Emirates Telecom Ends Talks to Boost Stake in Saudi Firm Mobily

(Bloomberg) -- Emirates Telecommunications Group, the biggest phone operator in the United Arab Emirates, ended talks for a controlling stake in Saudi Arabia’s Mobily.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“A way forward to conclude the potential transaction could not be determined,” the Abu Dhabi-based firm said in a regulatory filing late Thursday, almost two years after offering to raise its stake.

Emirates Telecom, Mobily’s largest shareholder with a 28% stake, had sought to boost its stake to 50% plus one share in March 2022. It offered 47 riyals ($12.5) a share, a 22% premium at the time, valuing Mobily at $9.65 billion.

The Saudi firm’s shares have since risen to 49.4 riyals. Emirates Telecom said it’ll continue to focus on supporting Mobily and remains positive about its future within the “rapidly growing Saudi market.”

The offer for Mobily was part of the UAE firm’s global expansion strategy. Earlier this year, Emirates Telecom said it will pay $2.4 billion for a controlling stake in some of PPF Telecom Group’s assets in Eastern Europe. That was the Gulf firm’s second big foray into Europe since May last year, when it splashed out $4.4 billion for just under 10% of Vodafone.

The $47 billion firm, backed by oil-rich Abu Dhabi, has been mandated by the government to continue pursuing opportunistic deals, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg earlier this year. Its shares have lost 13% this year.

Read More: UAE’s $60 Billion Firm Chases Global Deals Despite Vodafone Snag

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.