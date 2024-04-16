Emerson Electric Insiders Sell US$6.3m Of Stock, Possibly Signalling Caution

Many Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Emerson Electric Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Senior VP, Lisa Flavin, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.4m worth of shares at a price of US$89.65 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$112). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 46% of Lisa Flavin's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 24.40k shares worth US$2.1m. But they sold 67.76k shares for US$6.3m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Emerson Electric than they bought, over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Emerson Electric Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Emerson Electric. In total, insiders dumped US$692k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Emerson Electric

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Emerson Electric insiders own 0.4% of the company, worth about US$241m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Emerson Electric Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Emerson Electric stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. On the plus side, Emerson Electric makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Emerson Electric has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

