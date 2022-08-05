Eminent Announces Closing of Private Placement Extended

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Eminent Gold Corp. (TSXV: EMNT) (OTCQB: EMGDF) ("Eminent" or the "Company"). Further to its news releases of June 21, 2022 and July 12, 2022, the Company announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has extended the deadline for closing the remainder of its previously disclosed private placement to September 2, 2022.

About Eminent Gold Corp.

Eminent Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on creating shareholder value through the exploration and discovery of world-class gold deposits in Nevada. Its multidisciplinary team has had multiple successes in gold discoveries and brings expertise and new ideas to the Great Basin. The Company's exploration assets in the Great Basin include: Hot Springs Range Project, Weepah, Gilbert South, and Spanish Moon District.

