Emma Raducanu’s company posts £9.6m profit mostly through commercial endorsements

Emma Raducanu sponsors include Evian, British Airways, HSBC and Nike - Getty Images/Julian Finney

Emma Raducanu’s registered company made a profit of almost £10 million in 2023, according to records posted at Companies House.

‌The company in question – Harbour 6 Ltd – was registered in 2020, the year before Raducanu shot to fame by winning the US Open as a qualifier.

‌She is identified as the sole director and the only employee of the company, which closed its tax year on Feb 28.

‌Raducanu’s prizemoney earnings for 2023 came to a little shy of £200,000, so it seems likely that the bulk of her income stemmed from her nine major sponsorship deals. The list comprises British Airways, Porsche, Tiffany, Dior, Evian, Wilson, Nike, HSBC and Vodafone.

‌The Companies House records suggest that Raducanu’s prizemoney does not always go through Harbour 6 Ltd, as it posted income of around £600,000 in 2021 despite her massive £2 million paycheque from the US Open.

‌The recorded profit of £9.6 million is a little short of Forbes Magazine’s estimate of £12.2 million as Raducanu’s annual earnings, which was made in August and placed her sixth in the list of the highest-earning tennis players.

‌Raducanu has endured an injury-plagued couple of seasons since her dramatic triumph in New York, and underwent three separate operations last May to deal with issues in both wrists and one ankle.

Raducanu sweating on French Open main-draw place

Emma Raducanu is sweating on a main-draw place at next month’s French Open, with five players standing between her and direct entry via her protected ranking of No 103.

It seems unlikely that Raducanu would receive a wild-card invitation from the French Tennis Federation, given that home wannabes such as Leolia Jeanjean, Fiona Ferro and Jessika Ponchet are all hovering around the 150 mark, and would probably be favoured by the organisers.

So Raducanu needs five players to withdraw through injury if she is to avoid the demolition derby of the qualifying event. It is a similar situation to the one she faced in the build-up to January’s Australian Open, when she needed six withdrawals, and narrowly squeaked in.

Raducanu’s ranking has dipped to No 303 after she lost the points from last year’s run to the fourth round of Indian Wells. It is the lowest position that she has occupied since she arrived at Wimbledon as a virtual unknown in the summer of 2021.

But she has the right to enter three more tournaments via her protected ranking of No 103 – which is where she stood when she pulled out of Madrid last year to undergo surgery on her wrists and ankle.

If it turns out that Raducanu has to play qualifying for the first time since her stunning drive to the 2021 US Open title, she can take comfort from a fine record. She has won her last nine qualifying matches, most of them by a dominant margin, with her last defeat coming when she was 16 years old.

Briton thrashes Kerber in Stuttgart

Raducanu continued her fine clay-court form as she swept past the former Wimbledon champion Angelique Kerber by a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline.

The 21-year-old was returning to the WTA Tour after the weekend’s morale-boosting outing in northern France, where she defeated both the home singles players to set up Great Britain’s first ever Billie Jean King Cup victory in that country.

Raducanu BEATS Kerber in straight sets 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/x3aceur6yx — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 17, 2024

The BJK Cup tie in Le Portel had been played on indoor clay, the same unusual conditions that prevail in Stuttgart, so she came into this tournament with useful preparation.

Kerber made for a very particular challenge: an opponent with plenty of firepower, especially off the forehand side, but whose stately movement made her vulnerable to any well-directed combination of shots.

Raducanu struck a healthy 25 winners in the match, although one had to wonder how many of them would have evaded the racket of a more athletic mover.

Raducanu takes the first set with an ACE 🎾 pic.twitter.com/kd7UEqEUBF — Sky Sports Tennis (@SkySportsTennis) April 17, 2024

There were moments of tension, especially when Kerber put pressure on the Raducanu serve early in the second set. She brought up no fewer than seven break points in that one marathon game, and eventually converted with a volley into the open court.

Raducanu was also feeling unwell at this stage, judging by the fact that she summoned the doctor to the court, but she steeled herself and pressed on to record her fourth win over a major champion.

She will play Linda Noskova, the 19-year-old Czech whom she beat at last year’s French Open, in the next round.“It was actually very difficult to play Angie,” said Raducanu in her on-court interview, “because she has so much history behind her and you’re not just playing Angie Kerber but the person who has achieved all those amazing results. It’s really one that you have to try to get your mind around and not get psyched out.”

“It wasn’t exactly the prettiest match but I just tried to think about the next point, and not get too bogged down because there were some really long games that went back and forth. It’s tough to replicate the demands of a match because it’s not just the hours on court, it’s the stress and nerves that go to your muscles.”

