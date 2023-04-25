U.S. markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

Emirates Telecom Boosts Vodafone Stake Close To 15%, Seeks Board Restructuring

Anusuya Lahiri
·1 min read

  • Vodafone Group Plc's (NASDAQ: VOD) biggest shareholderEmirates Telecommunications Group Co, discussed revamping its board with the British telecom group.

  • The United Arab Emirates sovereign wealth fund-backed firm began talks on April 12 about the board's non-executive directors engaging on various issues at Vodafone, Bloomberg reports.

  • Vodafone's shares consistently lost value for years, and it struggled in its attempts to streamline the business and sell assets. The stock slid to two-decade lows after ousting previous CEO Nick Read in December, and the company has yet to name a new chief.

  • Emirates Telecom, which now owns a 14.6% stake in Vodafone, said it has regulatory approval to raise its stake in Vodafone to 15%, has explored a potential investment in Vodafone's African business, Vodacom Group Ltd (OTC: VDMCY).

  • Emirates Telecom is now one of three strategic holders who control over a fifth of the telecom group, including Liberty Global Plc  (NASDAQ: LBTYA), which holds almost 5% stake, and French billionaire Xavier Niel, who said he bought a 2.5% stake in September.

  • Vodafone shares lost 33% in stock value last year.

  • Price Action: VOD shares traded higher by 1.08% at $11.28 premarket on the last check Tuesday.

