Emmaus Life Sciences' Real World Data on Endari® Accepted for E-Poster at the 62nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the British Society for Haematology

TORRANCE, Calif., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQX: EMMA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease, today announced that real world data on Endari®, the company's prescription-grade L-glutamine oral powder for the treatment of sickle cell disease, has been accepted for an e-poster at the 62nd Annual Meeting of the British Society for Haematology (BSH) to be held April 3-5, 2022 at the Manchester Central in Manchester, England and virtually.

Title: Real World Data on Efficacy of Pharmaceutical-Grade L-Glutamine in Preventing Sickle Cell Disease-Related Acute Complications and Hemolysis in Pediatric and Adult Patients

E-Poster Number: BSH22- EP78

Presenter: Mohamed Yassin* 5

Authors: Narcisse Elenga1, Maryse Etienne-Julan2, Gylna Loko3, Randa AlOkka4, Ahmad Adel4, Mohamed Yassin* 5

1pediatric, CHU Cayenne, Cayenne, French Guiana, 2CHU Guadeloupe, Point a pitre, 3CHU de Fort de France, Fort de France, France, 4pharmacy, 5Hematology, National Centre for Cancer Care and Research - Hamad Medical Corporation, Doha, Qatar

Date: April 3-5, 2022

Location: In-person Manchester Central, Manchester, England and virtually

E-posters will be accessible for both the face-to-face and virtual audiences and will be hosted in the event platform until July 2022. Delegates will have an opportunity to fully engage with the data included within each abstract using large plasma touch screens within the poster area and using the online portal to view them. Delegates also have the option to save the posters and email the submitting author to ask questions.

When presented, the e-poster will also be accessible on the "Research Publications" page of the Emmaus website at: https://www.emmausmedical.com/content/pipeline/researchpub/research-publications-210

About Emmaus Life Sciences

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company and leader in the treatment of sickle cell disease. The company currently markets U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Endari® (L-glutamine oral powder) indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adults and children 5 years and older. The company is also engaged in the discovery and development of innovative treatments and therapies for certain rare and orphan diseases as well as those affecting larger populations, such as diverticulosis. For more information, please visit www.emmausmedical.com.

About Endari® (prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder)

Endari®, Emmaus' prescription grade L-glutamine oral powder, was approved by the FDA in July 2017 for treating sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older. Sales of Endari® began in the United States in 2018.

Indication

Endari® is indicated to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

Important Safety Information

The most common adverse reactions (incidence >10 percent) in clinical studies were constipation, nausea, headache, abdominal pain, cough, pain in extremities, back pain, and chest pain.

Adverse reactions leading to treatment discontinuation included one case each of hypersplenism, abdominal pain, dyspepsia, burning sensation, and hot flash.

The safety and efficacy of Endari in pediatric patients with sickle cell disease younger than five years of age has not been established.

For more information, please see full Prescribing Information of Endari at: www.ENDARIrx.com/PI.

About Sickle Cell Disease

There are approximately 100,000 people living with sickle cell disease (SCD) in the United States and millions more globally. The sickle gene is found in every ethnic group, not just among those of African descent; and in the United States an estimated 1-in-365 African Americans and 1-in-16,300 Hispanic Americans are born with SCD.1 The genetic mutation responsible for SCD causes an individual's red blood cells to distort into a "C" or a sickle shape, reducing their ability to transport oxygen throughout the body. These sickled red blood cells break down rapidly, become very sticky, and develop a propensity to clump together, which causes them to become stuck and cause damage within blood vessels. The result is reduced blood flow to distal organs, which leads to physical symptoms of incapacitating pain, tissue and organ damage, and early death.2

1Source: Data & Statistics on Sickle Cell Disease – National Center on Birth Defects and Developmental Disabilities, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, December 2020.

2Source: Committee on Addressing Sickle Cell Disease – A Strategic Plan and Blueprint for Action -- National Academy of Sciences Press, 2020.

Throughout the Middle East North Africa region, Emmaus estimates that there are approximately 225,000 sickle cell disease patients that could potentially be treated with Endari®.

