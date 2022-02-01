EMGS: Summons for Written Resolution of Bondholders

Reference is made to the stock exchange notification published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (“EMGS” or the “Company”) on 27 February 2022 wherein EMGS announced its intention to propose a 24 month extension of the maturity date (from May 2023 to May 2025) for the Company’s outstanding bond issue FRN Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds 2018/2023 ("EMGS03") as well as a 100 bps increase to the interest margin (over the applicable reference rate) from 5.5 to 6.5 per cent.

EMGS has today instructed Nordic Trustee AS, as trustee for EMGS03, to issue the attached summons for a written resolution to the bondholders of EMGS03.



