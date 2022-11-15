U.S. markets open in 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,045.50
    +79.50 (+2.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,975.00
    +414.00 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,095.25
    +360.50 (+3.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,900.50
    +34.50 (+1.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.39
    -0.48 (-0.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.40
    +12.50 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    22.19
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0444
    +0.0114 (+1.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7730
    -0.0920 (-2.38%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +0.73 (+3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1964
    +0.0209 (+1.78%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.4020
    -1.5980 (-1.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,990.88
    -60.88 (-0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    400.22
    +25.93 (+6.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,409.49
    +24.32 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,990.17
    +26.70 (+0.10%)
     

Emma reports quarterly revenues of $212 million, the best in company history

·2 min read

  • Q3 revenues increased by 44% compared to the same period in 2021

  • Year-to-date turnover increased by 36% to $599 million

  • At least $800 million in revenue is expected by the end of 2022

  • More than a dozen markets reported revenue growth of more than 50%

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emma — The Sleep Company continued its meteoric rise in Q3 and recorded its best quarter ever, with revenues of $212 million — a 44% increase compared to the same period of the previous year. The world's leading D2C sleep brand reported year-to-date revenues of $599 million, which represents a growth rate of 36% compared to the first three quarters of 2021. Based on these results, Emma is forecasting annual revenues of over $800 million in 2022, which will be the company's fifth consecutive financial year of profitability and growth.

Emma reports quarterly revenues of $212 million, the best in company history

Speaking at Web Summit in Lisbon, Emma's CEO & Co-Founder, Dr Dennis Schmoltzi, said: "The third quarter was even better than we expected — our best ever — and the full year revenue forecast is extremely encouraging. Despite the challenging economic climate, where volume in our sector has fallen by around 30% and high-profile brands have filed for bankruptcy, we continue to counter-cycle, break records, expand our portfolio, and refine our business model."

Revenue growth of more than 50% reported in 13 markets, including five in Asia 

Active in more than 30 markets, Emma continued to grow exponentially around the globe in Q3, with more than a dozen countries recording revenue growth of over 50%. In Europe, this was the case in Austria, the Netherlands, Italy and Sweden. In the Americas, four markets grew their revenues by more than 50%: Mexico, Canada, Chile and Colombia. Asia was a particularly bright spot for Emma, with China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the Philippines all reporting revenue growth of more than 50%.

"It is exciting to see that we are not only growing in the regions where we have recently expanded, but also in the markets where we have been from the beginning," said Manuel Mueller, CEO and Co-Founder of Emma — The Sleep Company. "It reflects our commitment to innovation and the expansion of our product portfolio, enabling us to stay relevant and to respond to the needs of each market," added Mueller.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emma-reports-quarterly-revenues-of-212-million-the-best-in-company-history-301678319.html

SOURCE Emma - The Sleep Company

Recommended Stories

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Makes New Bets

    The legendary investor has just invested in five new companies after liquidating most of his stock portfolio in the second quarter.

  • Fallen FTX Founder Cheated to Make More Money on His Platform

    Sam Bankman-Fried used an old trick to make more money on his crypto exchange FTX, according to the Wall Street Journal.

  • Home Depot Earnings Top Estimates. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    The home-improvement retailer reports solid results, but they might not have been good enough following last week's rally.

  • 2 Monster Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Minting Money

    While a recession could potentially dampen your optimism for portfolio growth next year, a few companies have recently beaten market expectations despite a stock market sell-off, and could continue to win next year. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) defied market declines in the last month and could provide investors with significant gains in 2023. As a leader in PC components, AMD has seen its stock fall 49% year to date because of market declines.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy AT&T Stock?

    Investors of AT&T (NYSE: T) have suffered significant stock price swings throughout 2022. This fact provides a compelling reason to invest in AT&T. After all, the veteran telecom behemoth is capturing customers from rivals in a highly competitive U.S. market. AT&T's stock volatility this year is due to several reasons.

