EMI Shielding Market Revenue Concentrated in Asia Pacific as Wireless Cellular Infrastructure Flourishes in the Region

“Smartphone penetration remains a critical growth driver for the market,” says the analyst at Fairfield Market Research.

London, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As progression of consumer electronics industry reaches new heights with growing employment of voice-assisted personal entertainment systems, and electronic appliances in EVs, demand for EMI shielding solutions will be on an uptrend. “Soaring popularity of AI-enabled devices, and accelerating 5G deployments will further complement the growth of EMI shielding market,” says the analyst at Fairfield Market Research. A new upcoming study of the company would provide detailed growth analysis and forecast of the global electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding market over the next few years. Deepening smartphone penetration is expected to remain the strongest factor driving the growth of EMI shielding market worldwide, says the report.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Conductive coatings and paints, followed by conductive polymers, represent the top performing segments in the global EMI shielding market. The former, despite their expensive costs, remain at the forefront in terms of preference owing to their efficiency of safeguarding non-metal surfaces of casings from the electromagnetic radiation. The segment is expected to exhibit notable growth in demand through the end of projection period and the report attributes it to rapid urbanization, increasing per capita income and spend, solid expansion of consumer electronics like smartphones, radios, computers, calculators, electronic displays, LCDs, and touch panels.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific’s primacy in global EMI shielding market will most likely prevail through the end of projection period. Phenomenal growth of automotive industry, and rapid progression of the wireless cellular infrastructure are expected to primarily contribute toward the overall demand for EMI shielding solutions in the region. Discounted mobile data services by mobile operators has been leading to the notably expanding userbase, which further raises the attractive potential of Asia Pacific as a globally leading EMI shielding market. The market of North America on the other hand is likely to exhibit remarkable growth in near term, which can be clearly attributable to the rising complexity of electronics in telecommunication industry, as well as the paced deployment of 5G infrastructure across the region. Surge in demand for products that facilitate resolution of the various EMI difficulties is expected to provide a strong impetus to the growth of EMI shielding market in the region. The US alone has witnessed nearly 50 5G deployments by the beginning of 2020. Leaders like AT&T, and Sprint have pioneered commercialization of mobile 5G and 5G+ across several cities in the US. Moreover, solid development of both the automakers, and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America will heavily contribute toward the expansion of EMI shielding market here.

Key Competitors in Global EMI Shielding Market

The global EMI shielding market report would have a separate section dedicated to detailed competitive analysis to uncover the exclusive strategic information driving competition in the market. Some of the potentially profiled players include 3M Company, Huntsman International LLC, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Laird Technologies Inc., RTP Company, ETS-Lindgren, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Tech-Etch, Inc., Marktek Inc., Omega Shielding Products, Schaffner Holding Ag, Heico Corporation, and PPG Industries.

The Global EMI Shielding Market is Segmented as Below:

By Material

Conductive Polymers

Conductive Coatings and Paints

EMC/EMI Filters

Metal Shielding Product

Others





By End Use

Telecommunication and IT

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Key Elements Included In The Study: Global EMI Shielding Market

EMI Shielding Market by Product/Technology/Grade, Application/End-user, and Region

Executive Summary (Opportunity Analysis and Key Trends)

Historical Market Size and Estimates, Value, 2018 - 2021

Market Value at Regional and Country Level, 2022 - 2029

Market Dynamics and Economic Overview

Market Size in Value, Growth Rates, and Forecast Figures, 2022 - 2029

Competitive Intelligence with Financials, Key Developments, and Portfolio of Leading Companies

Regional and Product/Grade/Application/End-user Price Trends Analysis

Value Chain and Five Force’s Analysis

Regional/Sub-region/Country Market Size and Trend Analysis

Company Market Share Analysis and Key Player Profiles





