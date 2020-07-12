The Emirates will make history with its mission to Mars launching on Tuesday

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is set to make history by becoming the first Arab nation to launch a spacecraft to Mars. The Emirates Mars Mission, also known as the Hope Mars Mission, will launch on July 14 and is scheduled to enter orbit around Mars in February 2021 where it will collect data on the Martian atmosphere, including looking at the relationship between the upper and lower layers of the atmosphere and observing how it changes between seasons.

The Hope spacecraft weighs 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds) including fuel, and is less than 3 meters (about 10 feet) long, making it around the size of a small SUV. It is equipped with three solar panel wings to provide power for charging its batteries, running with a total of just 477 watts.

Engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre work on the Hope spacecraft UAE Space Agency More

Reaching Mars is a major challenge for any agency, especially when trying to get there for the first time. “It’s a very small target” to get into Mars orbit, Pete Withnell, Program Manager at the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at University Colorado Boulder and scientist on the Hope mission, explained to reporters at a press conference. “It’s equivalent to an archer hitting 21millimeter target 1 kilometer away. So this is not for the faint of heart.”

When asked if he was worried about the outcome of the mission, considering India and Israel‘s recent failed attempts at moon landings, Omran Sharaf, Project Lead for the Hope mission, said that even if the craft failed to reach Mars, the mission would still have been worth pursuing: “It’s a big challenge. It’s risky. But it’s not about reaching there. For the Emirates, it’s more about the journey and the impact. Reaching there is one of the goals. But that doesn’t mean the mission has failed if we don’t manage to get there.”

What Hope aims to discover

The aim of Hope is to gather data on the Martian atmosphere, looking at both the upper and lower atmospheres and how the two interact and change over the seasons. Other missions have looked at this topic too, although Hope will be unusual in that it will gather a more broad view of the atmosphere across the planet and through time.

“This mission is complementary to other missions,” said Her Excellency Sarah Al Amiri, UAE Minister of State for Advanced Sciences. “Prior [Mars] missions, their orbits are mostly locked at a local time, so they capture an understanding of the lower atmosphere of Mars at a particular time of the mission. And other missions are also looking at atmospheric escape.

This artist concept shows NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft and the limb of Mars. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center More

