Emme Diane's personal story led her to develop a skin care line and Scottsdale studio

When Emme Diane Linehan was 9, she walked to the drugstore and used her allowance to purchase Noxzema and CoverGirl makeup to heal and conceal her breakouts.

This was one of the early manifestations of Linehan’s passion for skin care and her quest to solve the skin problems she had experienced for as long as she could recall.

“I kept feeling that there was something wrong with me,” Linehan said. “It became my mission. How can I fix my skin (and) figure out what’s going on?”

As she got a little older, Linehan did facials on her friends at sleepovers. She locked herself in the bathroom and pretended to do skin-care tutorial videos. This was decades before Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

“When I found out that being an aesthetician was a career, I said, ‘Oh my gosh, that is perfect for me,’” Linehan recalled the discovery made while in her teens.

Her journey resulted in Emme Diane, Linehan’s Scottsdale-based skincare line and studio she founded in 2012. She uses her previous 24-year career as an aesthetician to develop products that tackle the most problematic skin concerns.

She started with a focus on adult acne, Linehan’s personal issue that she has fought for most of her life. Today, her line has broadened to include melasma, sun damage and premature aging.

Linehan has steadily grown the business she started in her one-bedroom apartment at an average of 5-10% growth each year into a multimillion-dollar company, she said.

Today, Linehan has more than 50,000 customers around the globe. At her Scottsdale skincare clinic, clients receive facial treatments and one-on-one advice, all personalized to their needs and backed by Linehan’s research and experience in the spa and medical fields of her industry.

Over the years, she taught clients how to care for their skin at home so they could do it when she wasn’t available. When Linehan went into medical aesthetics, she loved seeing the results.

“I learned how to make true cellular change in the skin that was sustainable,” she said. “Mentors taught me what I know about skin today, (which is) different from what I learned in beauty school.”

Linehan’s primary specialty is adult acne and many of her clients have also experienced lifelong struggles with it. When they come to her, it’s often after a roller coaster of miracle products that work temporarily but ultimately the acne returns. Linehan said the reason is that active ingredients are commonly used along with others that clog pores or create other stresses.

“There are formulary mistakes in the products that keep them in a cycle of breaking out,” she said. “We troubleshoot and look at diet, lifestyle … we do a holistic approach.”

A friend’s recommendation motivated Karie Johnson to reach out to Linehan in 2017. Johnson was in her late 30s and owned fitness studios, but adult acne was a constant battle. Her career didn’t help.

“I was always sweaty, so it was hard keeping acne off,” said Johnson, who lives in Paradise Valley. “It was frustrating.”

Johnson tried practically every over-the-counter and prescription product on the market. The results ranged from nothing to extreme side effects, one of which damaged her gut.

After meeting with Linehan and visiting her studio and using her line at home, Johnson noticed positive results in a month. Johnson credited Linehan with her skin aging well and feeling better than it has ever been.

Johnson said Linehan’s diligence with researching ingredients and products and then honing the best combination for each individual and their age bracket are among the reasons she trusts her and has been a loyal client for nearly seven years.

“She has a kind nature combined with this knowledge base,” said Johnson, who said her life has changed way beyond appearances. “It helps in the confidence department.”

Linehan grew up in the Bay Area and right out of high school entered cosmetology school. She worked as an aesthetician in the spa realm before working on the medical side of the industry for several years.

In her career, Linehan was exposed to and worked with countless skin products, all promised to be a miracle cure that kept failing. After much research on ingredients and seeing what was successful, she decided to create her own products.

“I felt it was out of my integrity, recommending products to clients that ultimately were not going to help them. (So) I’m going to do it myself,” she said.

She left her job as an aesthetician for a doctor's practice and started Emme Diane out of her apartment in Roseville, California.

Initially, she wanted to keep everything on a small scale and create products for her clients only. Limited funds limited her to doing one product at a time.

Word got out, and when a prospective client in the Midwest needed help with her skin, Linehan could not turn her down. She sent Linehan photos, they talked and Linehan mailed her products and told her what to do. It worked. The good word continued to spread via social media and business took off.

“When something actually works, news spreads fast,” she said. “There’s always competition with new and shiny products, but what always worked will always work.”

In 2016, Linehan moved her home and headquarters to Scottsdale. She has always run Emme Diane as a debt-free business, has not taken on investors and maintains full ownership today.

Emme Diane is part of a U.S. skin-care market that generated nearly $20 billion in 2022 and a global skin-care market that’s projected to reach $186 billion by 2028, according to Statista.

Linehan said longtime clients who hadn’t ordered from her in a while sometimes send her emails after trying other products that initially worked but over time, their skin broke out again.

“Can you help me get on track again?” Linehan said of the common request. “When we see it’s getting better, I get so excited.”

Hearing clients say they no longer have to cake on makeup and helping brides prepare for their big day are Linehan’s favorite parts of her career.

She talked about a client who was denied serving in the military because her adult acne was so severe and deemed a medical condition. She sought Linehan’s help and it cleared up. Her dream was to serve her country, and she was able to achieve it.

“It’s pretty awesome to me to hear from clients how it’s changed their lives or career trajectory,” she said. “Things like the reiterate that what we do works.”

