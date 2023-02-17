(EMGE) Emergent Health Enters Acquisition Talks with Revenue-Producing Medical Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 17, 2023 / Emergent Health Corp. (OTC Pink:EMGE), a curator, developer, and marketer of products in the Regenerative Health Space, announced today that its C.E.O., Jim Morrison, is in talks with a profitable revenue-producing company in the Medical Field. The company to be potentially acquired is a progressive organization with successful business units in osteoarthritis treatment and P.R.P. fields. They have successfully developed America's largest Osteoarthritis Treatment Network and a state-of-the-art P.R.P. product that has widespread placement in both the wound care and aesthetic fields. The company has developed a wide array of intellectual property supporting both business units. They have been in business for over six years and have representatives in all 50 States.

Jim Morrison, former President of L'Oréal and current CEO of Emergent, stated, "Due to the rapid speed in which these negotiations are progressing, I feel comfortable in saying that this acquisition will be a match made in heaven for EMGE. The two companies are very complimentary in terms of sales, marketing, and product science stories. I see synergy in every part of the union, and the two management teams are already working very well together. We expect that their added revenue/profit will easily double during 2023. Due to the explosive growth of this new potential revenue stream for our company, we expect to announce a financial forecast in the near future to illuminate our aggressive expansion plans. I look forward to working closely with this company's founder, one of the most dynamic young leaders in the Regenerative Health industry today. And finally, I would also like to add that we will have several updates in the works for next week, including on our progress in acquiring Nanosthetic Corp. Exciting times indeed."

ABOUT EMERGENT HEALTH CORPORATION

Emergent curates, develops and sells products in the Regenerative Health Space. Its products comprise of ingestibles as well as topicals for the whole family. The company distributes its products online and through "Content Based Shopping" using "Influencers" to successfully position products throughout the United States and Internationally. Its subsidiaries: PharmaZu, is a pure play, e-commerce products and service provider focused on the Pet Community, Pet Pharmacy, and Pet Wellness. It will also utilize Influencers and their content, including the pet pharmacy, vet telehealth and pet wellness businesses. Regen BioWellness, is a distributor of various products in the plant-based and regenerative medical fields. Evolutionary Biologics, is a new kind of biologics company founded for a clear purpose: to bring cutting edge regenerative products to the medical community. Emergent asserts that its products are not approved by the FDA to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease(s). For more information, please visit Emergent's Website and Social Media on Twitter and Linkedin.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

