Emerson Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

ST. LOUIS, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerson (NYSE: EMR) will report its second quarter results prior to market open on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Emerson senior management will discuss the results during an investor conference call that same day, beginning at 8 a.m. Eastern Time, 7 a.m. Central Time.

All interested parties may listen to the live conference call and view presentation slides, which will be posted in advance of the call, by going to the Investors area of Emerson's website at www.Emerson.com/investors and completing a brief registration form. A replay of the conference call will be available for three months following the webcast at the same location on the Emerson website.

About Emerson
Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is a global technology and software company providing innovative solutions for the world's essential industries. Through its leading automation portfolio, including its majority stake in AspenTech, Emerson helps hybrid, process and discrete manufacturers optimize operations, protect personnel, reduce emissions and achieve their sustainability goals. For more information, visit Emerson.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emerson-schedules-second-quarter-2023-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301796148.html

SOURCE Emerson