Emircom selects leading SymphonyAI enterprise AI SaaS solutions to accelerate digital transformation

Emircom will offer SymphonyAI Summit and Industrial solutions to its customers across the Middle East and Africa

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI, a leader in high-value enterprise AI SaaS for strategic industries, announced today a strategic partnership with Emircom, the leading provider of information and communications technology (ICT) solutions in the UAE and KSA, to deploy SymphonyAI IT and manufacturing solutions to Emircom customers across the Middle East.

Emircom modernizes and reinvents IT through proven, progressive, and purposeful solutions that enable digital transformation, collaboration, and the value of cloud services. Under the agreement, Emircom customers will gain access to SymphonyAI Summit's full IT suite and SymphonyAI Industrial's KPI 360™ APM 360™, MOM 360™, and Proceedix solutions. These AI applications will strengthen Emircom's portfolio, enabling companies to achieve rapid time-to-value by providing critical solutions that help digitize and optimize operations.

"To deliver the highest quality solutions, we partner with the best in the business," said Mohamad Abou-Zaki, CEO of Emircom. "Our strategic partnership with SymphonyAI demonstrates our commitment to provide our customers the most innovative, reliable, and transformative technology solutions. We are pleased to partner with the SymphonyAI Industrial and Summit teams as we know that together we will deliver true business outcomes to our customers."

"This partnership with Emircom will deliver high customer value through AI-powered solutions," said Sanjay Dhawan, CEO of SymphonyAI. "Our enterprise AI solutions are built to help customers achieve digital transformation with ease, and we look forward to working with the Emircom team to help provide well-rounded tools to our customers."

Expanding IT Service Offering

With support from SymphonyAI Summit for IT and enterprise service management, Emircom gains access to valuable resources for its outsourced and managed services, helping customers accelerate their digital transformation and achieve revenue goals. SymphonyAI Summit's enterprise-grade portfolio includes the following:

Story continues

IT Service Management – An easy-to-use and administer centralized service portal for all service requests, including IT, HR, admin, facilities, and other organizational functions

IT Asset Management – Full-featured hardware and software asset management that takes care of all asset lifecycle and inventory needs while lowering total cost of ownership (TCO)

Enterprise Service Management – Service, support, and management capabilities that address ITSM, ITAM, and other needs of an organization by connecting processes and operations across an entire enterprise

Service Automation – An orchestration solution that automates service request fulfillment, incident remediation, resource provisioning, and IT workflows using a scalable, independent automation engine

CINDE Virtual Agent – A conversational interface and decision engine for ticket resolutions that uses sophisticated natural language processing technologies to understand the intent of an issue and intelligently resolve incoming issues automatically

Enhancing Manufacturing Operations

Emircom's manufacturing clients will have access to the following SymphonyAI solutions to help them manage assets and workflows in manufacturing operations:

KPI 360 – A solution that helps companies get a single view of all operations using real-time data from many sources. Users can quickly monitor KPIs in real time through out-of-the-box alerts, notifications, flexible visualizations, and analytics.

APM 360 – An asset predictive maintenance solution that monitors overall machine health with real-time prescriptive monitoring and predictive maintenance for critical plant equipment.

MOM 360 – Built on a composable, workflow-driven application architecture that enables organizations to turn on and implement only the operational processes required, thus reducing time-to-value compared to traditional MES solutions.

Proceedix – A connected frontline worker solution that mobilizes people to handle even the most complex processes with human-driven procedure and instruction support, using a combination of glasses, smartphones, tablets, and PCs

About Emircom

Established in 1984, Emircom operates across the Middle East and specializes in system integration and digital transformation Emircom empowers clients from diverse industries, such as service providers, public sector, healthcare, finance, and education, to thrive in the digital era. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Emircom is a leading partner to many prominent players in the ICT segment, and is well on its way to taking its place at the high table as the leading IT partner in nation-building.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

PR Contact – Nicole Katzin, nicole@galestrategies.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emircom-selects-leading-symphonyai-enterprise-ai-saas-solutions-to-accelerate-digital-transformation-301787937.html

SOURCE SymphonyAI