Emigrant Partners Announces Strategic Minority Investment in SteelPeak Wealth

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Emigrant Partners ("EP") announced it has made a strategic, non-voting minority investment in SteelPeak Wealth ("SteelPeak"), an independent wealth management business headquartered in Los Angeles, CA managing $2.0B in assets for over 1,700 clients. EP's partnership will provide SteelPeak with capital and strategic resources to support the firm in its next phase of growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome the SteelPeak team to the Emigrant Partners network. We were thoroughly impressed with their client engagement model, proprietary investment management capabilities, and organic growth engine. SteelPeak is well-positioned for future growth with a strong base in the Southern California market, and a growing presence in attractive wealth markets such as Dallas and Miami," said Karl Heckenberg, CEO and President of Emigrant Partners.

Reza Zamani, CEO of SteelPeak, added, "We were very deliberate in our selection process for a strategic partner – the cultural fit and alignment on our future vision was paramount, and maintaining our independence was essential. EP checked all the boxes. We believe they will help us to realize our growth objectives, across organic, M&A, and advisor recruitment, faster. I look forward to working closely with the EP team for years to come."

"At this stage of our growth, we are looking to continue to enhance our capabilities for our clients and expand our footprint," commented Maziar Esmailbeigi, SteelPeak's CIO. "EP has a proven track record of helping their partner firms differentiate and deliver client outcomes to a broader, national client base."

"We believe that our clients, employees, and partners will benefit from this partnership with EP. I am eager to work with the Emigrant Partners team to access their suite of valuable resources, while continuing to provide best in class service to our clients," commented Ali Zamani, CFO of SteelPeak.

DeVoe & Company served as SteelPeak's exclusive financial advisor.

Story continues

SteelPeak Wealth

SteelPeak Wealth is a leading independent RIA providing bespoke wealth management services for high-net-worth individuals and families. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA and founded by experienced professionals Reza Zamani, Maziar Esmailbeigi, and Ali Zamani, the SteelPeak Wealth team provides exceptional financial management rigor and acumen with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.steelpeakwealth.com.

Emigrant Partners, LLC

Emigrant Partners is a specialist capital and advice partner that makes minority, non-voting investments into wealth and alternative asset management businesses. EP is currently partnered with 19 firms overseeing over $86 billion in aggregate AUM and AUA. EP crafts tailored, flexible solutions for each of its partner firms, and critically, allows partner firms to retain control over their strategy, investment decisions, and day-to-day operations. EP is owned by Emigrant Bank. More information is available at www.emigrantpartners.com.

Media Contacts:

Emigrant Partners: Lucy O'Brien, PRCG, lobrien@prcg.com

Reza Zamani, SteelPeak Wealth, Reza.Zamani@spwm.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emigrant-partners-announces-strategic-minority-investment-in-steelpeak-wealth-301736364.html

SOURCE Emigrant Partners