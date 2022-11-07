U.S. markets close in 1 hour 9 minutes

EMGS reports third quarter 2022 results

EMGS
·2 min read
EMGS
EMGS

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA’s (“EMGS” or the “Company”) financial report and market presentation for the third quarter of 2022 are attached.

Highlights:

* The Company recorded revenues of USD 6.6 million, down from USD 12.7 million in the third quarter of 2021 and down from USD 6.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.

* Adjusted EBITDA (including capitalised multi-client expenses and vessel and office lease expenses) of USD 1.4 million, down from USD 7.6 million in the third quarter of 2021.

* Free cash decreased with USD 0.2 million during the quarter, to USD 11.4 million.

* The Atlantic Guardian is currently acquiring a proprietary survey in Trinidad and Tobago for Woodside.

A pre-recorded presentation will be available over the internet from 20:00 (local time Norway) today. To access the presentation, please go to the Company’s homepage (www.emgs.com) and follow the link.

Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 94 82 58 36

About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


