Emile Henry Sweetens the Baking Experience on National Pi (π) Day

Emile Henry
·2 min read

With an Essential Pie Baking Kit Giveaway

https://www.instagram.com/p/CMZsH7uBt0f/ People who love math and people who love baking can come together to eat pie and possibly win an Essential Pie Baking Giveaway kit.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMZsH7uBt0f/ People who love math and people who love baking can come together to eat pie and possibly win an Essential Pie Baking Giveaway kit.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CMZsH7uBt0f/ People who love math and people who love baking can come together to eat pie and possibly win an Essential Pie Baking Giveaway kit.

New Castle, DE, March 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Pi (π) Day is celebrated in the third month and on the 14 day of that month every year, March 14. Pi (Greek letter “π”) is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant, the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter, which is rounded to 3.14. People who love math and people who love baking can come together to eat pie and possibly win an Essential Pie Baking Giveaway kit on March 14, 2021.

The giveaway includes the iconic Emile Henry 9-inch pie dish; the Pie Camp cookbook by acclaimed pie baker and teacher, Kate McDermott; a Lékué baking mat and a JK Adams rolling pin. The Essential Pie Baking Giveaway is featured on the Emile Henry USA Instagram and Facebook pages. It is open to any pi or pie lover. Simply take a photo of your favorite pie or your favorite math equation and tag @emilehenryusa on your photo using the hashtag #NationalPiDay21.

Kate McDermott, author of Pie Camp, The Skills You Need to Make Any Pie, is a James Beard finalist author and the creator of Pie Camps® workshops. Pie Camp can be purchased at https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Pie+Camp&i=stripbooks&ref=nb_sb_noss_2.

Emile Henry created its first pie dish for the American market nearly 30 years ago and was awarded a design patent for the fluted shape. The Emile Henry pie dish is a natural product handcrafted from Burgundy clay in France. The dish is highly resistant to breakage and can go directly from the freezer to the oven. The Emile Henry pie dish is the official pie dish of the American Pie Council (APC).

Attachment

CONTACT: Susan Jardina Emile Henry 9178250466 susan@jardinacommunications.com


  • Ocugen Stock May Have One More Rally in It Before It’s Over

    Since the start of its upward surge, I’ve been skeptical about Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN). Trading for far less than $1 per share for most of 2020, OCGN stock went into hyperdrive starting in late December. Source: Shutterstock The reason? Ocugen has a deal with India-based Bharat Biotech to bring that company’s Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine candidate to the United States. Betting on it gaining regulatory approval, speculators have sent shares up more than 30-fold since Dec. 21. And that’s after pulling back some 46% from its highs set last month. Those who got in early have made tremendous profits. But what does it mean for those considering a position right now, at around $10 per share? There’s no denying shares are overvalued at today’s prices. So, future developments with Covaxin need to go off without a hitch.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In short, the long-term direction of this stock remains unclear. Yet, with the potential for investors to “buy more on the news” (if said news is positive), OCGN stock may have a shot at rallying once more in the near-term. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys What does that mean? For those looking to short it, watch out. But, those looking to go long today should exercise some caution as well. While there’s an opportunity here for another short-term spike, this long-shot vaccine play remains very speculative. It won’t take much to send it soaring again. It also won’t take much to send it falling back towards prior price levels. OCGN Stock Spiked on the Rumor, Could Soar on the News As I discussed back in February, the risk-return of buying Ocugen — as it trades at inflated prices — doesn’t look worth it on the surface. However, giving this thesis a second look, admittedly I gave little consideration to the possibility of investors “buying the rumor” as well as buying more on the news — if or when further developments come out regarding its vaccine catalyst. That’s what happened with names like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). Moderna spiked when it began to work on its Covid-19 vaccine. Then it spiked even further when the vaccine received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The same thing will likely happen with Novavax, if it can cinch approval in May. While both stocks have pulled back a bit since then, it’s clear that any sort of progress with Ocugen’s attempts to bring a vaccine to America will result in similar upward moves. Of course, this is contingent on the company actually getting through the approval process with the vaccine candidate. But, with interim results from its Phase 3 clinical trial showing Covaxin “demonstrates 81% efficacy,” Ocugen may be one step closer to getting it approved in the States. Any sort of additional progress regarding Covaxin will produce another spike for OCGN stock. But, given its still a long-shot candidate, coupled with other concerns, the long-term prospects for this company and its share price remain unclear. If Covaxin Fails, There’s Very Little to Soften the Blow The recently released Phase 3 interim results look promising. However, this alone doesn’t guarantee that Covaxin is well on its way to getting FDA approval. As InvestorPlace’s Vince Martin discussed on Mar. 1, there’s still a long road ahead for Ocugen when it comes to profiting off the Bharat vaccine. And that’s assuming it gets through all the hurdles, obtaining the ability to sell it in the U.S. market. What if, after the recent promising news, further developments wind up negative? What happens if Covaxin doesn’t get a green light from the FDA? Obviously, that would be bad news for OCGN stock. Outside of the vaccine candidate, the company has little else going for it that could help soften that potential blow. Sure, as is the case with other long-shot vaccine plays, the company has other candidates in its pipeline. Yet, while there may be potential with its OCU400 “gene therapy product” for retinal diseases, that’s far from enough to support the stock at its current valuation. Right now, OCGN has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion. Even with the $23 million in proceeds from its recent direct offering, Ocugen still doesn’t have the balance sheet to support that lofty number, either. So, if Covaxin is a bust, OCGN stock will head fast back towards its prior price levels. Maybe not back to that 52-week low of 17 cents per share. But, likely much closer to that than where shares change hands today. Ocugen Could Rally Once More, But It’s Still a Big Gamble All told, I remain skeptical on this speculative biotech play. Yet, further positive news about Covaxin could send it soaring once more. So, putting it simply, it’s too early to bet against this name. But that said, while there’s a chance for nimble traders to make some fast gains, this is still a big gamble. What’s the best move? Whether risk-hungry or risk-averse, you should tread carefully with OCGN stock. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not (either directly or indirectly) hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, contributor for InvestorPlace.com, has been writing single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ocugen Stock May Have One More Rally in It Before It’s Over appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Housing Industry Calls for U.S. Action on ‘Skyrocketing’ Lumber

