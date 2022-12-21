U.S. markets close in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,881.43
    +59.81 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,375.68
    +525.94 (+1.60%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,730.13
    +183.02 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,782.72
    +34.70 (+1.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.35
    +2.12 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.10
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.28
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6660
    -0.0180 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2090
    -0.0094 (-0.77%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1920
    +0.4620 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,795.96
    -74.04 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.39
    +0.15 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.32
    +126.70 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,387.72
    -180.31 (-0.68%)
     

Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emission Monitoring System Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global emission monitoring system market.

This report focuses on emission monitoring system market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the emission monitoring system market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the emission monitoring system market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc., Siemens AG, General Electric Co., Emerson Electric Co., Ametek Inc., ABB Ltd., Environmental S.A., Opsis, Ecotech and Intertek.

The global emission monitoring system market is expected to grow from $2.82 billion in 2021 to $3.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The emission monitoring system market is expected to grow to $4.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The emission monitoring system market consists of sales of the emission monitoring system by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the process of monitoring the emissions from the smokestacks of industrial sites such as power stations, manufacturing plants and other facilities systems can also measure air flow, flue gas, moistures.

The main types of emission monitoring systems are continuous emission monitoring systems (CEMS), and predictive emission monitoring systems (PEMS). The total equipment required to determine a gas or particulate matter concentration or emission rate using pollutant analyzer measurements and a conversion equation, graph, or computer program to produce results in units of the applicable emission limitation or standard is referred to as a continuous emission monitoring system (CEMS).

The components used are hardware, software, and service that can be used across various industries such as marine & shipping, mining, metals, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, building materials, chemicals, petrochemicals, refineries & fertilizers, oil & gas, power generation.

North America was the largest region in the emission monitoring system market in 2021. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the emission monitoring system market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The emission monitoring system market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides emission monitoring system market statistics, including emission monitoring system industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a emission monitoring system market share, detailed emission monitoring system market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the emission monitoring system industry. This emission monitoring system market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Growing demand from oil and gas and power generation industries is expected to propel the growth of emission monitoring systems market. Consumption of natural gas in India is expected to grow as it burns cleaner than fossil fuels and is easy to store.

For instance, according to IBEF, an Indian Government export promotion agency, in the year 2020, crude oil production in India stood at 32.2 MMT. The production of crude oil was at 4.9 MMT in FY22 (April-May 2021) and was 30.5 MMT. India's consumption of petroleum products grew 4.5% to 213.69 MMT during FY20. Thus, increase in the consumption of oil and natural gas is predicted to increase the demand for the emission monitoring systems going forward.

Technological advancements are shaping the emission monitoring system market. Many companies are using new technologies to provide better and enhanced products to their customers.

The countries covered in the emission monitoring system market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Emission Monitoring System Market Characteristics

3. Emission Monitoring System Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Emission Monitoring System

5. Emission Monitoring System Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Emission Monitoring System Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Emission Monitoring System Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Emission Monitoring System Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By System Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS)

  • Predictive Emission Monitoring System (PEMS)

6.2. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Component Outlook, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hardware

  • Software

  • Service

6.3. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Segmentation By Industry, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Marine and Shipping

  • Mining

  • Metals

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Pulp and Paper

  • Building Materials

  • Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Refineries and Fertilizers

  • Oil and Gas

  • Power Generation

7. Emission Monitoring System Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Emission Monitoring System Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqyc2m

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emission-monitoring-system-global-market-report-2022-301708326.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Vietnam's VinFast Scores All Approvals To Sell First Electric SUVs In US

    Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has received all the necessary certifications to sell cars in the U.S. The first batch of VinFast’s 999 electric vehicles arrived in the U.S. as the Silver Queen Ocean vessel docked at the Port of Benicia in California. The company will begin delivering vehicles to customers by the end of December. The VF 8 City Edition will enable direct customer experience of VinFast vehicles from 2022 in the U.S. Also Read: Toyota CEO Reserves Doubts Over Going Solely EV A

  • 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How a 28-year-old negotiated her pay to $500,000 — and found work-life balance

    She job-hopped her way to half a million dollars in pay while also finding more time to spend with her family.

