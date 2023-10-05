Emmarentia Brown Spends R157m On FirstRand Stock

FirstRand Limited (JSE:FSR) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chief Executive Officer of RMB, Emmarentia Brown, recently bought a whopping R157m worth of stock, at a price of R64.86. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by -138%.

FirstRand Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Emmarentia Brown was the biggest purchase of FirstRand shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being R62.36). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.33m shares worth R281m. But they sold 851.96k shares for R55m. Overall, FirstRand insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 0.4% of FirstRand shares, worth about R1.2b. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The FirstRand Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about FirstRand. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for FirstRand you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