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring lumber prices and chronic shortages are prompting key U.S. housing industry participants to call on the Biden administration to find remedies that’ll boost wood production.Thirty-seven organizations are calling for the “immediate attention” of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to address “skyrocketing” lumber prices and supply constraints they say endanger economic recovery and housing affordability.“We respectfully request that your office examine the lumber supply chain, identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production,” according to a March 12 letter signed by groups involved in areas of housing including construction, real estate and manufacturing.The pleas come as higher prices for wood threaten to stifle the number of planned construction projects across North America and push prices for new homes even higher due to rising costs, exacerbating woes faced by new homebuyers in the past year. Soaring prices for wood have lifted the average price of a new single-family home in the U.S. by more than $24,000 since April, according to the National Association of Home Builders.Lumber prices have nearly tripled while those for boards used in residential construction have jumped more than 250% since last spring, according to the letter.“Home builders and construction firms that have signed fixed-price contracts are forced to absorb these crippling increases in materials prices and costly delays in deliveries,” the letter said, adding that “there is a significant risk that many of these firms will be forced out of business.”Costs that can be passed on will make housing less affordable, the letter said, while “other projects will no longer be economically viable, which undercuts the availability of new housing supply and further jeopardizes affordability.”No ReliefNorth American lumber prices are expected to extend gains through this year as homebuilding and renovations cause demand for wood to outstrip production, according to forecasts by Forest Economic Advisors LLC.“Production is going to have a hard time keeping up with demand growth as the world economy bounces back from Covid-19 in 2021-22,” Paul Jannke, the FEA’s principal of lumber, said Thursday during a conference hosted by the industry research group. That’ll keep the average lumber price this year above levels seen in 2020, he said.The surge in lumber demand initially took the industry by surprise in mid-2020 as the pandemic fueled a flurry of home renovations while homebuilding soared. Lumber futures rallied to record highs above $1,000 per 1,000 board feet in February, driven in part by low supplies of wood products. The contract, which averaged around $456 last year, was at $972 on Thursday.Renovation activity is expected to stay “extremely strong,” according to Brendan Lowney, principal of macroeconomics at FEA. “We’ll come off a boil, but we expect that market to still run hotter than it has in the last 10 years.”North America’s lumber deficit will mean that more wood product needs to be imported from Central Europe, where a beetle infestation has killed trees and led to increased logging, according to Jannke. Unlike the U.S., European lumber production is expected to exceed consumption, allowing Europe to boost its exports, he said.U.S. lumber imports will need to increase by roughly 14% to 15% this year, Jannke said. China has also increased its appetite for lumber, and FEA forecasts the Asian nation will need to boost imports by around 14%.“There’s not going to be enough fiber to supply global demand for saw timber over the next decade,” Jannke said, adding that only the southern U.S. and Russia have significant amounts of excess timber. “We find it hard to see where this fiber’s going to come from.”(Adds details of industry letter in first three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden’s $1.9 trillion ‘rescue plan’ eliminates taxes on cancelled student loan debt

