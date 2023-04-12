U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,112.19
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,735.90
    +51.11 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,017.52
    -14.36 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,793.97
    +7.37 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.66
    +1.13 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    2,026.40
    +7.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0072 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4110
    -0.0230 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2465
    +0.0040 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2410
    -0.4290 (-0.32%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    30,113.36
    -20.60 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    655.41
    +7.55 (+1.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,832.77
    +47.05 (+0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,082.70
    +159.33 (+0.57%)
     

Emerson Electric Acquires National Instruments For $8.2B

Akanksha Bakshi
·1 min read

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article Emerson Electric Acquires National Instruments For $8.2B originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.