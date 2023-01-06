U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Emesis Bags Market is expected to grow from USD 14.7 billion in 2022 to USD 26.41 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

GreyViews
·7 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

Emesis Bags Market Size by Type (Paper, Plastic and Others), By Material (Metal, Polymer and Ceramic), By Application (Medical, Road Transport, Water Transport, Air Transport, and Others), By Patient (Adults and Pediatrics), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune, India, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the emesis bags market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the emesis bags market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/emesis-bags-market/326/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, application, patient, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.
The significant players operating in the global emesis bags market are SPIRIANT, Linstol, Wuzhi Wuxia Aviation Products, Intex, NOWARA, International Plastic Industry, Orvec International, RMT Global Partners, ZIBO RAINBOW AIRLINE APPLIANCE, ELAG emballages among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide emesis bags market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.
The emesis bag is a small bag that is provided to passengers during travelling through airways, waterways, roadways etc., to collect and contain vomit. A combination of long-haul travel by air, railway, and bus and the development of infrastructure is driving the market. As environmental concerns increase due to non-biodegradable plastics being widely used in the emesis bag industry, market growth will be restricted during the forecast period. The global emesis bags market is expected to be impeded by increasing regulations from regulatory authorities and an increase in consumer awareness of sustainability. The use of emesis bags to advertise on airlines as photographic mail envelopes, urinals or fecal collection and retention devices is contributing to the growth of the emesis bag market. Large market adoption of emesis bags is expected to be driven by an increase in product development, especially the inclusion of super absorbable materials and seals that prevent leakage of contents. There will be a threefold increase in air passenger traffic in India by 2037, reaching 572 million passengers, three times more than in 2017 in India. With an increase in air traffic, there will be more air sick passengers in India, and this will lead to an increase in the demand for emesis bags in India.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @  https://greyviews.com/inquiry/326

Scope of Emesis Bags Market Report:

Report Metric

Information

Study Period

2022-2030

Base Year          

2022

Forecast Period

2023-2030

Market Share Unit

USD Billion

Segments Covered

Type, Application, Patient, and Regions.

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa

Major Players

SPIRIANT, Linstol, Wuzhi Wuxia Aviation Products, Intex, NOWARA, International Plastic Industry, Orvec International, RMT Global Partners, ZIBO RAINBOW AIRLINE APPLIANCE, ELAG emballages among others.

Segmentation Analysis

Plastic is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The type segment includes paper, plastic and others. The plastic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Plastic emesis bags are made from plastic, they're designed to be disposable, easy to clean, and fit most people's heads. They're made from a soft, flexible substance that conforms to your head and neck. Moreover, they are durable and strong as compared to paper bags, which makes them more demandable among consumers, hence boosting the market's growth.

Air transport is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment includes research centres, hospitals & clinics, diagnostic centres and ambulatory surgical centres. The air transport segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a precaution against motion sickness, emesis sickness bags are often provided to passengers on aeroplanes. Emesis bags demand in air transport across the world is driven by the increasing trend of flying for leisure purposes, and business aircraft users are likely to increase their spending on this category owing to increasing concerns about safety issues related to aeroplane travel in the next few years.

Pediatrics are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022. 

The application segment includes pediatrics and adults. The pediatrics segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Pediatrics are not able to control vomit and urine as a result of which it is important to keep an emesis bag while travelling. Using emesis bags, urine or vomit is transformed into gel within seconds. A person feeling the need to vomit or urinate has to open the bag and discharge the liquid into it, which causes the liquid to become a gel.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the emesis bags market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Due to the large air travel and medical uses, huge healthcare expenditures, and high per capita income in the region, North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global emesis bags market. In addition to emesis bag manufacturers constantly innovating their products to make them more effective and user-friendly, air sickness is on the rise on commercial flights, propelling the growth of the market.

Country Analysis

  • Germany

Germany's emesis bags market size was valued at USD 1.11 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.02 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. Since Europe is a popular tourist destination, the use of emesis bags has increased in Germany as the country's visitor population grows every year.

  • China

China’s emesis bags market size was valued at USD 1.17 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2030.  China is a nation in development. People in China use cutting-edge items, which is why the use of emesis bags is rising.

  • India

India's emesis bags market size was valued at USD 0.9 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.  People are gradually using these emesis pouches while air travelling in India.
Covid-19 Impact
Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand from the air transport sector due to motion sickness, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/326/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Hemodynamic Monitoring System Market Size By System (Invasive Monitoring Systems, Minimally Invasive Monitoring Systems, and Non-invasive Monitoring Systems), By End-User (Catheterization Laboratories, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hemodynamic-monitoring-system-market/372

Dermatology Lasers Market Size By Type (Gem Laser Machine, Gas Laser Machine, and Semiconductor Laser Machine), By Application (Beauty and Skin Diseases), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dermatology-lasers-market/370

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market Size By Product (Bottles, Vials, Cartridges & Syringes, and Ampoules), By Drug Type (Branded, Biologic and Generic), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market/367

Pharmaceuticals Preservative Market Size By Source (Natural Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents and Synthetic Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents), By Function (Antioxidants Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents, Antimicrobial Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents, and Chelating Pharmaceuticals Preservative Agents), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pharmaceuticals-preservative-market/361

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Size By Drug Class (Anti-Inflammatory, Anti-Glaucoma, Anti-VEGF Agents, Antiallergy, and Others), By Disease (Glaucoma, Eye Allergy, Eye Infection, Uveitis, Dry Eye, Retinal Disorders, and Others), By Dosage Form (Eye Solutions & Suspensions, Eye Drops, Gels, Capsules and Tablets, and Ointments), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/ophthalmic-drugs-market/357

Neurosurgery Surgical Power Tools Market Size By Tools Type (Drill, Reamer, Saw, and Others), By Power Type (Pneumatic, Electric, and Battery Powered), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/neurosurgery-surgical-power-tools-market/356

Neonatal Phototherapy Devices Market Size By Light Source (Light-emitting diodes (LEDs), Quartz halogen lamps, Gas discharge tubes, and Fluorescent lamps (FL)), By Configuration (Mobile device and Fixed device), By End-User (Hospitals and Neonatal clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/neonatal-phototherapy-devices-market/355

Minimally Invasive Cataract Surgery Devices Market Size By Type (Stand-Alone Glaucoma, Phacoemulsification, Glaucoma in Conjunction with Cataract, Femtosecond Laser Surgery and Extracapsular Cataract Extraction Surgery), By End-User (Ophthalmology Clinic, Hospitals, Outpatient Surgery Centre and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/minimally-invasive-cataract-surgery-devices-market/354

Healthcare Cold Chain Logistics Market Size By Type (Vaccines, Biopharmaceuticals, Clinical Trial Materials, and Others), By Services (Transportation, Storage, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/healthcare-cold-chain-logistics-market/353

Disposable Syringes Market Size By Product (Conventional Syringes and Safety Syringes), By Application (Immunization Injections and Therapeutic Injections), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/disposable-syringes-market/351


