Emico Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:EMICO) Shareholders Might Be Looking For Exit

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.9x in the Consumer Durables industry in Malaysia, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Emico Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:EMICO) P/S ratio of 0.6x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Emico Holdings Berhad's Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Emico Holdings Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

Emico Holdings Berhad's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver moderate growth, and importantly, perform in line with the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 55% gain to the company's top line. Revenue has also lifted 16% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing revenue over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Emico Holdings Berhad's P/S is comparable to that of its industry peers. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Emico Holdings Berhad's average P/S is a bit surprising since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. Unless there is a significant improvement in the company's medium-term performance, it will be difficult to prevent the P/S ratio from declining to a more reasonable level.