  • Jamie Dimon Is More Crucial Than Ever to the Bank He's Run for 17 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The cocktails flowed as guests arrived that evening at what was once the lavish library of J. Pierpont Morgan, the greatest banker of his time.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysTrump’s Tax Records to Be Released by Democrats After House Panel VoteIt

  • Big Changes to 401(k) Retirement Plans Move Ahead in Congress

    Congress is on the verge of passing a bill that aims to help Americans save more for retirement, including raising the age people must start withdrawing money from tax-deferred retirement accounts.

  • Big changes to the retirement system are included in Congress’s end-of-year bill

    These include increasing the age for required minimum distributions from retirement plans to pushing businesses to get more employees enrolled in plans.

  • Wells Fargo reaches $3.7 billion settlement with CFPB over customer abuses

    Wells Fargo agreed to pay $3.7 billion as part of a settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) over customer abuses.

  • 12 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside

    In this article, we discuss the 12 tech stocks with the biggest upside. If you want to read about some more tech stocks with the biggest upside, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks With Biggest Upside. Technology stocks are one of the hottest areas of the stock market and investors eagerly follow the latest developments […]

  • Dragonfly Energy Receives US Patent To Aid Solid State Battery Production

    Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: DFLI) has secured a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The patent is for "systems and methods for dry powder coating layers of an electrochemical cell." The award is a major step forward in the company's mission to provide affordable and effective energy storage solutions, including the domestic manufacturing of all solid-state battery cells. This new patent adds to the company's extensive portfolio focused on dry powder coa

  • Germany’s Pivot to Piped Kazakh Oil Looks Like a Pipe Dream

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is days from halting piped oil imports from Russia, creating pressure to find alternatives.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysThe nation’s economy ministry in Berlin confirmed on Tuesday that G

  • Labor shortage: These are the states with the most job openings

    As the ongoing labor shortage continues stifling America's economy from fully recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are having to fight harder than others to attract talent.

  • Ivanhoe Mines Confirms Link to Congo Aide in Copper Corruption Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. confirmed a business relationship with a presidential aide who was arrested in a corruption case in Democratic Republic of Congo, where the firm controls one of the world’s biggest copper deposits.Most Read from BloombergMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersAmazon Ring Ca

  • Massive changes could be coming for your 401(k)—here’s what you need to know

    Americans could start saving a lot more for retirement.

  • 401(k) auto-enrollment and other big changes to retirement plans in omnibus bill for 2023

    The Secure 2.0 Act could become law as Congress finalizes a bill to avoid a government shutdown. That would mean changes for 401(k) retirement plans.

  • Don’t Overlook This Kind of Investment. It’s Offering 6% to 8% Yields.

    Higher rates are attracting more individual investors to the preferred stock market, and REITS are a relatively small subset.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 25% and 60% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip

    The Nasdaq Composite index fell into a bear market this year as investor sentiment deteriorated, in part, on concerns about inflation and fears of a recession. During that upheaval, shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) dropped 60% and 25%, respectively. Since the beginning of the year, Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies has doubled his stake in Airbnb and quadrupled his stake in Costco.

  • Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Credit Suisse clients are returning, CEO of bank's Swiss business says

    Credit Suisse's client withdrawals have stabilised and reversed in some cases, Andre Helfenstein, the head of Credit Suisse's Swiss business said in an interview with local newspaper NZZ. Last month, Switzerland's second-largest bank said it expected to make a pre-tax loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.62 billion) during Q4 and revealed that wealthy clients had made hefty withdrawals. Credit Suisse is battling to recover from a string of scandals by focusing more on its flagship wealth management franchise and pruning back investment banking.

  • Wells Fargo to Pay $3.7 Billion for Mistreating Customers

    (Bloomberg) -- Wells Fargo & Co. reached a $3.7 billion settlement with federal regulators, including a record $1.7 billion fine, to cover allegations that for years it mistreated millions of customers, causing some to lose their cars or homes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Confirms He’ll Resign as Twitter CEO After Successor FoundAmazon Ring Cameras Used in Nationwide ‘Swatting’ Spree, US SaysMessi Evacuated by Helicopter After Crowds Swarm World Cup WinnersRussian Gas Flows to Europe Unaffected

  • Leading energy historian says oil prices could smash past $100 a barrel in 2023. It all depends on 3 factors

    It's anyone's guess where oil prices go next year, but these three factors are likely to be critical.