Emily Collins takes over Small Business Development Center

LA GRANDE — Emily Collins has assumed the role of director at the Eastern Oregon University Small Business Development Center, succeeding Greg Smith, who transitions to the position of senior lead advisor.

Collins, an Eastern Oregon University graduate, has a bachelor of science degree in business administration, specializing in marketing and management, and minoring in communications studies in June 2020. Her professional journey includes serving as the lead business advisor for the Umatilla Electric Cooperative Business Resource Center and as a project coordinator for the Columbia Development Authority.

Smith expressed confidence in Collins.

“Emily has earned my respect and will make an excellent director," he said. "I am excited to stay on as the new senior lead advisor, and at Emily's request, I will continue working closely with small business owners.”

Collins, in turn, expressed her gratitude for Smith's stewardship, acknowledging the groundwork he has laid.

"Greg Smith has developed an amazing program at EOU, and I am honored to have the opportunity to continue his work. I look forward to assisting new and existing businesses in Eastern Oregon," she said.