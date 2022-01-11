U.S. markets closed

Emily Joy Hendricks, DNP, APRN, CRNA is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emily Joy Hendricks, DNP, APRN, CRNA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Nurse Anesthetist for her excellent achievements in the Nursing field and her professional excellence at the University Medical Center New Orleans.

As an advanced practice registered nurse and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Dr. Hendricks works in the operating room at University Medical Center New Orleans. Working in this critical role since 2018, she provides anesthesia and professional care to patients both in and out of operating room procedure areas. Dr. Hendricks has offered her expertise in the OR for three years, providing exceptional patient-centered care in a Level 1 Trauma Hospital. Prior to her current role, she gained valuable experience as an ICU nurse in the Cardiac/ Neuro Unit.

Among her commendable academic achievements, Dr. Hendricks obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of South Carolina in 2010. Later, she earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from the Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. Always striving for excellence, Dr. Hendricks is continuously advancing her education with CME credits and is an active member of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists.

She has been awarded for her work with featured articles on Issuewire.com and Doctor.com. Dr. Hendricks attributes her success to the support and encouragement of her Mom and Dad as she grew up. She also attended a one-week nursing program in high school, which sparked a life-long dedication to the Nursing profession.

Devoted to serving her community, Dr. Hendricks has been volunteering from a young age. She has been involved with St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, where she participated in the youth group and CYO, the older youth group. Now, as a Nurse, she participates in their Labor of Love program, giving back to the community.

To learn more, please visit https://www.umcno.org/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emily-joy-hendricks-dnp-aprn-crna-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301457756.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

