritus@inkhouse.com | +(781) 966-4100

SOURCE Emeritus