  • Here's How Tilray Could Grow by 3X Before 2027

    Few marijuana businesses are as hungry for growth as Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY). Right now, Tilray has a market cap of just over $2.6 billion, which means that it'll need to grow to reach a cap of $7.8 billion to triple. If we assume that its trailing 12-month (TTM) price-to-sales (P/S) multiple of 3.5 will stay roughly the same, that market cap implies reaching an annual total revenue of around $2.2 billion before 2027.

  • Analysts are Downgrading These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 stocks receiving downgrades from analysts. If you want to check out some more stocks whose ratings were recently cut by analysts, go directly to Analysts are Downgrading These 5 Stocks. Stocks tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell this morning, a day […]

  • Home Depot Beats Earnings Amid Housing Slump; Lowe's On Deck

    Home Depot earnings topped views Tuesday amid the severe housing recession. HD stock fell slightly. Lowe's is due early Wednesday.

  • The Home Depot Announces Third Quarter Results; Reaffirms Fiscal 2022 Guidance

    The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, today reported sales of $38.9 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.1 billion, or 5.6 percent from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 4.3 percent, and comparable sales in the U.S. increased 4.5 percent.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Bought Taiwan Semiconductor In Q3, Sold These Stocks

    Investing legend Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought Taiwan Semiconductor in Q3 and added to several positions.

  • Want to Be a Millionaire? Invest $250,000 in These 3 Stocks and Wait Till 2032

    All three major U.S. stock indexes have entered a bear market, and the bond market is on pace for its worst year in history. If you have $250,000 ready to invest, which won't be needed for bills or to cover emergencies as they arise, the following three stocks can make you a millionaire. The first game-changing company that has the competitive edges and innovative capacity to quadruple a $250,000 initial investment over the next 10 years is fintech stock PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL).

  • Alibaba Stock Soars On Retail Sales Data; Q3 Results Due Thursday, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba stock has been hit hard by selling in recent months amid a Covid outbreak, regulatory concerns and an economic slowdown in China.

  • Lockheed Martin loses billions in stock value amid fake Twitter accounts, tweets

    The Fortune 500 company was one of a few brands that fell victim to Twitter's altered verification policy.

  • 5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is a leader in two markets set to grow in the double-digits this decade: e-commerce and cloud computing. As a result, Amazon's reported declines in operating income. Amazon has the market position and financial resources to weather these times.

  • Porsche commits to majority EV transition, Tesla board weighs stock buyback

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian details Porsche's continued commitment to an EV transition with its Macan EV expected out in 2025, while also noting Elon Musk's comments on the likelihood of the Tesla board issuing a stock buyback program.

  • Walmart Tops Earnings Estimates and Raises Guidance. It’s Also Buying Back $20 Billion of Stock.

    Walmart stock jumped after the retail giant reported a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its fiscal-year guidance despite incurring a $3.1 billion legal charge related to settling a series of opioid-crisis lawsuits. Walmart (ticker: WMT) posted adjusted earnings of $1.50 a share on revenue that rose 8.7% to $152.8 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to post adjusted earnings of $1.32 a share on $147.7 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

  • Berkshire Bought Taiwan Semi Stock. Here’s What Else It Bought and Sold.

    Berkshire Hathaway's latest 13-F filing shows it bought over $4 billion of the chip-makers stock.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing, running down its latest portfolio moves, didn't disappoint.

  • The Trade Desk CEO's Recent Comment Makes Its Stock a Screaming Buy

    Meta Platforms has fallen almost 67% so far this year, and one of the dominant sell-side advertising technology (adtech) players -- PubMatic -- is down 55% over the same period. In an uncertain economic environment, advertising is one of the first expenditures that businesses cut back on. Third-quarter results for the digital ad-campaign market's top dog remained stable, and the company continued to make impressive progress.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Thredup, FedEx

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which tickers are making moves in after-hours trading.