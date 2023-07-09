Emerson Electric Insider Lowered Holding By 46% During Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net sellers in Emerson Electric Co.'s (NYSE:EMR ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders sold the stock in greater numbers than they purchased it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Emerson Electric

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Lisa Flavin, for US$4.4m worth of shares, at about US$89.65 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$88.94. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive). The only individual insider seller over the last year was Lisa Flavin.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Emerson Electric Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Emerson Electric. In total, Senior VP Lisa Flavin sold US$4.4m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Does Emerson Electric Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Emerson Electric insiders own about US$160m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emerson Electric Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Emerson Electric stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Emerson Electric is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Emerson Electric.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

