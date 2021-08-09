U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

EmiSwap Launches High APR Liquidity Farming and Staking

EmiSwap
·3 min read

$ESW liquidity farming and staking options to include both fixed and variable pools

DUBAI, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com), a trusted, high APR, and multi-functional AMM DEX pioneering the concepts of yield boosting utility NFTs, today announced the launch of new staking and farming features. While yield farming focuses on gaining the highest yield possible, staking focuses on helping a blockchain network stay secure while earning rewards at the same time. Users will be able to extract high daily yields from liquidity mining and farming on Ethereum and Polygon with over 400% APR and stake $ESW tokens in either a fixed or variable pool to earn high APR earnings.


“We are excited to officially launch our farming and staking features,” said Grigory Rybalchenko, founder and CEO of EmiSwap. “The fixed and variable pools give our community flexibility in best serving their financial needs, and this launch marks another milestone in EmiSwap’s growth into the DeFi space.”


The fixed pool option locks $ESW and another token for a set period of time and the variable pool lets users withdraw deposits or liquidity at any time, with APR rates reflecting the pool’s TLV. Early users will receive higher APR since the APR rates depend on the liquidity locked in a pool. The variable pool also includes farmable pairs of tokens: $ESW and $USDT, $ESW and $USDC, $ESW and $DAI, $ESW and $ETH, and $ESW and $WBTC. Regardless of the pool option chosen, the earlier users join a farm, the higher APR they will enjoy.


Yield farming is based on the staking principle, in which money is kept in a crypto wallet to support blockchain transactions. The APR is the cost of earning or borrowing money. The APR is calculated by multiplying the periodic interest rate by the number of times in a year when the periodic rate is used.


EmiSwap’s liquidity farming and staking launch comes on the heels of a private funding round that yielded $1.38 million, followed by the public launch of their $ESW token. Now, investors have advanced options to choose how to invest and trade their tokens.


EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO ecosystem and is supplemented by its $ESW governance tokens. Users receive 100% refunds for their Ethereum gas fees in $ESW tokens while liquidity providers receive high rewards.


For more information, please visit EmiSwap’s official website and Medium.


About EmiSwap
EmiSwap (https://emiswap.com) is the first community-governed decentralized exchange (DEX) that provides high rewards for liquidity providers (LPs) and offers 100% compensation for Ethereum’s transaction fees in $ESW governance tokens. EmiSwap is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) in which $ESW token holders vote to govern the development of the platform. Participants will be rewarded daily based on their trade volume and will have exclusive opportunities to collect EmiSwap’s limited edition NFT cards. EmiSwap is the first project in the EmiDAO alliance which includes Alpha Sigma Capital, DigiFinex Exchange, Bitmart Exchange, Emirex Exchange, HollaEx Exchange, IDCM Exchange, and Everest Group.

Company Contact: alliance@emirex.com 

CONTACT: Media Contact: Transform Group, emiswap@transformgroup.com