    The COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law eliminates an obstacle to broad-based student debt cancellation — the tax treatment of any discharged debt. Right now, borrowers who have their student loans discharged — with a few exceptions, including through Public Service Loan Forgiveness — face a tax bill on the cancelled debt. Under the $1.9 trillion relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan, any student debt wiped away through the end of 2025 wouldn’t be counted as income for tax purposes.

  • Biden Administration Kills Trump Rule On Independent Contractor Classification

    In a move that had numerous precursors to its ultimate implementation, the Biden administration has formally withdrawn a Trump administration rule on the definition of independent contractors under the Fair Labor Standards Act. The Wage and Hour Division of the Department of Labor announced Thursday it was withdrawing the rule that had been announced by the Trump administration's WHD in its waning days. The WHD first announced in February it was considering delaying the rule that was to go into effect in March, then delayed to May and now has withdrawn it. Accompanying the several weeks of walking back from the Trump rule were withdrawals of various opinion letters that had used the proposed independent contractor rule as the basis. The Trump administration's WHD released guidance letters based on the proposed rule as late as just a few days before President Joe Biden took office. The Biden administration is not proposing an immediate substitute, which means previous rules are back in effect. "Any commenter feedback addressing or suggesting such a replacement or otherwise requesting that the department adopt any specific guidance if the rule is withdrawn will be considered to be outside the scope of [the announcement]," the WHD said in its statement. "Withdrawal of the rule would allow WHD an additional opportunity to consider legal and policy issues related to the FLSA and independent contractors." In reviewing the potential impact of the Trump administration's proposed rule on independent contractors, WHD said "it assumed that the rule would lead to an increase in the number of independent contractor arrangements, and acknowledged that some of this increase could be due to businesses reclassifying employees as independent contractors." The agency also reviewed what the impact of that reclassification would be. "The reclassification of employees as independent contractors, or the use of independent contracting relationships as opposed to employment, decreases access to employer-provided fringe benefits such as health care or retirement benefits," it said in one section. Employee-sponsored retirement accounts would disappear with a transfer to IC status. A transfer of a worker to IC status results in higher tax liabilities as the IC is obligated to pick up employer components. And with the disappearance of health care benefits, commenters on the original proposed rule noted that such a shift "increases the prevalence of independent contracting (to) state and federal governments." In another passage aimed at the driving sector, but primarily for services such as Uber, the WHD said "research on drivers who work for online transportation companies in California and New York also finds that many drivers receive significantly less than the applicable state minimum wages." Under the previous rule that is now back in place, the definition of a worker as an employee or independent contractor was shaped largely by earlier court decisions regarding "economic realities" tests. Quoting a legal case on the issue, employees are defined as "those who as a matter of economic realities are dependent upon the business to which they render service." But as the WHD notes, the economic realities tests have several components, none of which are more important than others. The tests include such provisions as the level of control the employer has over the worker and the "degree of permanence" in the job. A July 2015 rule further clarified the definition. But that rule was yanked by the Trump administration soon after Trump took office in 2017. It was replaced by a Trump administration economic realities test that took two of the provisions and elevated them to "core factors": an employee's degree of control over the work and the worker's opportunity to profit if he or she showed initiative and drive. But as WHD said in a subheadline about the elevation of two of those standards under the economic realities test, "the rule's standard has never been used by any court or by WHD and is not supported by the [FLSA]'s text or case law." More articles by John Kingston New federal rule on worker classification may not see light of day Labor Department tackles employee classification; AB5 may not be affected PRO Act with its ABC test approved in House See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIncreasingly Difficult Yearly Comps Are A Distraction; The Market Is RollingPPP Money Flowing To Transportation, Warehousing At Same Rate As Before© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

