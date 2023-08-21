eMetals Insider Ups Holding By 30% During Year

Insiders were net buyers of eMetals Limited's (ASX:EMT ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At eMetals

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Director Mathew Walker for AU$150k worth of shares, at about AU$0.01 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.009). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Mathew Walker.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of eMetals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that eMetals insiders own 19% of the company, worth about AU$1.4m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The eMetals Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no eMetals insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in eMetals and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for eMetals you should be aware of.

