Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.525

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will pay a dividend of $0.525 on the 11th of March. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.0%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Emerson Electric's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Emerson Electric's dividend was only 61% of earnings, however it was paying out 475% of free cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 52.0%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 41% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Emerson Electric Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2014, the annual payment back then was $1.64, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $2.10. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 2.5% per annum over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Emerson Electric hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

In Summary

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Emerson Electric will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Emerson Electric that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

