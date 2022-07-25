U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,960.00
    -5.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,837.00
    -38.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,419.25
    -4.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,807.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.69
    -1.01 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,724.40
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    18.49
    -0.13 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0207
    -0.0013 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.03
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3370
    +0.2870 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,953.48
    -801.17 (-3.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.05
    -19.20 (-3.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.14
    -18.23 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,699.25
    -215.41 (-0.77%)
     

EMGS secures prefunding for a multi-client survey offshore East Canada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EMGS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • EMGS.OL
EMGS
EMGS

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured USD 2 million in prefunding for a multi-client survey offshore Newfoundland and Labrador. The acquisition is expected to take place in late third quarter 2022. The revenue is expected to be recognised in the fourth quarter 2022.

The contract is conditional upon securing the required permits in Canada prior to September 2022.


Contact
Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.


About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.


Recommended Stories

  • 'Major crash to come': Robert Kiyosaki warns that a key economic signal is flashing bright red. Here are the 3 assets he likes for shock safety

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. Yes, another one.

  • Snap Crackles and Pops After Disappointing Investor Update

    Snapchat parent Snap (NYSE: SNAP) reported fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings after the markets closed on Thursday, July 21. The social media company disappointed investors by reporting slower-than-expected revenue growth. Snap had warned the market several weeks earlier that its second quarter was evolving worse than expected, but these results on July 21 managed to disappoint already lowered expectations.

  • Take a Peek at NIO Before Its Comeback

    The likely recovery in delivery volumes should have investors in a tizzy

  • Giant Manager Buys Up Apple, Nvidia, Corning and Pfizer Stock

    The investment arm of insurance giant Munich Re initiated a position in Apple stock, and increased investments in Nvidia, Corning and Pfizer.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • The U.S. housing market has gone cold

    Low financing costs, excess savings, and a demand for more space during the pandemic fueled a frenzy in the housing market that sent home prices surging.

  • Crypto: Billionaire Mark Cuban Warns of a Powerful Player

    The regulator has announced that nine cryptocurrencies listed on the Coinbase exchange, the most popular platform in the United States, are unregistered securities. A security is, according to the SEC, "an investment of money, in a common enterprise, with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the efforts of others." The announcement came as the SEC and the Department of Justice filed charges against former Coinbase product manager Ishan Wahi and two others, accusing them of running an insider-trading scheme that earned them more than $1.1 million.

  • Don't Let This Recent Stock Split Fool You

    Investors will notice that GameStop (NYSE: GME) stock is now trading below $50 per share, courtesy of a four-for-one stock split the company just completed. The gaming retailer is still a favorite target of short-sellers; more than 17% of outstanding shares are sold short. Could this stock split be the catalyst for another short squeeze?

  • Tesla’s Bitcoin dump leaves accountants puzzled: report

    Tesla’s announcement to convert bulk of its Bitcoin holdings to fiat currency has opened a Pandora’s box for accountants, a Bloomberg report said. See related article: Bitcoin falls as Tesla announces it sold 75% of BTC holdings Fast facts Based on Tesla’s letter to shareholders, the sale of Bitcoin added US$936 million in cash to […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Apple Leads Earnings Wave, Fed Rate Hike Looms; What To Do Now

    The market rally had a strong week despite Friday's losses. Apple leads huge earnings with another big Fed rate hike due.

  • Crypto: A Bernie Madoff-Style Scheme May Have Crushed Prominent Lenders

    An unprecedented crisis of confidence has affected the crypto industry for several months. The fall of the two digital currencies was caused by the fact that many investors wanted to liquidate their positions at the same time. A month later, the crypto lender Celsius Network, which operates like a bank, announced that it was suspending withdrawals, thus preventing its customers from having access to their money.

  • The simple and complicated story behind Buffett's massive oil buy: Morning Brief

    Warren Buffett has accumulated a nearly 20% stake in Occidental Petroleum over the last several months. So: what's the Oracle of Omaha's endgame?

  • When Should You Buy Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?

    Let's talk about the popular Alphabet Inc. ( NASDAQ:GOOGL ). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a...

  • SVB Financial Stock Just Sank 17% -- Should You Buy the Dip?

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank, saw its shares plummet more than 17% on Friday, making the stock the biggest loser in the S&P 500 for the day. On SVB's earnings call Thursday, CEO Greg Becker said VC flows have slowed, which has impacted deposit growth and also the bank's venture capital call lending business, which makes up more than half of the bank's loan portfolio.

  • Recession Worries Dent Stocks, Weigh on US Futures: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks slipped and US equity futures wavered Monday, sapped by a dimming economic outlook that’s also cooling expectations for peak interest rates and supporting sovereign bonds.Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeWorld’s Key Workers Threaten to Hit Economy Where It Will HurtSummers Says Fed Needs to Take Strong

  • Is it Still Worthy to Invest in Shopify (SHOP)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Fed, tech earnings, GDP data: What to know ahead of the busiest week of the year

    A jam-packed week of market-moving developments will keep Wall Street busy this week.

  • U.S. Stocks Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for July comes out Tuesday, and the Federal Open Market Committee announces its interest-rate decision on Wednesday.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Warner Bros. Discovery

    It's been a tough three months for the entertainment and media giant following its spin-off and merger.