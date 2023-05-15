Emiratis play mature politics, building bridges with everyone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Bahrain Foreign Affairs Minister Sheikh Khalid Bin Ahmed Al-Khalifa - Jim Lo Scalzo/Shutterstock

Vacuums always pose a risk. And when the superpowers are distracted, it falls to others to show leadership.

With the world’s attention focused on the world’s biggest geo-political threat from a new Russia-China axis, a UK strategic partner is showing quiet leadership in the Middle East, a region where diplomatic momentum has been all but lost, but stability is vital.

The United States’ ambitions have faded in the Middle East, especially since the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

At a summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last year, President Biden said the US would not “walk away and let the vacuum be filled by China, Russia or Iran”.

The US may well be concerned about China’s economic reach through the region, but so far it has produced little by way of alternatives. And, frankly, there has been no superpower push for wider peace since the time of Trump.

Step forward the United Arab Emirates. Since it signed the Abraham Accords in 2020, which began the process of normalising relations with Israel, the UAE has been engaged in mature 21st century politics – discreetly shaping peace and stability in the region by working for consensus and good neighbourliness.

Despite the current political turbulence inside Israel, the Emiratis have their eye on the long game. The Israeli prime minister has visited the Emirates; hundreds of Israeli and UAE firms now trade with each other, and a new deal signed this month removes 96pc of all tariffs on goods between the countries.

In another gesture of its openness, the Emiratis opened the Abrahamic House this year, a single religious centre in Abu Dhabi with a mosque, a church and a synagogue where all three faiths can worship in harmony.

After the recent Turkey-Syria earthquake which killed 50,000, the Emiratis played an unprecedented role in influencing Syria to open humanitarian corridors to the disaster victims. Without that intervention, thousands more would have died. The UAE then followed up with the distribution of over $100m (£80m) worth of aid.

Those bold moves changed the dynamic the region. And so, last month, after years of frosty relations, the UAE signed a trade deal with Turkey that could double trade to $40bn in five years.

In the absence of any superpower strategy, the UAE appears to be adopting a policy of constructive engagement towards its traditional rivals and foes: Israel, Qatar, Turkey and Iran.

Slowly and surely, the Emiratis are opening communication, expanding diplomatic and mediation efforts, and avoiding confrontation.

The US-Iran nuclear deal may have been derailed, but there are the first signs of a thaw. Differences remain strong, but even so the Emiratis have extended a cautious welcome and invited the Iranian president to visit the UAE, which would be the first since 2007.

At the same time the UAE, the host of COP28 this year, has signed a deal with the US to spend $100bn on clean energy projects, adding 100 gigawatts globally by 2035.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber - John MacDougall/Pool AFP

And here in the UK, the Emiratis are ploughing hundreds of millions into UK life science investments, all with little fanfare.

On Monday, foreign ministers of both countries are meeting to review the progress of the UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership (SIP) which is investing millions in key innovation-led sectors: technology, infrastructure, healthcare and life sciences, and clean and renewable energy.

Normalising relations with Israel, offering a tentative, exploratory hand to Iran, investing in the UK’s future and signing the world’s biggest deal with the US to promote sustainability among nations worst hit by climate change: This is grown-up politics conducted delicately and without seeking approval or spotlight.

The UK’s recent integrated review of diplomatic and defence priorities commits our nation to “working with all who support an open and stable international order and the protection of global public goods”.

With the superpowers distracted, the UAE proves itself to be a loyal UK ally and a worthy member of the UN Security Council in 2023, one which pushes for constructive engagement without compromising its core values in a troubled region.

Tobias Ellwood, is Chair of the Commons Defence Select Committee and a former Minister for the Middle East

